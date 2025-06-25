5 Best headphones on Temu (cheap picks that actually sound good)

By Lauren Wadowsky on Jun 25, 2025, 7:00 am EDT under Buyer's Guide,

Wondering if you can buy a great pair of headphones on Temu? Check out my picks for the best 5 and my strategy for finding them!

5 Best headphones on Temu (cheap picks that actually sound good)
Credit: Parag Deshmukh, Pexels

You get what you pay for—but sometimes you just want a really cheap pair of headphones. In those moments, there’s Temu. I’ve bought my share of stuff from the Chinese discount retailer in recent years—mostly kids’ galoshes and hair ties—with mixed results. When I was assigned to write about the best headphones on Temu, I was skeptical. Could Temu’s headphones be any good? I made it my mission to find out.

Headphones on Temu

Searching for ‘headphones’ on Temu brings up a seemingly infinite list of unbelievably cheap, mostly no-name headphones. They look like watered-down versions of AirPods, Beats, and Sony WH1000XM4—knock-offs at true bargain prices.

I’m always wary of look-alikes. But I had read some reviews saying that Temu also sells headphones from brand-name electronics companies in China—so I kept my eyes peeled for those.

I also kept my knowledge of headphone specs in mind. Any good pair of headphones will at least have a broad frequency response, the proper impedance for intended use, and large drivers. Unfortunately, this information isn’t available for every pair of headphones on Temu. When in doubt, I went for headphones with decent-sized drivers.

With this information in mind, I believe I’ve compiled a list of truly excellent headphones on Temu, some of the best you can buy now. If you’re looking for discount headphones that don’t sound like junk, check these out.

The 5 best headphones on Temu

1. Anker Soundcore Life Q20

Anker Soundcore Life Q20
Credit: Soundcore

The first pair of brand-name headphones I spotted on Temu were the Anker Soundcore Life Q20. These headphones have been heavily promoted throughout the years for their 40-hour battery life, 40mm custom drivers, and hybrid ANC. And now, you can get them on Temu for a sweet $26.72.

I find the sound quality to be solid, with BassUp technology enhancing low-end sound in an instant. Plus, the fit is comfy with the memory foam earcups and the built-in mics ensure calls are crystal clear.

Price: $33.99 $26.72, 21% OFF

2. Picun Open Bone Conduction Headphones

Picun Bone Conduction Wireless Open Headphones
Credit: Picun

Another local brand-name warehouse that cooperates with Temu is Picun. Hence, I found the Picun Open Bone Conduction Wireless Headphones on the Temu website. These headphones are a great buy if you’re looking for a cheap pair of comfortable sports headphones. The open-ear design is second to none. Plus, with over 18 hours of use per charge, you don’t have to worry about charging them every time you go for a run.

Another feature worth noting is the 32GB of storage. Yep, you can save about 8,000 songs to these headphones to keep yourself motivated while swimming, rowing, running and more. I also love the Dolphin Acoustic Cavity for 360° of sound—underwater!

Price: $35.68, $29.02, 18% OFF

3. Tozo Hybrid ANC AI headphones

TOZO T9
Credit: TOZO

TOZO is another brand that works with Temu works. Currently, its TOZO T9 True Wireless Earbuds are just $18.16 on the Temu website. Reviewers have noted that their sound quality is similar to that of other big brands. So, if you’re looking for great sound but don’t want to spend upwards of $300 for the privilege, these headphones are an excellent buy.

I like them for their ergonomic fit—customers have said they stay in the ears (this is huge for me). What’s more, the environmental noise cancellation (ENC) is perfect for someone who’s always on the go, like me. And with IPX7 water resistance, they stand up to rain, sweat, and splashes, making the great for sports, or calls during commutes.

Price: $25.26, $18.16, 28% OFF

4. EPOS H6PRO

epos h6pro
Credit: 9to5Toys

Now it’s time for the gaming headset of the bunch, the EPOS H6PRO. With a closed ear and a boom arm that mutes when you lift it, this set keeps you focused. But, as we all know, design isn’t everything. That’s why I’m happy to report that this Temu headset boasts superb audio accuracy thanks to a high-powered speaker system. Meanwhile, the voice pick-up is clear and realistic.

