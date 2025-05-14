Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 leaks: Everything I know so far

Grigor Baklajyan on under Tech News , Byunder

Wondering if the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 can compete with Motorola’s latest? Leaks suggest some upgrades, but will they be enough to impress?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 / Image Credit: Evgeny Opanasenko, Unsplash

Now that the Motorola razr 60 ultra is out, fans of flip phones are curious: what’s the deal with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7? Samsung once ruled the compact foldable market, but after a solid showing from Motorola in 2023, it’s clear the competition’s heating up. Galaxy Z Flip7 leaks hint that Samsung might face a tougher time convincing customers this time around.

While small upgrades in display, camera, and battery life are on the way, the reality is the Galaxy Z Flip7 might not be the clamshell phone we were hoping for. Let’s take a closer look at what’s really going on with it.

Samsung will host a Galaxy Unpacked event for the Z Flip7 and Z Fold7 in July 2025 in New York, according to a South Korean source. That’s a shift from their usual August launch date. As you can see below, Samsung held their Galaxy Unpacked event in July last year too.

Galaxy Z Flip – February 14, 2020 Galaxy Z Flip 5G – August 7, 2020 Galaxy Z Flip3 – August 11, 2021 Galaxy Z Flip4 – August 25, 2022 Galaxy Z Flip5 – August 11, 2023 Galaxy Z Flip6 – July 24, 2024

Price

Samsung Experience Store in Frisco, Texas

The Galaxy Z Flip5 launched at $999, while the Z Flip6 bumped that up to $1,099.99. That brings us to the big question—what’s Samsung planning for the Z Flip7?

Back in 2024, Motorola dropped the razr 50 ultra for $999.99. Fast forward to now, and the new one came out swinging at $1,299.99. A hefty leap, but to be fair, the 60 ultra‘s packed with top-notch performance—easily the strongest out of all the flip phones right now. Still, based on what I’ve heard so far, I don’t think Samsung’s next Flip will match Motorola in overall quality or specs. So a similar price shift just doesn’t seem in the cards.

If I had to take a shot at it, I’d say Samsung sticks with the $1,099.99 tag or goes up slightly to $1,199.99. A price hike wouldn’t be surprising, especially when a 2023 survey showed that more than half of phone users in the US, China, and South Korea are open to picking a foldable for their next upgrade.

Design & display

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 / Image Credit: OnLeaks, Android Headlines

The Galaxy Z Flip7 is stepping things up with a bigger outer screen. Android Headlines dropped some exclusive renders recently, and now Android Authority delivers fresh evidence to support the leak. They dug into some leaked One UI 8 firmware and found animation files that show off the Flip 5, 6, and 7. While the 5 and 6 stick to familiar designs, the Flip7 shows a beefed-up cover screen.

The cover screen jumps to 3.6″, up from the 3.4″ on the Flip 6. The main display also grows a bit, going from 6.7″ to 6.8″. The phone’s size nudges up slightly too—it now measures about 6.56″ x 2.96″ x 0.27″, or 0.36″ thick with the camera bump.

From what I understand, the bigger outer display might be the headline feature here. Everything else could stick pretty close to what we saw with last year’s model.

Cameras

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 / Image Credit: OnLeaks, Android Headlines

Samsung plans to stick with the dual camera setup on the Galaxy Z Flip7. We’re looking at a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultrawide one. Even though they may seem similar to earlier models, these sensors are probably getting some upgrades.

For context, the Galaxy Z Flip6 saw a major upgrade to its main camera, jumping to a 50-megapixel sensor from the previous 12-megapixel one. With Samsung’s image-processing software, the Z Flip6 snaps photos that rival flagship cameras, delivering plenty of detail and rich colors.

Galaxy Z Flip7 leaks: Features

Samsung Exynos 2500 processor / Image Credit: Sam Lover

Samsung phones have always crushed it in performance, especially with those custom Qualcomm chips under the hood. But hey, Exynos isn’t out of the picture just yet. Word is, it might pop up again in the Galaxy Z Flip7.

Now before you start groaning, here’s something to keep in mind—Snapdragon still wins on speed, sure, but Android Authority’s tests show Exynos Galaxy S24 users get more juice out of their battery. That was true with earlier chip matchups too, like when Snapdragon 865 went head-to-head with Exynos 990, and the 888 squared off with the 2100.

According to leaker Jukanlosreve, Samsung might throw in an Exynos 2500 for the Z Flip7. Okay, it’s not the same chip or the same phone we’re used to, but let’s be real—Exynos hasn’t exactly been a disaster lately.

Still, I wouldn’t bet against Samsung sticking with Snapdragon’s 8 Elite for its next foldable. Every Flip so far has leaned on Qualcomm’s top-tier chip. Plus, that same chip runs the new Motorola razr 60 ultra 2025.

Also, there’s buzz around battery upgrades. A new leak shows UL Demko certification from Denmark, right after India’s BIS certification. Both point to the Galaxy Z Flip7 getting a 4,300 mAh battery—bigger than the 4,000 mAh in the Z Flip6.

Before you go

If you’ve read my razr 60 ultra review, you know I’ve got a soft spot for Motorola’s 2025 foldable. They’re bringing some personality back to phones, and that’s rare these days. But it’s not just the design that got me—the battery performance straight up won me over.

After digging through all the Galaxy Z Flip7 leaks, I’m not too hopeful about Samsung pulling ahead. The Exynos chip doesn’t do much for me, and the battery upgrade looks minor at best. The design tweaks? Barely noticeable.

Assuming the rumors are right, Motorola might walk away with a huge chunk of the foldable crowd. Still, the Flip7 won’t land for a couple more months—so hey, let’s give Samsung a chance to surprise us (in a good way, haha).