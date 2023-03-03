The most useful EDC gadgets that easily fit in your pocket

By Lauren Wadowsky on Mar 3, 2023

EDC gadgets should fit in your pocket, like these ones. From long-lasting earbuds to a pocket-size EKG monitor, these products are useful anywhere.

The most useful EDC gadgets that easily fit in your pocket
Satechi Pro Hub Slim for MacBook Air M2

Having the right gadgets at your side keeps you ready for the unexpected. And that’s why we’re highlighting EDC gadgets that fit easily in your pocket. Yes, these devices stay snug in your jean, jacket, and trouser pockets, so that they’re close by when you need them.

Keep essential MacBook ports in your jacket pocket when you have the Satechi Pro Hub Slim. It comes with a plethora of ports, ensuring you can get work done anywhere.

Then, you can check on your heart health anywhere with the KardiaMobile personal EKG monitor. The size and shape of a credit card, this handy gadget can detect various heart conditions instantly.

Prep yourself for anything the day throws at you with these useful EDC gadgets.

1. The TCL MOVEAUDIO Air immersive earbuds give you up to 32 hours of playtime. They cost $39.99 and are coming soon.

TCL MOVEAUDIO Air I
TCL MOVEAUDIO Air in use

The TCL MOVEAUDIO Air immersive earbuds are pretty handy in your pocket. Not only do they boast a long battery life and playtime, but they also offer 3 EQ modes and weigh only 4.4 grams.

2. The Satechi Pro Hub Slim gives you essential MacBook ports in a sleek, easy-to-carry form. Buy it for $79.99 on the official website.

The most useful EDC gadgets that easily fit in your pocket
Satechi Pro Hub Slim on a desk

Created for the 2022 MacBook Air M2, the Satechi Pro Hub Slim gives Mac users a full-function USB4 port, 4K HDMI, 2 USB-A data, and SD and microSD card readers, supporting productivity anywhere.

3. The Nuwa Pen smart pen digitizes handwritten notes and easily fits any pocket. Preorder it for $174.68 on the company website.

Nuwa Pen in a video

Transform your handwritten notes into digital ones with the Nuwa Pen smart pen, one of our favorite EDC gadgets that easily fit in your pocket. Impressively, this gadget calculates the size, length and pressure of your strokes. It then exports your doodles in SVG and PDF.

4. The ShiftCam SnapGrip magnetic snap-on mobile battery grip fits your bag and adds stability. Get it for $69.99 on the brand’s website.

ShiftCam SnapGrip Magnetic Snap On Mobile Battery Grip
ShiftCam SnapGrip in a bag

Boost your smartphone photography anywhere when you add the ShiftCam SnapGrip to your EDC. It’s compatible with all smartphones, keeping you ready for photoshoots. It even works with non-MagSafe phones.

5. The Astell&Kern AK HC3 hi-fi USB DAC cable lets you enjoy Hi-Fi audio on the go and has a mic input. Preorder it for $229 on the official website.

Astell&Kern AK HC3 in a video

Enjoy a true Hi-Fi experience on the move with the Astell&Kern AK HC3 hi-fi USB DAC cable. Featuring integrated Hi-Fi grade DACs, it minimizes noise. It also plays Hi-Fi sounds like MQA.

6. The Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub maximizes your creative workspace and is compact. It costs $199.99 on the company website.

Satechi Thunderbolt 4
Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub in a lifestyle scene

Great for creative professionals on the go, the Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub ensures you can connect your laptop to monitors and peripherals while on the move. Moreover, it uses the latest Thunderbolt 4 technology, making it one of the best EDC gadgets that fit easily in your pocket.

7. The Courant MAG:1 low-profile magnetic charger has a slim profile and a branded travel pouch. Purchase it for $50 on the brand’s website.

The most useful EDC gadgets that easily fit in your pocket
Courant MAG:1 charging a phone

The Courant MAG:1 low-profile magnetic charger travels with you anywhere. It comes in a Courant-branded travel pouch, making it easily portable. Meanwhile, the Belgian linen material and ABS material are gorgeous.

8. The James The Palmer EDC utility box cutter fits your coin pocket and provides full utility knife functionality. Buy it for $59 on the official website.

The most useful EDC gadgets that easily fit in your pocket
James The Palmer EDC in black

Keep a classic utility knife, the James The Palmer EDC utility box cutter, in your pocket. It boasts a patent-pending mechanism that supports tool-free blade changes. Plus, it holds standard utility knife blades.

9. The KardiaMobile personal EKG monitor is the size and weight of a credit card and fits in your wallet. Get it for $99 on Amazon.

KardiaMobile Card
KardiaMobile in a person’s hands

Check on your heart health anywhere with the KardiaMobile personal EKG monitor. It fits in your wallet and instantly detects conditions like AFib and bradycardia. Bluetooth enabled, you can use it to take an EKG anytime. It’s one of our favorite EDC gadgets that fit easily in your pocket.

10. The iFu Mini Electric 90-in-1 screwdriver is a premium set with 65 precision bits. Buy it for 49.25 on the official website.

The most useful EDC gadgets that easily fit in your pocket
iFu Mini Electric 90-in-1 Screwdriver repairing an iPhone

Have the tools you need to repair your laptop, camera, phone, glasses, keyboard, etc., with the iFu Mini Electric 90-in-1 screwdriver. It boasts a high-precision 1-piece molding design, 65 precision bits, and charges in 1 hour.

From a high-end screwdriver to a battery grip for your smartphone, these useful EDC gadgets keep you ready for the unexpected. Which ones would you love to own? Tell us!

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
