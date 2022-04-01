Revive your circulation and re-energize your body and mind with the HeartPartner

Amy Poole on under Product Reviews , Byunder

Health is everything, and that's why this one device—the HeartPartner—helps to relieve chronic fatigue, dizziness, varicose veins, and much more. Dive into today's blog to explore its full potential.

The HeartPartner improves your blood flow for better health

To be the healthiest version of yourself, you should prioritize healthier choices, like eating a balanced diet and regularly exercising. But, despite embarking on healthier daily habits, you might still be left with unexplained health conditions that don’t seem to budge.

The HeartPartner is an at-home (or anywhere) soleus muscle strengthener that focuses on improving the blood circulation in your body. As a result, it enhances your overall well-being and relieves symptoms like cold hands, fatigue, joint pain, and more. Let’s explore why you need this device and what conditions it can relieve.

The HeartPartner’s benefits explained in a video

How the HeartPartner works to improve your well-being

According to the company’s video, sitting or standing for most of the day causes gravity to pull most of the fluids in your body down into your legs and feet. In order for the blood to get back up into the body, the soleus muscles (in the calves) pump blood back up from the lower part of the body to the top part.

The HeartPartner is a passive exercise device that’s designed to activate both of the soleus muscles by stimulating the front of the feet. The HeartPartner emits vibrations in 60-second intervals with a 10-second break. The vibrations cause these muscles to contract to send more fluid and blood back to the heart.

According to Medical News Today, there are many symptoms of poor blood circulation that you might have been living with and attributing to other things. This includes varicose veins, fatigue, memory loss, skin color changes, and much more.

The HeartPartner in use

Symptoms this soleus muscle strengthener can relieve

Your body’s circulation system transports blood, oxygen, and nutrients around your body. When blood isn’t sent throughout your body, you can experience a host of unwanted symptoms. Acting as a pacemaker for your secondary hearts, this soleus muscle strengthener is a daily go-to without the need for medication.

The gentle vibrations from the HeartPartner loosens excess fluid in your lower legs, helping to relieve ankle and leg swelling, varicose veins, leg cramps, and joint and muscle pain.

Furthermore, this increased cardiac output helps you to burn more calories, increase energy levels, and normalize blood flow. The company’s video also states that the HeartPartner can improve brain function and even prevent dementia.

Perhaps you’ve told yourself that your chronic fatigue is down to living a busy life. But, if your heart doesn’t provide the oxygen and nutrients your body needs, tissues throughout your body are unable metabolize at their normal rate. This can create sleep deprivation and an overall feeling of tiredness.

Moreover, the HeartPartner helps to improve your cognitive function. Some examples of poor blood circulation could be blurry vision, inability to concentrate, and even memory lapses. These factors can affect every avenue of your life. So it’s great to know that there’s a safe, easy-to-use device that can have a life-changing difference.

It vibrates to send blood back up to your heart

Improve your health from the comfort of your own home

There are so many benefits to using HeartPartner, and you don’t have to wait until you experience any of the above symptoms of poor blood circulation to make a change. Use this device while you’re watching TV and schedule time to focus on what’s most important—your health.

If your soleus muscles aren’t working, the developer of HeartPartner, Ken McLeod, suggests using this device for 2 to 3 hours a day for a few months. You can then drop down to an hour a day after that to maintain improved blood circulation.

Overall, order this health device for $799.95 from the company’s official website to work towards a healthy future. What are your go-to health gadgets? Let us know in the comments.