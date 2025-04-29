Motorola razr 60 ultra review: Is it the best flip phone of 2025?

Grigor Baklajyan on under Product Reviews , Byunder

Does the Motorola razr 60 ultra live up to the hype? With impressive specs and a bold design, it’s definitely making waves.

Motorola razr 60 ultra

Every year, flagship phones feel like they’re stuck on repeat—slightly better cameras, slightly faster charging. But nothing groundbreaking. That’s why I found the Motorola razr 60 ultra review especially fun to write. Motorola’s bringing real personality back into the game with its razr ultra 2025, and yeah, the whole flip phone vibe still has my attention.

The razr 60 ultra takes inspiration from the legendary razr V3 (the one Paris Hilton loved in pink)—with a modern twist. The whole lineup doesn’t just look different—it feels different, with some of the wildest material choices I’ve seen on a smartphone. But style isn’t all the razr 60 has going for it. What won me over is the battery performance. I don’t want to lug around chargers or backup batteries just to get through the day. Luckily, the 60 ultra handles a full day without blinking. Wondering how it stacks up against the Galaxy Z Flip6? Let’s get into the details.

Design

razr ultra 2025’s Pantone Scarab version

Folding phones usually don’t go head-to-head with traditional flagships when it comes to specs, not for the same price, at least. If I’m paying extra, though, I expect to get something special out of it. The razr 60 ultra ($1,399) delivers, showing off a mix of premium materials and finishes you won’t find anywhere else.

Motorola’s no stranger to offering unique finishes, but the razr 60 ultra pushes things even further. You’ve got 4 awesome options: Pantone Rio Red, Pantone Scarab, Pantone Cabaret, and Pantone Mountain Trail.

That Mountain Trail version? It’s a throwback to the old Moto X days. The razr ultra 2025 rocks a wood back made from responsibly sourced materials. The wood isn’t teak, but the finish still looks stunning, especially with the golden trim around the edges. Honestly, wood and leather just look better than anything else you can put on a phone.

Durability

Motorola didn’t just stop at looks, either. They also toughened up the design. The razr 60 ultra uses a new titanium-reinforced hinge and has an IP48 rating for dust and water resistance.

Basically, an IP48 rating means the razr 60 ultra can block out particles as small as about 0.04 inches. It can also survive being dunked in water up to about 5 feet deep for around 30 minutes. That’s on par with what you’d get from the Galaxy Z Flip6.

From what I’ve read, people don’t necessarily worry about folding phones breaking. It’s more about wanting peace of mind—knowing their phone can handle messy or unpredictable situations. Some Galaxy Z Flip owners wouldn’t pull it out at the beach unless their hands were spotless. Others ended up switching back to regular smartphones because they wanted something sturdier, with a wider screen.

Display

Motorola says razr 60 ultra has most intelligent external display

Motorola’s still on top with its flip phone displays. The outer cover display sticks with a slick 4-inch, 165Hz pOLED that’s super vibrant. Meanwhile, the inner AMOLED screen grows just a tad to 7 inches, also featuring a smooth 165Hz.

That outer screen? Still bright, bold, and super fun to use. Now it cranks up to 3,000 nits, so even under direct sunlight, videos and apps pop. Usually, watching videos on your phone in public can feel a bit like you’re glued to it—but with the razr 60 ultra, that feeling fades. You can scroll or stream without zoning out from everything else around you. It’s like multitasking between the real world and your digital one.

Flip the phone open, and you’re looking at a stunning 7-inch AMOLED display. It supports HDR10+, plays nice with Dolby Vision, and delivers a crisp 464ppi. The refresh rate goes up to 165Hz, just like the outer screen, but the brightness takes things up a notch—peaking at a blinding 4,500 nits. That’s brighter than the Z Flip6’s 2,600 nits and miles ahead of the Fold 5’s 1,750. Reaching 4,500 nits makes HDR videos stand out. While SDR brightness helps cut through glare, higher HDR brightness is all about richer contrast and better picture quality overall.

