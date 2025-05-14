Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 leaks: Everything I know so far

By Grigor Baklajyan on May 14, 2025, 7:00 am EDT under Tech News,

Wondering if the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 can compete with Motorola’s latest? Leaks suggest some upgrades, but will they be enough to impress?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 leaks: Everything I know so far
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 / Image Credit: Evgeny Opanasenko, Unsplash

Now that the Motorola razr 60 ultra is out, fans of flip phones are curious: what’s the deal with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7? Samsung once ruled the compact foldable market, but after a solid showing from Motorola in 2023, it’s clear the competition’s heating up. Galaxy Z Flip7 leaks hint that Samsung might face a tougher time convincing customers this time around.

While small upgrades in display, camera, and battery life are on the way, the reality is the Galaxy Z Flip7 might not be the clamshell phone we were hoping for. Let’s take a closer look at what’s really going on with it.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 release date

Samsung will host a Galaxy Unpacked event for the Z Flip7 and Z Fold7 in July 2025 in New York, according to a South Korean source. That’s a shift from their usual August launch date. As you can see below, Samsung held their Galaxy Unpacked event in July last year too.

  • Galaxy Z Flip – February 14, 2020
  • Galaxy Z Flip 5G – August 7, 2020
  • Galaxy Z Flip3 – August 11, 2021
  • Galaxy Z Flip4 – August 25, 2022
  • Galaxy Z Flip5 – August 11, 2023
  • Galaxy Z Flip6 – July 24, 2024

Price

Samsung Experience Store in Texas
Samsung Experience Store in Frisco, Texas

The Galaxy Z Flip5 launched at $999, while the Z Flip6 bumped that up to $1,099.99. That brings us to the big question—what’s Samsung planning for the Z Flip7?

Back in 2024, Motorola dropped the razr 50 ultra for $999.99. Fast forward to now, and the new one came out swinging at $1,299.99. A hefty leap, but to be fair, the 60 ultra‘s packed with top-notch performance—easily the strongest out of all the flip phones right now. Still, based on what I’ve heard so far, I don’t think Samsung’s next Flip will match Motorola in overall quality or specs. So a similar price shift just doesn’t seem in the cards.

If I had to take a shot at it, I’d say Samsung sticks with the $1,099.99 tag or goes up slightly to $1,199.99. A price hike wouldn’t be surprising, especially when a 2023 survey showed that more than half of phone users in the US, China, and South Korea are open to picking a foldable for their next upgrade.

Design & display

Galaxy Z Flip7 leaked visual
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 / Image Credit: OnLeaks, Android Headlines

The Galaxy Z Flip7 is stepping things up with a bigger outer screen. Android Headlines dropped some exclusive renders recently, and now Android Authority delivers fresh evidence to support the leak. They dug into some leaked One UI 8 firmware and found animation files that show off the Flip 5, 6, and 7. While the 5 and 6 stick to familiar designs, the Flip7 shows a beefed-up cover screen.

The cover screen jumps to 3.6″, up from the 3.4″ on the Flip 6. The main display also grows a bit, going from 6.7″ to 6.8″. The phone’s size nudges up slightly too—it now measures about 6.56″ x 2.96″ x 0.27″, or 0.36″ thick with the camera bump.

From what I understand, the bigger outer display might be the headline feature here. Everything else could stick pretty close to what we saw with last year’s model.

Cameras

Z Flip7 camera
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 / Image Credit: OnLeaks, Android Headlines

Samsung plans to stick with the dual camera setup on the Galaxy Z Flip7. We’re looking at a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultrawide one. Even though they may seem similar to earlier models, these sensors are probably getting some upgrades.

For context, the Galaxy Z Flip6 saw a major upgrade to its main camera, jumping to a 50-megapixel sensor from the previous 12-megapixel one. With Samsung’s image-processing software, the Z Flip6 snaps photos that rival flagship cameras, delivering plenty of detail and rich colors.

