The DJI robot vacuum hack that let someone peek into 7,000 homes

Some days I feel like my life runs on autopilot—school runs, deadlines, dinner, repeat. And the smart gadgets in my house help keep everything moving. My robot vacuum, for example, handles the floors while I work. For that reason, news about the DJI robot vacuum hack was a bit unsettling.

At first glance, the story sounds almost unbelievable: a curious tech tinkerer experimenting with his own vacuum accidentally discovered he could access a network of thousands of connected robot vacuums. Not just basic controls either—things like camera feeds and navigation data from other vacuums connected to the same cloud system.

DJI Romo Robot Vacuum Security Flaw Discovered by Security Researcher

According to reporting from The Verge, a security researcher named Sammy Azdoufal was experimenting with his DJI Romo vacuum, trying to operate it with a PlayStation controller.

During that process, he discovered something unexpected: his custom setup could access data from thousands of other DJI robot vacuums connected to the company’s network.

In total, he reportedly tapped into a system with roughly 7,000 connected devices, including camera feeds and navigation data. The discovery highlighted vulnerabilities in how some smart devices communicate with cloud services.

Additional coverage from TechRadar explains that some of the issues exposed backend data and allowed Azdoufal to view video streams without entering a security PIN in certain situations.

Now, as a parent, that kind of headline definitely raised my eyebrows. Although its most known as a producer of consumer drones, DJI is no small fry in the tech world. It follows protocols and receives certifications. How was someone able to access its robot vacuum’s cloud footage so easily?

DJI’s Response and $30,000 Bug Bounty

DJI moved fairly quickly after the discovery became public. The company confirmed it had already been addressing some of the vulnerabilities and has since issued additional fixes.

It also rewarded the researcher with $30,000 through its security program—essentially acknowledging that his discovery helped strengthen the system.

But, to me, that payout feels a little like putting a Band‑Aid on a gaping wound. DJI claims the PIN vulnerability and open video stream issue were addressed, but reporting shows not every flaw was fully closed right away.

So, I can’t help but wonder: if company certs and internal tests missed something this big, how many other “secure” smart home devices are just waiting for someone to push the wrong button?

What This Means for the Rest of Our Smart Homes

I wish I could say this story didn’t make me rethink a few things about the gadgets in my house. But it did.

Like a lot of busy families, we rely on cleaning devices to keep life running smoothly. My robot vacuum is one of those little helpers that saves me a lot of time every week. But reading about a vulnerability that allowed someone to access thousands of connected vacuums definitely took some of the shine off the convenience.

Because the truth is, most of us invite these devices into our homes without thinking too much about them. We trust the apps, the cloud connections, and the security certifications.

This story is a reminder that sometimes those systems aren’t as airtight as we assume.