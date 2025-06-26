HONOR Magic V5 leaks tease ultraslim foldable design

By Grigor Baklajyan on Jun 26, 2025, 5:01 pm EDT under Tech News,

Foldables started as flashy gadgets, right? That flair’s still there, but now HONOR and Samsung are stepping in and changing the game.

HONOR Magic V5 leaks tease ultraslim foldable design
HONOR Magic V3 / Image Credit: Vodafone

Foldables still belong to a smaller slice of the smartphone pie, but things are heating up. In 2024, shipments hit around 25 million worldwide, and the buzz hasn’t slowed. Big names like Samsung, Apple, Google, and vivo have new foldables in the pipeline. Meanwhile, HONOR’s gearing up to reveal the Magic V5 in just a few days. When I hear “HONOR Magic V5,” I picture someone stylish, chasing a cool design more than high-end muscle. Don’t forget—the Magic V3 still holds the title as the thinnest foldable so far. But maybe the new handset will change how I see the HONOR brand.

Let’s be honest—you never thought about owning an HONOR. Still, the Magic V2 and V3? Some of the cleanest folding phones we’ve seen. Closed, they’re just like your everyday phone. Open, they turn into a big, roomy display. So, let’s find out if the next gadget keeps the same energy or pushes things even further.

HONOR Magic V5 release date

Before Samsung takes the stage with the Galaxy Z Fold7, other brands are already moving. In China, HONOR plans to drop the Magic V5 on July 2. That’s the follow-up to the Magic V3, and the global version might pop up at IFA 2025 in September.

Yep, no typo there—HONOR did skip the number 4. Wondering why? Same here. Turns out, it’s because of tetraphobia. In Mandarin, Japanese, Korean, and Vietnamese, the number 4 sounds like “death,” so a lot of people avoid it completely.

Design and display

HONOR Magic V5's display
HONOR Magic V5 / Image Credit: Digital Chat Station, Weibo

HONOR’s keeping quiet for now—no specs, no photos of the Magic V5. Still, leaks have already started painting a picture.

The Magic V3 made waves in 2024 for being razor-thin at 0.36″ when folded. So far, no word on whether HONOR will go for a thinner frame or pack in better cameras. But according to YouTuber @Techtacle, who claims to have had a sneak peek, the Magic V5 might go even thinner—0.35″ when closed and just 0.16″ when open.

HONOR Magic V5's thickness
HONOR Magic V5 / Image Credit: Digital Chat Station, Weibo

As for the screens, the Magic V5 packs a 7.95″ 2K display inside with a 120 Hz refresh rate, plus a 6.45″ 120 Hz screen on the outside. The Galaxy Z Fold7 is expected to feature AMOLED displays on both screens, also with a dynamic 120 Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals.

Features and specs

HONOR Magic V5's camera
HONOR Magic V5 / Image Credit: Digital Chat Station, Weibo

When checking out foldables, battery size and camera setup deserve top priority. Sacrificing the camera or skipping pen features just to make the phone thinner or lighter? That’s a hard pass.

YouTuber @Techtacle and serial leaker Digital Chat Station say the new foldable carries a 6,100 mAh battery, a big jump from the 5,150 mAh inside the Magic V3. The downside? Charging still caps at 66 W, even though earlier rumors pointed toward 80 W.

Camera fans might find something to smile about. The Magic V5 taps into the AiMAGE system, offering an aperture range from F1.6 to F2.5 and a focal length between 0.51″ and 2.76″. It also features a 3X light changeperscope. Rear setup? 50+50+64 MP. On the front, it brings a 20 MP shooter. For comparison, the vivo X Fold5 packs dual 20 MP front cams and three 50 MP lenses on the back, including a 3X zoom sensor.

There’s still a question mark around the chip. The last Magic V ran on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and vivo plans to stick with that, too. But Snapdragon 8 Elite is picking up steam. The Galaxy Z Fold7 will likely carry it, and according to Digital Chat Station and @Techtacle, HONOR will follow the same path.

Price


The Galaxy Z Fold7 should cost about the same as the Z Fold6 at launch. Around €1,999 (≈$2,150) for 256 GB, €2,119 (≈$2,280) for 512 GB, and €2,359 (≈$2,540) for 1 TB.

As for the Vivo X Fold5, recent leaks show prices at $6,999 for 12 GB + 256 GB, $7,999 for 12 GB + 512 GB, $8,499 for 16 GB + 512 GB, and $9,499 for 16 GB + 1 TB. That gives you a good idea of foldable pricing and what to expect.

Parting thoughts

I’m not sold yet, but I can’t lie—the Magic V5 sounds like something I need to see. The idea of a thinner foldable with a monster battery? That’s tempting. I’ve watched HONOR grow fast, and this might be the phone that shifts more eyes their way. If it looks sharp and performs smooth, I might just give it a shot. Let’s see what drops on July 2.