I recommend this headset if you’re looking for a premium wired headset that delivers a comfortable fit, precise audio, and a stylish non-RGB aesthetic. Note, however, that the EPOS H6PRO is a wired headset, so it’s best suited for gamers who don’t mind being tethered to their device. ‘

Price: $59.99, $54.80, 8% OFF

5. Wireless HiFi Earphones with Display

Wireless HiFi Earphones with Display
Credit: XYGCACO Wireless Earbuds

Looking for a futuristic pair of earbuds? My colleague bought the Wireless HiFi Earphones with Display (their real name) from Temu over the holidays for his father. The charging case features a large touch display, lending it a sleek, digital appearance.

The most impressive feature is the battery life. My colleague’s father is pleased with the long-lasting battery—they run for days! I only wish I could say the same about my Samsung Galaxy Watch. The fit is comfortable, and the design is easy to carry.

Price: $13.44 $5.70 57% OFF

Parting thoughts:

Can you expect high-quality earbuds from Temu? No, you can’t. That’s not the business model that’s operating here. Temu appeals to people who want certain items, in this case, headphones, for much less than they’d normally pay. And the market for that is huge.

For that reason, you can find a ton of inexpensive, headphones of varying quality on Temu. But today, I’ve shown that it is possible to find great headphones on the site. You just have to scout for known brands, know the hardware necessary for great sound, and decide what you’ll use the headphones for.

If you keep those things in mind, there’s no reason you can’t wind up with a great, cheap pair of headphones from Temu!

 

 

Buyer's GuideDaily Digest

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion

Latest Blog Posts

This might be the smartest ergonomic chair ever built—yes, even smarter than that one with wings
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
This might be the smartest ergonomic chair ever built—yes, even smarter than that one with wings
Some chairs look impressive. Some chairs claim to fix your posture. And then there’s the LiberNovo Omni Smart Ergonomic Chair—a chair that doesn’t just sit there waiting for you to find the right position. It adapts to you. In real..
Dreame X50 Ultra Complete review: Because who doesn’t want a robot vacuum that costs more than rent?
Product Reviews
By Grigor Baklajyan
Dreame X50 Ultra Complete review: Because who doesn’t want a robot vacuum that costs more than rent?
In January 2025, the average rent for a 2-bedroom apartment in the US was $1,356. Now imagine this: there’s a robot vacuum and mop that costs even more than that. The Dreame X50 Ultra Complete is priced at $1,799.99. Yeah,..
I’m a deal hunter and these are the only early Prime Day TV deals I’d recommend
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
I’m a deal hunter and these are the only early Prime Day TV deals I’d recommend
I’ve been covering tech deals—specifically Prime Day—for years, and if there’s one category that always delivers, it’s TVs. Whether you’re upgrading the living room on a budget or finally splurging on that OLED for summer movie nights, early Prime Day..
My dog’s next water fountain might be smarter than my coffee machine
Hands on Review
By Madhurima Nag
My dog’s next water fountain might be smarter than my coffee machine
Why I’m Weirdly Excited About a Dog Water Fountain (Yes, Really) — A not-yet-tested but totally obsessed take on the Elfin Fountain D1 Pro Okay, I’ll admit it—I never thought I’d be the type of person to get this hyped..
I tested the EMEET PIXY, and it’s not just cute—it’s kind of a powerhouse
Hands on Review
By Lauren Wadowsky
I tested the EMEET PIXY, and it’s not just cute—it’s kind of a powerhouse
For the past 5 years, I’ve relied on my Mac’s webcam for video calls and content creation. The image quality is still great—I can’t argue with that auto light adjustment—but I’ve been itching to spice things up a bit. I..

