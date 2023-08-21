settle review: this 9-in-1 car organizer simplifies your life on the move

Revolutionize your travel game with the settle 9-in-1 stylish car organizer. It's the solution for seamless organization and comfort on the road.

settle review: this 9-in-1 car organizer simplifies your life on the move
settle keeps your car tidy

Want to make your on-the-move life easier? The settle 9-in-1 car organizer has you covered. Made from 100% sustainable fabrics, this stylish car organizer tidies your essentials and makes travel comfortable.

As a mother of 2, I’ve learned that staying organized during car trips is the secret to keeping my and my family’s sanity intact until we arrive at our destination.

But the water bottles, snacks, and tissues can be difficult to access in my backpack. So that’s why I’m so thrilled about my latest find for easier car trips: the settle 9-in-1 car organizer.

This car accessory keeps personal items neatly organized and has versatile use options (like a lap desk, tray, playspace, and picnic table). Plus, it has a beautiful fabric design.

Love the sound of it? Then let’s dive in and check it out together!

settle in lifestyle scenes

9 ways to organize your travel

What I love most about this car organizer is that it doesn’t just keep your car tidy, but it actually transforms throughout your trip.

For my travels, I’d start by using it as a tray for my phone, charging cables, etc. while driving. Then, I’d flip it into a lap desk while I wait for my kids during soccer practice.

The product also transforms into a picnic table, bottle holder, litter bag, or playspace for kids during a long car ride. You can even use it as a toiletry bag to hold your grooming essentials for quick touch-ups on the go.

The settle also comes with a carry-on bag standard accessory. I love this one because I can pack it and carry it with me on flights and train rides. It even has a pocket for a water bottle and another one for an umbrella.

It also works as a shopping bag! So, no matter where you travel to, the settle car organizer can make your journey easier and more comfortable.

settle in different use scenes

Charging features that eliminate hassles

Another great feature of the settle car organizer is its charging compatibility. The product’s wide base actually opens, providing a handy spot to place a wireless charger.

You can then position your charging cable through the boundary and connect it to your devices for wireless charging. That way, you stay charged and ready for anything, without an unsightly charger and cables cluttering your vehicle.

And, if you want to charge via a wired connection, this stylish car organizer has a slot for passing your charging cable through, too. So, no matter how you prefer to charge, this accessory adapts to it.

3 Secret compartments

When I travel, there are definitely things I want to keep hidden, like credit cards, IDs, and documents. And that’s why I’m a huge fan of settle’s 3 secret compartments.

It has one large and 2 small pockets to keep things hidden from onlookers. And the large secret pocket can hold bigger items like chargers and power banks.

High-quality, sustainable materials you can rely on

I don’t know about you, but I’ve used loads of organizers over the years. And they either fall apart after just a few uses or get stained from juice and coffee spills.

Well, I’m happy to report that thanks to settle’s high-quality materials, you can expect several years of use. In fact, it uses 100% sustainable fabrics created from recycled plastics for impressive durability.

What’s more, the fabrics are water-resistant and stain-repellent. This means you can simply wipe away spills and be done with them. No more fabric stains that make your car look dirty.

A design that fits any car

Another feature that makes the settle organizer unique is its adaptability to all cars. While most center console or seat organizers fit only specific makes and models of vehicles, the settle fits any car.

That’s because its compact design fits onto any car seat and pretty much any surface. So, whether you drive a Toyota or a Ford, this stylish car organizer will work for you.

And, since it fits any car, you don’t have to worry about items inside falling out if you need to slam the brakes. Moreover, a safety plug-in buckle fits into the seat belt latch, ensuring the organizer stays in place.

Comfort on the go

But settle isn’t suited for only car travel. It can be your companion on flights, trains, and more. In fact, its trolly bag compatibility means it’s also easy to carry on top of your rolling luggage.

That, coupled with a lightweight (1.5 kg) and portable design, means you can enjoy flexible use options wherever you go.

For me, I’d use this product to organize my family’s car essentials on our way to a destination. And, upon arrival, we’d easily transform it into a picnic area in our hotel.

Elevate your travel

The settle 9-in-1 stylish car organizer will change the way I approach travel with my family. Crafted from 100% sustainable fabrics, this product offers an elegant solution that not only tidies up car essentials but also enhances road travel experience.

What sets the Settle organizer apart is its remarkable versatility. It transitions from being a functional tray during driving to a lap desk for waiting periods and even a picnic table, playspace, or bottle holder during long journeys.

With its innovative features and enduring quality, I wholeheartedly recommend the settle car organizer to anyone who wants to enhance their on-the-move experience.

Want your own settle? Preorder it for about $97 on Kickstarter!

