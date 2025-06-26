HONOR Magic V5 leaks tease ultraslim foldable design

Foldables started as flashy gadgets, right? That flair’s still there, but now HONOR and Samsung are stepping in and changing the game.

HONOR Magic V3 / Image Credit: Vodafone

Foldables still belong to a smaller slice of the smartphone pie, but things are heating up. In 2024, shipments hit around 25 million worldwide, and the buzz hasn’t slowed. Big names like Samsung, Apple, Google, and vivo have new foldables in the pipeline. Meanwhile, HONOR’s gearing up to reveal the Magic V5 in just a few days. When I hear “HONOR Magic V5,” I picture someone stylish, chasing a cool design more than high-end muscle. Don’t forget—the Magic V3 still holds the title as the thinnest foldable so far. But maybe the new handset will change how I see the HONOR brand.

Let’s be honest—you never thought about owning an HONOR. Still, the Magic V2 and V3? Some of the cleanest folding phones we’ve seen. Closed, they’re just like your everyday phone. Open, they turn into a big, roomy display. So, let’s find out if the next gadget keeps the same energy or pushes things even further.

Before Samsung takes the stage with the Galaxy Z Fold7, other brands are already moving. In China, HONOR plans to drop the Magic V5 on July 2. That’s the follow-up to the Magic V3, and the global version might pop up at IFA 2025 in September.

Yep, no typo there—HONOR did skip the number 4. Wondering why? Same here. Turns out, it’s because of tetraphobia. In Mandarin, Japanese, Korean, and Vietnamese, the number 4 sounds like “death,” so a lot of people avoid it completely.

Design and display

HONOR Magic V5 / Image Credit: Digital Chat Station, Weibo

HONOR’s keeping quiet for now—no specs, no photos of the Magic V5. Still, leaks have already started painting a picture.

The Magic V3 made waves in 2024 for being razor-thin at 0.36″ when folded. So far, no word on whether HONOR will go for a thinner frame or pack in better cameras. But according to YouTuber @Techtacle, who claims to have had a sneak peek, the Magic V5 might go even thinner—0.35″ when closed and just 0.16″ when open.

HONOR Magic V5 / Image Credit: Digital Chat Station, Weibo

As for the screens, the Magic V5 packs a 7.95″ 2K display inside with a 120 Hz refresh rate, plus a 6.45″ 120 Hz screen on the outside. The Galaxy Z Fold7 is expected to feature AMOLED displays on both screens, also with a dynamic 120 Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals.

Features and specs

HONOR Magic V5 / Image Credit: Digital Chat Station, Weibo

When checking out foldables, battery size and camera setup deserve top priority. Sacrificing the camera or skipping pen features just to make the phone thinner or lighter? That’s a hard pass.

YouTuber @Techtacle and serial leaker Digital Chat Station say the new foldable carries a 6,100 mAh battery, a big jump from the 5,150 mAh inside the Magic V3. The downside? Charging still caps at 66 W, even though earlier rumors pointed toward 80 W.

Camera fans might find something to smile about. The Magic V5 taps into the AiMAGE system, offering an aperture range from F1.6 to F2.5 and a focal length between 0.51″ and 2.76″. It also features a 3X light changeperscope. Rear setup? 50+50+64 MP. On the front, it brings a 20 MP shooter. For comparison, the vivo X Fold5 packs dual 20 MP front cams and three 50 MP lenses on the back, including a 3X zoom sensor.

There’s still a question mark around the chip. The last Magic V ran on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and vivo plans to stick with that, too. But Snapdragon 8 Elite is picking up steam. The Galaxy Z Fold7 will likely carry it, and according to Digital Chat Station and @Techtacle, HONOR will follow the same path.

Price



The Galaxy Z Fold7 should cost about the same as the Z Fold6 at launch. Around €1,999 (≈$2,150) for 256 GB, €2,119 (≈$2,280) for 512 GB, and €2,359 (≈$2,540) for 1 TB.

As for the Vivo X Fold5, recent leaks show prices at $6,999 for 12 GB + 256 GB, $7,999 for 12 GB + 512 GB, $8,499 for 16 GB + 512 GB, and $9,499 for 16 GB + 1 TB. That gives you a good idea of foldable pricing and what to expect.

Parting thoughts

I’m not sold yet, but I can’t lie—the Magic V5 sounds like something I need to see. The idea of a thinner foldable with a monster battery? That’s tempting. I’ve watched HONOR grow fast, and this might be the phone that shifts more eyes their way. If it looks sharp and performs smooth, I might just give it a shot. Let’s see what drops on July 2.