Galaxy Z Flip7 leaks: Features

Samsung Exynos 2500 processor
Samsung Exynos 2500 processor / Image Credit: Sam Lover

Samsung phones have always crushed it in performance, especially with those custom Qualcomm chips under the hood. But hey, Exynos isn’t out of the picture just yet. Word is, it might pop up again in the Galaxy Z Flip7.

Now before you start groaning, here’s something to keep in mind—Snapdragon still wins on speed, sure, but Android Authority’s tests show Exynos Galaxy S24 users get more juice out of their battery. That was true with earlier chip matchups too, like when Snapdragon 865 went head-to-head with Exynos 990, and the 888 squared off with the 2100.

According to leaker Jukanlosreve, Samsung might throw in an Exynos 2500 for the Z Flip7. Okay, it’s not the same chip or the same phone we’re used to, but let’s be real—Exynos hasn’t exactly been a disaster lately.

Still, I wouldn’t bet against Samsung sticking with Snapdragon’s 8 Elite for its next foldable. Every Flip so far has leaned on Qualcomm’s top-tier chip. Plus, that same chip runs the new Motorola razr 60 ultra 2025.

Also, there’s buzz around battery upgrades. A new leak shows UL Demko certification from Denmark, right after India’s BIS certification. Both point to the Galaxy Z Flip7 getting a 4,300 mAh battery—bigger than the 4,000 mAh in the Z Flip6.

Before you go

If you’ve read my razr 60 ultra review, you know I’ve got a soft spot for Motorola’s 2025 foldable. They’re bringing some personality back to phones, and that’s rare these days. But it’s not just the design that got me—the battery performance straight up won me over.

After digging through all the Galaxy Z Flip7 leaks, I’m not too hopeful about Samsung pulling ahead. The Exynos chip doesn’t do much for me, and the battery upgrade looks minor at best. The design tweaks? Barely noticeable.

Assuming the rumors are right, Motorola might walk away with a huge chunk of the foldable crowd. Still, the Flip7 won’t land for a couple more months—so hey, let’s give Samsung a chance to surprise us (in a good way, haha).

Tech News

Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow. His contributions include product reviews, buying guides, how-to articles, and more.
Join the Discussion

Latest Blog Posts

What’s great—and not so great—about the JBL Charge 5 Bluetooth speaker?
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky
What’s great—and not so great—about the JBL Charge 5 Bluetooth speaker?
The days are longer, the weather’s warmer, and in just another month, my kids will be off from school for 3 whole months. That’s a long time. So, in between summer camp and week-long stays at their grandparents’, I plan..
11 New Apple products coming in 2025: What’s on your wishlist?
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
11 New Apple products coming in 2025: What’s on your wishlist?
Apple’s moving away from its annual product update cycle. Which means more frequent launches and fewer big delays. I can imagine how tech journalists feel—writing a blog at 2 a.m. sounds rough. But hey, as a fellow tech fan, I’m..
This outdoor chair looks like it time-traveled from 2040–my thoughts on the Z Lounger
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
This outdoor chair looks like it time-traveled from 2040–my thoughts on the Z Lounger
You know when you see a product and immediately think, “Yep, aliens definitely had a hand in this”? That was my exact reaction the first time I laid eyes on the Z Lounger. This outdoor chair looks like it was..
Logitech G PRO X Superlight 2 vs. 1: Which wireless gaming mouse fits your style?
Daily Digest
By Grigor Baklajyan
Logitech G PRO X Superlight 2 vs. 1: Which wireless gaming mouse fits your style?
Gaming mice have come a long way, and Logitech’s lineup has been one of the most solid out there. I’ve gone through a variety of their gear, and most of them nailed it in terms of quality. A couple weren’t..
The Galaxy S25 Edge is shaping up to be Samsung’s most interesting phone in years
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
The Galaxy S25 Edge is shaping up to be Samsung’s most interesting phone in years
I know I’m not the only Sammy fan who felt underwhelmed by the Galaxy S25 at the Unpacked event in January. The newest Samsung phone had no major differences from its predecessor. Actually, it felt more like a fancy software..

