Unistellar ENVISION Review: day and night vision binoculars with AR info overlay

Tired of juggling maps and binoculars on your hikes? Discover how the Unistellar ENVISION day and night vision binoculars can transform your outdoor adventures!

Unistellar ENVISION Review: day and night vision binoculars with AR info overlay
Get contextual information right on your viewing path

When my husband and I go hiking, we navigate using maps on our phones or smartwatches. We bring binoculars, too, but have to cross-check what we see with information from our devices. It ends up being quite a hassle that keeps us from experiencing the great outdoors. Well, I came across an exciting new product that changes all of that: the Unistellar ENVISION day and night vision binoculars.

Unistellar has an impressive track record of optical innovations. After launching its first smart telescope on Kickstarter in 2017, the brand now has four telescopes and collaborates with NASA and the SETI Institute. It’s boosting human exploration once again with the ENVISION smart binoculars.

I’ve never seen binoculars like these before. They boast both day and night vision and overlay AR data right onto my field of vision. Imagine seeing the names of mountains and lakes as you scan the horizon! They make spending time outdoors easier and more enjoyable than ever.

Interested? Keep reading for my in-depth review.

Unistellar ENVISION in a video

Premium optics & AR integration

At first glance, ENVISION looks like a normal pair of binoculars. But inside, they’re outfitted with an advanced AR system and premium-quality lenses and prisms. It makes a difference; I’m impressed by the sharp and clear views.

The AI integration is easy to access on the binoculars’ right side. When activated, it projects contextual information into my viewing path, combining AR information with what I’m seeing in real time. So, when looking at hills through these binoculars, I also see their names, elevation, and distance—it’s like having a guide with me, highlighting all the points of interest and most useful facts.

Unistellar ENVISION in lifestyle scenes

Precise orientation with GPS

Another impressive feature is the Precision Orientation System. Using your phone’s GPS position and a slew of other advanced tech, the binoculars can precisely locate my position—whether I’m hiking the hills around our house or mountainous terrain in another country.

Meanwhile, the binoculars’ Bluetooth connection with my phone provides cartographic and topographic data, resulting in accurate AR overlays based on my location. This means there’s nothing to input; the binoculars can tell where I am from my phone’s data and provide me with correct visual information. It’s really cool!

Daytime scouting & nighttime stargazing

Best of all, the Augmented Reality Precision Orientation System works day and night. During the daytime, I can see the world as a guide would, identifying trails, springs, peaks, and refuges. These help me hike more confidently than ever, knowing that I can quickly identify the landmarks in front of me. It’s one thing to guess that you’re taking the correct trail and another to be certain of it.

But what about nighttime use? Unistellar says its stargazing features help people discover the night sky like an experienced astronomer, and I agree. For the first time, my husband and I could put a name to the constellations, nebulae, and galaxies above us instead of just wondering about them or opening our phones to find out. We could even see the ISS and lunar landing sites! How cool is that?

Advanced viewing modes for customized information

In addition to the optics and AR overlay, these day and night vision binoculars have plenty of other cool features.

First, there are 2 advanced viewing modes: Smart Scouting Mode and Guided Navigation Mode. The Smart Scouting Mode offers the information I described above: contextual information right in your line of sight. Then, the Guided Navigation Mode works with the App, guiding you to a point of interest on the binoculars. The app can also suggest nearby locations to visit and guide you to them.

The Guided Navigation Mode was helpful for my husband and me, freeing up some of the time we’d typically spend planning routes. With the Unistellar ENVISION, we got precise directions on the fly, so we could be more spontaneous.

Sharable Targetlock and other features

Another cool feature is the shareable Targetlock. With it we can lock on a sight, like a star constellation, then pass the binoculars to each other. When the other person looks through the lenses, the AR guides them to the same subject.

Also included are an advanced compass and detailed information about any object you center on.

Smart & connected design

I appreciate the connectivity offered by ENVISION’s dedicated app. Compatible with iOS and Android devices, it stays current with the latest updates and ensures I can access a database of outdoor information.

Moreover, this database is accessible whether I’m connected to the internet or not—which is pretty likely when I’m in the middle of a forest.

Unistellar says that the app features will evolve with firmware updates and other improvements at no additional cost. Lovely!

My thoughts on the Unistellar ENVISION

I can’t say enough good things about the Unistellar ENVISION Smart Binoculars. They’ve really improved how my husband and I experience hikes and stargazing adventures. Combining high-quality optics, AR data overlays, and smart features has made exploring the outdoors easier and more immersive than ever.

We’re no longer tethered to our screens trying to figure out what we’re seeing or which trail we’re on. Instead, we can fully engage with our surroundings and enjoy the natural beauty around us.

If you’re an avid hiker, a stargazing enthusiast, or just someone who loves exploring nature with a bit of high-tech help, I highly recommend trying the Unistellar ENVISION!

Want a pair of these day and night vision binoculars for yourself? You can preorder it on Kickstarter for $699.