Camera

razr 60 ultra’s camera is powered by moto ai

The cameras are part of where Motorola often cuts down due to the flip design. Last year’s razr took solid shots in daylight, but once the lights went down, things got rough. Photos and videos turned out grainy and lacked detail, whether you used the main lens or the ultrawide. So, what’s the deal with the razr 60 ultra?

It still has a 50 MP main sensor, but this time around, the specs hint at real improvements. Thanks to quad pixel-binning, it snaps 12.6 MP images—nothing new there—but now you get a beefier 2.0μm effective pixel size. That’s a jump from last year’s 1.6μm, which already came from binning 0.8μm native pixels. Add in the f/1.8 aperture, optical image stabilization, and fast all-pixel autofocus, and you’ve got a camera that should do way better in low light and deliver sharper, cleaner shots overall.

Motorola’s also highlighting Pantone Validated Color and Skin Tones. That’s a big deal for content creators. Just like HP’s Pantone-validated gaming monitors with factory-calibrated accuracy, you can expect colors to look true-to-life right out of the box.

Battery life

razr 60 ultra features 4700 mAh battery

If you’re into flip phones but worry about battery life, you’re not alone—it’s probably the biggest concern for most people. That’s why the razr ultra 2025 is such a standout. It packs a 4700 mAh battery, up from 4000 mAh in the 50 Ultra.

Even the razr 2024 holds its own with a 4200 mAh battery. It outperforms the Galaxy Z Flip6, which only packs a 4000 mAh cell. Most users get close to a day and a half with the razr 2024, while the Flip6 usually calls it quits after just a day.

Charging also got a solid upgrade. Wired speeds jumped from 45 W to 68 W. Motorola says just 8 minutes can give you enough juice for a whole day (not sure what percentage that hits, though.) For context, the razr 2024’s 30 W charging can take it from zero to full in a little over an hour. I used to not care about charging speed at all—until I got an iPhone 15 Pro. Now I’d rather not go back. Fast charging may not be a deal-breaker, but it definitely adds to the appeal.

Software

Motorola keeps the racr 60 ultra’s software simple with a near-stock Android experience.

While Motorola’s software support doesn’t match the long-term updates you get with Google or Samsung, it’s still decent. You’ll receive 3 OS updates, from Android 15 through Android 18, plus about 4 years of security patches every couple of months. Personally, updates don’t bother me too much. As long as my phone works well and does everything I need, I’d rather not risk an update that could mess things up.

Motorola includes its Moto app, making it easy to customize your razr 60 ultra. It also offers gesture controls, which makes navigating smoother. For gaming, there’s a dedicated mode to boost performance, block notifications, adjust brightness, and more. Plus, Motorola adds extra privacy and security features beyond Google’s already solid offerings. Family Space is another handy feature, letting you give your phone to your child for gaming without interfering with your settings or privacy.

AI

moto ai

Artificial intelligence still feels like a repeat of last year’s conversation. Motorola’s AI tools—like the Pay Attention recording and summary feature teased a while back—still haven’t shown up in full form. So I’m keeping an eye out for that.

A lot of the AI features on the razr 60 (and the Galaxy Z Flip6) are hit or miss. One that actually stands out is Circle to Search. You just draw a circle around something on your screen, and boom—Google gives you the scoop. I’ve used it with the camera a few times, and it’s almost like walking around with a mini AR assistant. Like the other day, I spotted a new dish at my local food court, circled it, and instantly saw what it looked like.

Performance

Snapdragon 8 Elite

Last year’s razr+ had the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which was solid but didn’t quite make the flagship cut. The Razr ultra 2025 changes that with the Snapdragon 8 Elite mobile platform. This chip gives you one of the best gaming experiences available. You’ll experience fewer drops, and when they do occur, they’re brief, making for a noticeably smoother ride.

Final thoughts

I didn’t expect to like the Motorola razr 60 ultra this much, but here we are. It’s stylish, practical, and honestly just fun to use. While the Galaxy Z Flip6 might win on brand recognition—the razr ultra 2025 has way more personality.

Motorola announced that all 3 razr models will be up for pre-order on May 7 at Amazon.com and motorola.com, with a universal unlocked release on May 15. The razr 60 ultra ($1,399) will probably be called the Razr+ (2025) in the US, and it’ll square off against Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Flip7.