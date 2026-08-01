I didn’t expect the US robot ban to target my robot vacuum

Dreame

I thought the robot vacuum ban was about humanoids…

When I first heard about the new federal robot ban, I pictured Boston Dynamics-style machines getting turned away at airport customs lines. You know, the bipedal robots, quadrupeds, the stuff from trade show floors. Not the flat disc bumping along my baseboards every night.

Then I read that the FCC’s ban applies to foreign-made robot vacuums too, thickening the plot. Per Engadget, an FCC spokesperson confirmed to The Verge that the agency’s definition of an “advanced robotic device” is broad enough to sweep up (pun enthusiastically used) vacuums.

Thankfully, the ban doesn’t include current models. But new models will need a waiver to launch here.

These are the robot vacuum brands I’ll be watching

The next logical question is: which brands will be affected? With my experience as a tech journalist, I’d wager that the most exposed here are the ones that push new flagships every year. And that’s the vast majority of premium robot vacuum brands.

Roborock

Roborock is one of the biggest names in premium robot vacuums, and it ships a new flagship almost annually. If future models need a waiver before they can launch stateside, Roborock has the most to lose from delays. Check our Roborock Saros Rover buying guide if you’re weighing a purchase now versus waiting.

Dreame

Dreame has grown fast on the back of aggressive flagship releases, the kind of stair-climbing, ultra-thin designs that keep the category interesting. Same uncertainty applies to whatever comes after its current lineup. Our Dreame X60 Max Ultra Complete coverage is a good starting point.

Ecovacs

Ecovacs has been in the US market longer than most and has broad retail availability. Its future releases face the same waiver question as everyone else’s. Read our Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni review for a sense of what the brand does well.

iRobot

iRobot gets one line here because it’s easy to assume “American brand” means “unaffected.” It doesn’t. iRobot assembles Roomba units in Malaysia as part of its own supply chain diversification, so it isn’t automatically exempt from scrutiny either.

A robot vacuum ban to protect consumers?

Ecovacs

I can see the security logic. These devices map your home, connect to your Wi-Fi, and some carry cameras. That’s real data leaving your house. A tech engineer accidentally hacked into thousands of homes last year due to an oversight in DJI’s robot vacuum software.

But I counter that, if the risk is serious enough to block new models, it’s odd that the same hardware already in millions of homes gets a free pass.

My verdict: the near-term effect on shoppers is fewer new releases and slower launch cycles while brands sort out waivers. If you already own one, nothing changes for you. If you’re shopping soon, expect this year’s flagships to stick around longer.

Shopping now? Our best robot vacuums roundup and our Roomba vs. Roborock carpet cleaning comparison are both worth a look before the current generation ages out.