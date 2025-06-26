Galaxy Unpacked July 2025: What Samsung’s Z series, Watch8, and AI might bring

Coral Red Flip7 and a 3nm chip? Samsung’s July event already has my attention.

I left the Samsung camp last year and moved into Apple’s world, but the buzz around Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2025 still stirs something in me. I keep wondering why I made the switch. Samsung gave me everything. One UI felt like freedom. I enjoyed digging through every custom feature Samsung packed in. With the Unpacked event getting closer, I keep eyeing the new foldable phones. They look sharp and promise serious power. I feel the pull, again.

The tech space is noisy right now. Rumors fly in every direction. Some say Samsung will tease Project Moohan, even though no solid leaks confirm it. I’m here to help clear the fog. From the Galaxy Z series to new Galaxy AI tools, Samsung has a lot on deck. Let’s get into it.

Unpacked 2025 coming in July

Samsung will hold Unpacked on July 9 in Brooklyn, New York. The livestream starts at 10 a.m. ET on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, and the company’s YouTube channel.

Galaxy Z Flip7

Looks like Samsung goofed up a bit. They accidentally pushed live some early pages for the Galaxy Z Flip7 on their Irish site. These product pages still show placeholder info from earlier launches, but they seem to confirm the colors. The Flip7 (also known as B7) shows up in Coral Red, Jet Black, and Blue Shadow. That matches the renders Evan Blass dropped not long ago.

Samsung already mentioned the next Flip’s going slimmer and lighter, but they’re still keeping the exact dimensions under wraps. No solid leaks on that front yet either.

However, the company pulled the curtain back on its new chip—the Exynos 2500. This processor likely powers the Z Flip7 across all regions, including the US. It’s the first Samsung chip built on their 3nm GAA process.

Inside, the chip packs a Samsung Xclipse 950 GPU. It can handle 4K screens with 120 Hz refresh and adds hardware support for ray tracing in games. It works with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The camera system supports up to 320 MP and can shoot 8K video at 30 fps.

Benchmark leaks hint at 2,500 points for single-core and 8,000 for multicore on Geekbench 6. That makes the Exynos about 15% faster than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chips inside other foldables like the Motorola razr 60 ultra.

On the price front, the Flip7 could launch for less than the Flip6. One report claims the 256 GB version will sell for €1,099 (≈$1,175), which is €100 less than the old model. The 512 GB version might land at €1,219 (≈$1,300), also €100 cheaper.

Even better—Samsung seems to be preparing a Fan Edition version of the Z Flip7. The WinFuture leak doesn’t show pricing for that one, but it looks like Samsung isn’t planning any wild surprises.

Galaxy Z Fold7

“When you see the real Galaxy Z Fold7, you will lose interest in other folding machines. It is too exquisite,” says @UniverseIce on X.

I’ve always thought that while Samsung and Apple compete head-to-head in performance, Apple wins when it comes to design. Honestly, Samsung’s older foldables never caught my eye. But I’ve got to admit—the new generation is starting to look pretty sharp.

Samsung has revealed that the Z series is getting thinner and lighter. Rumor is the Z Fold7 will measure around 0.35 inches thick when folded and just 0.15 inches when it’s open. I’m not sure how useful a thinner phone is, especially since most people will slap on a case anyway, one that covers the hinge and cameras, too.

As for colors, the options are a bit limited. You’ll get Jet Black, Blue Shadow, and Silver Shadow as standard choices. There’s also a “Green Mint” version that’s supposedly a Samsung.com exclusive, but it’s unclear what that looks like. If these are the only shades available, it’s a step down from last year, when the Z Fold6 came in 5 colors, including a couple of exclusives.

On the performance side, an FCC filing points to the Fold7 packing the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip. That would put it on the same playing field as the Galaxy S25 series, including the Ultra and Edge models.

Price stays the same. You’re looking at €1,999 (≈$2,140) for 256 GB, €2,119 (≈$2,270) for 512 GB, and €2,359 (≈$2,530) for 1 TB. Of course, Google isn’t sitting still. As Samsung’s biggest rival in the foldable space, it’s rolling out the Pixel 10 Pro Fold at a lower starting price—$1,599 for 256 GB and $1,799 for 512 GB, which is $200 less than the last version.

Galaxy Watch8

The main change with the Galaxy Watch8 is the squircle design. On the regular model, it barely stands out, but you’ll notice it more on the Classic and Ultra.

Looking closer at the renders, the Watch8 Classic and the Ultra 2025 look almost the same. The Classic has a thicker bezel and notches for the rotating ring.

Both the Classic and Ultra look clean enough for everyday wear or something more dressed-up. The regular Watch8 gives off a softer look. It feels more like something designed with women in mind. I don’t think a lot of guys will go for it. A few of my female friends checked it out, though—they liked it.

I’m pretty sure the Watch8 will stick with two size options. The Galaxy Watch7 had 1.57″ and 1.73″ options, so that’s probably what’s coming back.

Galaxy AI

I think Samsung plans to shine a big spotlight on its Galaxy AI tools at the Galaxy Unpacked event in July 2025.

The South Korean giant’s close to sealing a deal with Perplexity AI. Bloomberg says the company wants to preload Perplexity’s app and assistant on future phones. The plot thickens, though—Bloomberg also reports that Apple has kicked around the idea of buying the AI start-up. They’re looking for stronger artificial intelligence tools and people who can build them. The rivalry just found a new front.

Samsung did drop a teaser in a press release: “The next-generation Galaxy devices are being reimagined around a new AI-powered interface, supported by breakthrough hardware built to unlock their full potential. This future is already unfolding, and the best of Galaxy AI and Samsung craftsmanship is about to be unveiled.”

That bit about a “new AI-powered interface” gives me hope leaks about Perplexity landing on the Z series are real. What sets Perplexity apart is how it answers search-style questions with solid info. I’m also into the fact that its chatbot doesn’t cap how much you can ask, unlike Gemini or Claude.

In a nutshell

So here’s where I land—I’ve got my eye on the Flip7, mostly for that fresh chip and the color lineup. Coral Red hits just right. The Fold7 tempts me, too, but I can’t shake the feeling that slimmer doesn’t always mean better. I throw a case on everything anyway, so the dimensions don’t matter much to me. The Watch8 Ultra looks clean, though I’ll probably skip unless they sneak in some must-have feature.

Oh, I almost forgot—if Perplexity AI shows up in the foldables, I’m all ears. Maybe it’ll challenge ChatGPT to some extent, who knows?