Anker Nano Power Bank Review (5K MagGo Slim): because carrying a brick isn’t my vibe

Say goodbye to bulky bricks. The Nano MagGo Slim is one of the thinnest, most powerful power banks I've seen all year!

Credit: Lauren Wadowsky, Gadget Flow

Every now and then, it happens. I wake up to find my phone barely hanging on at 2% because I forgot to charge it, or the charger fell out of the socket overnight. On days like these, I’m scrambling for power all day long and stressing out (because moms’ phones need to stay at 100%, no excuses). That’s why I was curious to try the Anker Nano Power Bank (5K MagGo Slim) when a review sample came my way. In this hands-on Anker Nano Power Bank review, I’ll share what it’s really like to use at home, at work, and on the go.

Anker Nano Power Bank Review: First Impressions

Credit: Lauren Wadowsky, Gadget Flow

The Anker 5K Slim came in a wide, flat box that was so light, I thought there must have been a mix-up. A phone case, maybe, but certainly not a power bank. I

Inside, the power bank revealed itself: just 0.34 inches thick, slimmer than my smartphone, and roughly the size of a credit card. Despite the tiny form factor, it doesn’t feel fragile—more like an ultra-thin external hard drive.

The build quality impressed me immediately. The matte finish feels smooth and premium, almost like velvet, and the device is easy to grip. There’s a USB-C port, a power button, and a 4-LED battery indicator, all neatly integrated without adding bulk.

For someone like me who’s constantly on the go (school drop-offs, ballet lessons, track practice, the whole family shebang), a slim, lightweight charger like this is perfect.

Anker Nano Power Bank Review: Charging Performance

Credit: Lauren Wadowsky, Gadget Flow

Despite its compact size, the Anker 5K Slim has impressive charging performance. With a 5,000 mAh capacity, it’s great for topping up a smartphone during the day.

In my tests with a Samsung Galaxy S23:

60% → 80% took about 30 minutes

60% → 100% took roughly 1 hour

These results are excellent for such a thin device. The charger supports Qi2 wireless charging at up to 15W and is MagSafe compatible, making wireless top-ups quick and convenient. It also supports 20W USB-C wired charging, which is handy if you prefer cables.

When charging the power bank itself from 0%, it takes around 1.5 hours to reach full capacity using a 20W charger. The graphene cooling technology and dual NTC chips keep the device at a comfortable temperature.

Anker Nano Power Bank Review: Everyday Use

Credit: Lauren Wadowsky, Gadget Flow

After 3 days of hands-on testing, I found the Anker 5K Slim a delight. It charges my phone quickly at my desk and really comes in handy on those days when, for whatever reason, my phone didn’t charge overnight.

One day, I left home with only 30% battery on my phone. I attached the Anker 5K MagGo Slim and arrived at parent/teacher night with 80% battery. It felt like a magic wand: lightweight in my bag, nearly invisible, but powerful enough to save my evening.

And, yes, it’s stylish. Several parents noticed it in my bag and couldn’t believe such a slim power bank exists. Who knew chargers could get compliments?

Anker Nano Power Bank Review: Who This is For

Credit: Lauren Wadowsky, Gadget Flow

The Anker 5K Slim isn’t designed for long-haul adventures or extended off-grid use. If you need a battery to last multiple days without outlets, you’ll want something in the 10,000–20,000 mAh range.

That said, it’s perfect for:

City travelers & commuters : slim, stylish, and easy to carry

: slim, stylish, and easy to carry Students : pocket-friendly size and cable-free wireless charging keeps phones powered through classes and study sessions

: pocket-friendly size and cable-free wireless charging keeps phones powered through classes and study sessions Content creators : vloggers and social media fans can film and post without worrying about battery

: vloggers and social media fans can film and post without worrying about battery Day trippers: perfect for a full day out when outlets are scarce

Basically, if you want a lightweight, reliable, and elegant daily power boost, the 5K MagGo Slim has you covered.

Anker Nano Power Bank Review: Price and Availability

The Anker 5K Slim is broadly available now, both via official channels and retailers, though its price places it toward the premium end of magnetic 5,000 mAh power banks. On Amazon, it’s currently $45.99 (16% off from $54.99).

Similar products are cheaper and more expensive. So, as far as price goes, I’m gonna call it mid-range. And with the current Amazon discount, you save even more!

Final Thoughts

I love that the Anker Nano Power Bank (5K MagGo Slim) balances portability, performance, and style. It’s like few other chargers, in that respect. If you want an ultra compact power bank that has your back during everyday life, I cannot think of a better companion. Really. I’ve seen lots of power banks, and this one is just about the best for every day use.

So, if you need a discreet, reliable boost during the day and don’t want to lug around a brick, this little charger delivers. Mid-range in price, it’s definitely a contender for my favorite power banks of 2025!