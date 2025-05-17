Samsung Galaxy Watch8 leaks tease squircle design—But that’s not all

By Grigor Baklajyan on May 17, 2025, 12:00 pm EDT under Tech News,

Curious what the Galaxy Watch8 might bring? Here’s a quick look at the latest leaks and what they mean for your next smartwatch choice.

Samsung Galaxy Watch7

With the Samsung Galaxy Watch8 launch around the corner, you’d think we’d have a clearer picture by now. But honestly? Galaxy Watch8 leaks are still pretty thin. The current model runs on the latest Wear OS and brings a few new health and fitness features to the table. Odds are, the next one will follow the same path.

The downside? The Watch7’s battery life isn’t great—you’re lucky to squeeze out two full days. Not ideal if you’re heading out for the weekend. Hopefully, the next version improves on that.

If you’re stuck deciding between grabbing the Watch7 now or waiting for the Watch8, I’ve pulled together the most buzzworthy details to help you weigh your options.

Galaxy Watch8 release date

Samsung might drop the Galaxy Watch8 series around the same time as the Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7—Q3 2025. If they follow last year’s timeline, we’ll probably see the Galaxy Watch8 arrive in July.

Galaxy Watch8 models

Some fresh details just leaked about the Samsung Galaxy Watch8 series. It looks like there will be 6 models—3 with Bluetooth/Wi-Fi and 3 with LTE. The model numbers don’t give away much, but they hint that the more premium version could come in both Wi-Fi and 4G options.

Here are the model names:

  • SM-L505U
  • SM-L320
  • SM-L330
  • SM-L500
  • SM-L325U
  • SM-L335U

Choosing between LTE and Bluetooth-only models can be annoying if you don’t know what you’re looking for. For me, the Bluetooth version always feels like a pain. You need to keep your phone close just to get alerts or check your health stats through the app. I don’t like being that tied to my phone. When I head out for a jog or a hike without my phone, I want the watch to handle everything on its own. That’s where LTE makes way more sense.

Samsung’s current Galaxy Watch7 lineup already gives a small preview of what to expect. There are 2 case sizes—1.6 and 1.7 inches—and you can pick either with or without LTE. The Galaxy Watch Ultra goes bigger with a 1.85-inch case, and LTE is standard with that one.

Galaxy Watch8 design

Galaxy Watch8 series
Will Galaxy Watch8 series ditch its circular design? / Image Credit: @itstheBMAC, X

Not much has come out about the Galaxy Watch8’s hardware yet—I’ve just caught a few details here and there. But Samsung’s Q1 earnings call on April 30 gave us something to chew on. They hinted at what might be next for the Galaxy Watch lineup.

“For wearables, we will expand our market presence with a strengthened premium experience while expanding our lineup across all price segments. We plan to launch a new Galaxy Watch with an innovative design and enhanced health-related features,” says Samsung.

To be honest, “innovative” doesn’t quite fit the Galaxy Watch Ultra’s design. I’ve never held back on how I feel about its look. Sure, it works with a rugged outfit or on a hike. But I wouldn’t wear it to dinner or, say, a friend’s wedding. Even with its grade 4 titanium body, it doesn’t give off a premium vibe. Meanwhile, the Apple Watch Series 10 looks and feels like a proper wristwatch. The Cupertino giant’s been making good-looking watches since Series 4. As for what Samsung showed recently… the direction feels off—not terrible, but not there yet.

That said, something else caught my attention. One UI 8 Watch might bring squircle icons. Both the Galaxy Watch8 and Watch8 Classic seem to be going with that squircle design, similar to the Ultra. What’s more, the Watch8 Classic might even borrow more features from the Ultra, like a Quick Button and stronger haptics.

Oh, and one of the animations mentioned some codenames: “fresh8” for the Galaxy Watch8 and “wise8” for the Classic. No sign of a new Galaxy Watch Ultra yet, just something called “projectx2,” which looks like it’s tied to the current Ultra.

Leak reveals Galaxy Watch8 and Watch8 Classic design

Galaxy Watch8 wish list

Galaxy Watch7
Galaxy Watch7 lifestyle image

Samsung’s smartwatches have been solid contenders in the Wear OS game for a while now, but a few smart upgrades could make the next one pop.

I want Samsung to bring back the rotating bezel on the Galaxy Watch8. First popping up on the Gear S2, it’s still one of the coolest things the South Korean company has done. The design just hits different. Everyone else leans on swipe gestures or tiny digital crowns, but that bezel gives Samsung its own vibe.

It’s not just for looks, either. You can scroll through menus or even handle some notifications with it. My friend told me he uses it during workouts. When his timer ends, he spins the bezel left to restart it without missing a beat. Spins it right to stop it. Super smooth, and he doesn’t even look at the screen.

Now, let’s talk battery life. Everyone’s chasing better power, and I’ve read that the Galaxy Watch7 gets about 2 days with regular use. But when GPS kicks in, the battery drops off. For me, 3 days would be the sweet spot. Sleep tracking means no charging at night. When I travel—especially those overnight flights between Armenia and EU countries—I can go nearly two full days without plugging in. And yeah, it’s also about peace of mind. I don’t want to stress over battery life when I’ve got enough going on.

Galaxy Watch8 leaks: Your takeaway

So yeah, I’m keeping an eye out for the Galaxy Watch8 this summer. I’m hoping Samsung nails the design this time and brings back the iconic rotating bezel. If they also manage to improve battery life and make LTE more reliable, I’ll consider upgrading. I just want a watch that feels premium and handles everyday use without compromise.

Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow.
