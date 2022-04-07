ROLI redesigned the Seaboard RISE music keyboard, but is it any better?

ROLI is back with a new gadget to show off. The Seaboard RISE 2 keyboard has a new redesign and enhanced features like added frets and more. Read on to learn more about this upgrade to your home studio.

ROLI’s Seaboard RISE 2 keyboard is easy to transport

Have you ever heard of an expressive keyboard? The ROLI Seaboard RISE keyboard is precisely that, and it’s back with a whole new redesign. Of course, fans of the original will likely want to know the answer to the most obvious burning question: is its predecessor actually any better? Well, get ready to find out as we take a closer look at what the new Seaboard RISE 2 is all about.

Seaboard RISE 2 fits perfectly in any studio setting

What is the Seaboard RISE keyboard and why is it different?

ROLI’s Seaboard RISE keyboard reinvents the traditional keyboard in an interesting way. Instead of using regular keys, it has a squishy material that allows you to create and blend sounds in ways you otherwise wouldn’t be able to. In fact, you can even use its organic gestures with a wide range of instrument options to forge a more natural-sounding performance.

The original keyboard also included hardware support like MIDI connectivity and a slew of software to broaden its capabilities. The device is also lightweight and fits right at home in any studio—be that a personal or professional one.

Official Promo for the ROLI Seaboard RISE 2 keyboard

How has the Seaboard RISE 2 improved this time around?

Now that ROLI is releasing the Seaboard RISE 2 keyboard, it’s worth touching on what improvements have been made to the device. The first and biggest change comes to the keys themselves. There are now frets added to the new Keywave2 playing surface, which makes it even easier to play onboard instruments accurately.

It also has a nice platinum blue aluminum chassis that looks slick and enhances durability. MIDI and USB-C ports also expand connectivity while an enhanced 5D visualizer helps you with your mixes.

The new version now offers frets for precise playing

Is it worth buying or upgrading from the previous model?

It goes without saying: those already using the last version want to know if the new one is worth the upgrade. If you’re happy with the previous version the way it is, maybe hold off. However, if the added frets are important to you, then you might want to check out the official website. There you will find an even more thorough feature breakdown.

That said, anyone without a Seaboard RISE keyboard who enjoys outside-the-box creative opportunities should absolutely consider buying the RISE 2. The device provides musicians and audio producers a kind of experience you’re just not going to find anywhere else—at least not yet.

You can preorder the ROLI Seaboard RISE 2 keyboard for $1,399.