Popular Blog Posts

Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: Which budget phone is best in 2025?
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: Which budget phone is best in 2025?
Google hit its “highest-ever smartphone volumes” in 2024. How’d they pull it off? Their Pixel phones impress with smart AI features and integration with Google services. Still, they never cracked the high-end space where Apple and Samsung rule. Instead, Google’s..
Black Friday Apple deals: 11 juicy sales you won’t want to miss
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Black Friday Apple deals: 11 juicy sales you won’t want to miss
I’ve been keeping an eye on Black Friday Apple deals for a few years now—first as an iPhone user and later as a copywriter at Gadget Glow—and this year’s discounts are some of the most exciting I’ve seen. Apple’s products..
How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
Wearable Tech
By Grigor Baklajyan
How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
For 5 years, my friend thought AirPods were just a gimmick. But when her Beats Flex started to break, she decided to try the AirPods Pro. Initially, she wasn’t impressed, but after using them for a few days, she discovered..
Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Apple just unveiled its latest iPhone lineup and a bunch of other exciting hardware at the Apple event 2024. One of the standout features of the iPhone 16 series—which includes 4 different models—is the new “capture” button that makes using..
Who leads the smart TV market in 2024? LG vs. Samsung detailed comparison
Buyer's Guide
By Madhurima Nag
Who leads the smart TV market in 2024? LG vs. Samsung detailed comparison
We all love a great rivalry. And there are a ton to pick from. Nikola Tesla vs. Thomas Edison, Marvel vs. DC, Coke vs. Pepsi, Star Wars vs. Star Trek… We could go on forever. But even with this small..

You Might Also Like

5 Best earbuds for small ears in 2025: Top picks for comfort and sound
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
5 Best earbuds for small ears in 2025: Top picks for comfort and sound
My friend always struggled with earbuds. Her ear canals are small, so regular ones don’t stay in. Even the tiniest tips fall out and feel way too big. After dealing with discomfort and constant slipping, she almost gave up and..
If you hate cleaning, these cordless vacuums might just change your mind
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
If you hate cleaning, these cordless vacuums might just change your mind
A few months ago, I hit my limit with the popcorn crumbs my kids scatter across the living room. So I caved and bought a cordless stick vacuum—out of desperation. I figured it’d be a flimsy backup, but surprisingly, it’s..
Why I’d pick this 5-in-1 watercraft over owning five separate toys
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
Why I’d pick this 5-in-1 watercraft over owning five separate toys
Every so often, I come across a product that makes me pause and think, “Wait… how does this not already exist?” That was exactly my reaction when I first saw the Propel Foil—a fully modular, electric 5-in-1 watercraft that promises..
Best thin and light laptops: 4 Windows ultrabooks for work and play
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Best thin and light laptops: 4 Windows ultrabooks for work and play
I was getting ready for a months-long backpacking trip and knew I had to swap out my laptop. My old Dell did its job back in college, but it was bulky and annoying to carry around. Since I mostly needed..
The OMBAR M572 made me rethink everything I knew about dash cams
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
The OMBAR M572 made me rethink everything I knew about dash cams
Some gadgets just hit that sweet spot between “smart enough to impress” and “practical enough to actually use”—and the OMBAR M572 Dash Cam is firmly in that camp. This sleek little camera somehow has everything I never knew I needed..
Let the lawn mow itself: Meet the Yardcare E400 robotic lawn mower
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
Let the lawn mow itself: Meet the Yardcare E400 robotic lawn mower
Some people find peace in mowing the lawn. Others find excuses. And then there’s a third group—the enlightened souls—who simply let robots do the yard work while they sip something cold on the porch. The Yardcare E400 Robotic Lawn Mower..