Tech News

Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow. His contributions include product reviews, buying guides, how-to articles, and more.
Join the Discussion

Latest Blog Posts

Galaxy Unpacked July 2025: What Samsung’s Z series, Watch8, and AI might bring
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Galaxy Unpacked July 2025: What Samsung’s Z series, Watch8, and AI might bring
I left the Samsung camp last year and moved into Apple’s world, but the buzz around Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2025 still stirs something in me. I keep wondering why I made the switch. Samsung gave me everything. One UI felt like..
JBL Flip 6 vs Bose SoundLink Flex: Which Bluetooth speaker deserves a spot in your bag?
Product Reviews
By Sargis Avagyan
JBL Flip 6 vs Bose SoundLink Flex: Which Bluetooth speaker deserves a spot in your bag?
I was standing in my apartment, Bluetooth speaker in one hand, iced matcha in the other, when it hit me, when did portable speakers become part of our personality? It’s no longer just about playing music at the beach. Now,..
The digital transformation of the energy sector- how software development is shaping the future of energy efficiency
Smart Living
By Madhurima Nag
The digital transformation of the energy sector- how software development is shaping the future of energy efficiency
The energy sector is undergoing a major transformation driven by technology. It’s no longer just about producing energy; it’s about managing it better, reducing waste, and making smarter decisions with the help of digital tools. Software development is a key..
5 Best headphones on Temu (cheap picks that actually sound good)
Buyer's Guide
By Lauren Wadowsky
5 Best headphones on Temu (cheap picks that actually sound good)
You get what you pay for—but sometimes you just want a really cheap pair of headphones. In those moments, there’s Temu. I’ve bought my share of stuff from the Chinese discount retailer in recent years—mostly kids’ galoshes and hair ties—with..
This might be the smartest ergonomic chair ever built—yes, even smarter than that one with wings
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
This might be the smartest ergonomic chair ever built—yes, even smarter than that one with wings
Some chairs look impressive. Some chairs claim to fix your posture. And then there’s the LiberNovo Omni Smart Ergonomic Chair—a chair that doesn’t just sit there waiting for you to find the right position. It adapts to you. In real..

Popular Blog Posts

12 New Apple products coming in 2025: What’s on your wishlist?
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
12 New Apple products coming in 2025: What’s on your wishlist?
Apple’s moving away from its annual product update cycle. Which means more frequent launches and fewer big delays. I can imagine how tech journalists feel—writing a blog at 2 a.m. sounds rough. But hey, as a fellow tech fan, I’m..
Switch 2 launch: Here’s how to get Nintendo’s new gaming console
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Switch 2 launch: Here’s how to get Nintendo’s new gaming console
Gamers everywhere, from Asia to North America, lined up for the Switch 2 launch, turning it into a huge global moment. It’s been years since a gadget created this kind of buzz. The original Switch started it all, mixing console and..
Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: Which budget phone is best in 2025?
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: Which budget phone is best in 2025?
Google hit its “highest-ever smartphone volumes” in 2024. How’d they pull it off? Their Pixel phones impress with smart AI features and integration with Google services. Still, they never cracked the high-end space where Apple and Samsung rule. Instead, Google’s..
Black Friday Apple deals: 11 juicy sales you won’t want to miss
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Black Friday Apple deals: 11 juicy sales you won’t want to miss
I’ve been keeping an eye on Black Friday Apple deals for a few years now—first as an iPhone user and later as a copywriter at Gadget Glow—and this year’s discounts are some of the most exciting I’ve seen. Apple’s products..
How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
Wearable Tech
By Grigor Baklajyan
How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
For 5 years, my friend thought AirPods were just a gimmick. But when her Beats Flex started to break, she decided to try the AirPods Pro. Initially, she wasn’t impressed, but after using them for a few days, she discovered..

You Might Also Like

Dreame X50 Ultra Complete review: Because who doesn’t want a robot vacuum that costs more than rent?
Product Reviews
By Grigor Baklajyan
Dreame X50 Ultra Complete review: Because who doesn’t want a robot vacuum that costs more than rent?
In January 2025, the average rent for a 2-bedroom apartment in the US was $1,356. Now imagine this: there’s a robot vacuum and mop that costs even more than that. The Dreame X50 Ultra Complete is priced at $1,799.99. Yeah,..
I’m a deal hunter and these are the only early Prime Day TV deals I’d recommend
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
I’m a deal hunter and these are the only early Prime Day TV deals I’d recommend
I’ve been covering tech deals—specifically Prime Day—for years, and if there’s one category that always delivers, it’s TVs. Whether you’re upgrading the living room on a budget or finally splurging on that OLED for summer movie nights, early Prime Day..
My dog’s next water fountain might be smarter than my coffee machine
Hands on Review
By Madhurima Nag
My dog’s next water fountain might be smarter than my coffee machine
Why I’m Weirdly Excited About a Dog Water Fountain (Yes, Really) — A not-yet-tested but totally obsessed take on the Elfin Fountain D1 Pro Okay, I’ll admit it—I never thought I’d be the type of person to get this hyped..
I tested the EMEET PIXY, and it’s not just cute—it’s kind of a powerhouse
Hands on Review
By Lauren Wadowsky
I tested the EMEET PIXY, and it’s not just cute—it’s kind of a powerhouse
For the past 5 years, I’ve relied on my Mac’s webcam for video calls and content creation. The image quality is still great—I can’t argue with that auto light adjustment—but I’ve been itching to spice things up a bit. I..
Why I think the 70mai dash cam 4K T800 is a game-changer for your ride
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
Why I think the 70mai dash cam 4K T800 is a game-changer for your ride
If you’d told me a few months ago that I’d obsess over a dash cam, I’d have given you the side-eye. But after spending weeks with the 70mai Dash Cam 4K T800, I’m officially converted. This thing isn’t just another..
Samsung Galaxy Watch8 leaks tease squircle design—But that’s not all
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Samsung Galaxy Watch8 leaks tease squircle design—But that’s not all
With Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked just around the corner, Galaxy Watch8 leaks are popping up and showing us what’s coming. The current models run on the latest Wear OS and bring a few new health and fitness features to the table...