Popular Blog Posts

12 New Apple products coming in 2025: What’s on your wishlist?
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
12 New Apple products coming in 2025: What’s on your wishlist?
Apple’s moving away from its annual product update cycle. Which means more frequent launches and fewer big delays. I can imagine how tech journalists feel—writing a blog at 2 a.m. sounds rough. But hey, as a fellow tech fan, I’m..
Switch 2 launch: Here’s how to get Nintendo’s new gaming console
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Switch 2 launch: Here’s how to get Nintendo’s new gaming console
Gamers everywhere, from Asia to North America, lined up for the Switch 2 launch, turning it into a huge global moment. It’s been years since a gadget created this kind of buzz. The original Switch started it all, mixing console and..
Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: Which budget phone is best in 2025?
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: Which budget phone is best in 2025?
Google hit its “highest-ever smartphone volumes” in 2024. How’d they pull it off? Their Pixel phones impress with smart AI features and integration with Google services. Still, they never cracked the high-end space where Apple and Samsung rule. Instead, Google’s..
Black Friday Apple deals: 11 juicy sales you won’t want to miss
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Black Friday Apple deals: 11 juicy sales you won’t want to miss
I’ve been keeping an eye on Black Friday Apple deals for a few years now—first as an iPhone user and later as a copywriter at Gadget Glow—and this year’s discounts are some of the most exciting I’ve seen. Apple’s products..
How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
Wearable Tech
By Grigor Baklajyan
How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
For 5 years, my friend thought AirPods were just a gimmick. But when her Beats Flex started to break, she decided to try the AirPods Pro. Initially, she wasn’t impressed, but after using them for a few days, she discovered..

You Might Also Like

Why I think the 70mai dash cam 4K T800 is a game-changer for your ride
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
Why I think the 70mai dash cam 4K T800 is a game-changer for your ride
If you’d told me a few months ago that I’d obsess over a dash cam, I’d have given you the side-eye. But after spending weeks with the 70mai Dash Cam 4K T800, I’m officially converted. This thing isn’t just another..
Samsung Galaxy Watch8 leaks tease squircle design—But that’s not all
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Samsung Galaxy Watch8 leaks tease squircle design—But that’s not all
With Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked just around the corner, Galaxy Watch8 leaks are popping up and showing us what’s coming. The current models run on the latest Wear OS and bring a few new health and fitness features to the table...
Why I’m eyeing the TK1 Folding Electric Trike by Mooncool like it’s my next ride
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
Why I’m eyeing the TK1 Folding Electric Trike by Mooncool like it’s my next ride
I’ve test-driven my fair share of bikes, e-bikes, scooters, and the occasional scooter-bike hybrid with a mind of its own. But folding electric trikes? That’s a category I hadn’t paid attention to—until I stumbled across the TK1 from Mooncool and..
These early Prime Day deals just went live—and yes, I’m already adding to my cart
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
These early Prime Day deals just went live—and yes, I’m already adding to my cart
Amazon’s Prime Day 2025 isn’t just a sale anymore. Honestly, Amazon should stop pretending it’s a “day” and just embrace the pandemonium: it’s an online shopping Season. And this year, the early Prime Day deals are already out. Related: Amazon..
70mai to launch Dash Cam 4K T800 on Kickstarter June 19 — The world’s first triple-view dash cam with dual 4K recording
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
70mai to launch Dash Cam 4K T800 on Kickstarter June 19 — The world’s first triple-view dash cam with dual 4K recording
70mai, a global leader in smart automotive electronics, is taking its most advanced dash cam yet to Kickstarter. Launching June 19, 2025, at 11:00 AM EST, the 70mai Dash Cam 4K T800 brings never-before-seen triple-channel coverage with true 4K front..
Meta x Prada smart glasses might flirt better than you do
Wearable Tech
By Grigor Baklajyan
Meta x Prada smart glasses might flirt better than you do
I’ve cared about fashion since my teen years. Designer pieces felt far away. As a writer, I kept gravitating toward Montblanc. Something about the way their pens feel solid, smooth, just right, stuck with me. Later, I started paying attention..