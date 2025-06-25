5 Best headphones on Temu (cheap picks that actually sound good)

Wondering if you can buy a great pair of headphones on Temu? Check out my picks for the best 5 and my strategy for finding them!

Credit: Parag Deshmukh, Pexels

You get what you pay for—but sometimes you just want a really cheap pair of headphones. In those moments, there’s Temu. I’ve bought my share of stuff from the Chinese discount retailer in recent years—mostly kids’ galoshes and hair ties—with mixed results. When I was assigned to write about the best headphones on Temu, I was skeptical. Could Temu’s headphones be any good? I made it my mission to find out.

Headphones on Temu

Searching for ‘headphones’ on Temu brings up a seemingly infinite list of unbelievably cheap, mostly no-name headphones. They look like watered-down versions of AirPods, Beats, and Sony WH1000XM4—knock-offs at true bargain prices.

I’m always wary of look-alikes. But I had read some reviews saying that Temu also sells headphones from brand-name electronics companies in China—so I kept my eyes peeled for those.

I also kept my knowledge of headphone specs in mind. Any good pair of headphones will at least have a broad frequency response, the proper impedance for intended use, and large drivers. Unfortunately, this information isn’t available for every pair of headphones on Temu. When in doubt, I went for headphones with decent-sized drivers.

With this information in mind, I believe I’ve compiled a list of truly excellent headphones on Temu, some of the best you can buy now. If you’re looking for discount headphones that don’t sound like junk, check these out.

The 5 best headphones on Temu

1. Anker Soundcore Life Q20

Credit: Soundcore

The first pair of brand-name headphones I spotted on Temu were the Anker Soundcore Life Q20. These headphones have been heavily promoted throughout the years for their 40-hour battery life, 40mm custom drivers, and hybrid ANC. And now, you can get them on Temu for a sweet $26.72.

I find the sound quality to be solid, with BassUp technology enhancing low-end sound in an instant. Plus, the fit is comfy with the memory foam earcups and the built-in mics ensure calls are crystal clear.

Price: $33.99 $26.72, 21% OFF

2. Picun Open Bone Conduction Headphones



Credit: Picun

Another local brand-name warehouse that cooperates with Temu is Picun. Hence, I found the Picun Open Bone Conduction Wireless Headphones on the Temu website. These headphones are a great buy if you’re looking for a cheap pair of comfortable sports headphones. The open-ear design is second to none. Plus, with over 18 hours of use per charge, you don’t have to worry about charging them every time you go for a run.

Another feature worth noting is the 32GB of storage. Yep, you can save about 8,000 songs to these headphones to keep yourself motivated while swimming, rowing, running and more. I also love the Dolphin Acoustic Cavity for 360° of sound—underwater!

Price: $35.68 , $29.02, 18% OFF

3. Tozo Hybrid ANC AI headphones

Credit: TOZO

TOZO is another brand that works with Temu works. Currently, its TOZO T9 True Wireless Earbuds are just $18.16 on the Temu website. Reviewers have noted that their sound quality is similar to that of other big brands. So, if you’re looking for great sound but don’t want to spend upwards of $300 for the privilege, these headphones are an excellent buy.

I like them for their ergonomic fit—customers have said they stay in the ears (this is huge for me). What’s more, the environmental noise cancellation (ENC) is perfect for someone who’s always on the go, like me. And with IPX7 water resistance, they stand up to rain, sweat, and splashes, making the great for sports, or calls during commutes.

Price: $25.26 , $18.16, 28% OFF

4. EPOS H6PRO

Credit: 9to5Toys

Now it’s time for the gaming headset of the bunch, the EPOS H6PRO. With a closed ear and a boom arm that mutes when you lift it, this set keeps you focused. But, as we all know, design isn’t everything. That’s why I’m happy to report that this Temu headset boasts superb audio accuracy thanks to a high-powered speaker system. Meanwhile, the voice pick-up is clear and realistic.

I recommend this headset if you’re looking for a premium wired headset that delivers a comfortable fit, precise audio, and a stylish non-RGB aesthetic. Note, however, that the EPOS H6PRO is a wired headset, so it’s best suited for gamers who don’t mind being tethered to their device. ‘

Price: $59.99 , $54.80, 8% OFF

5. Wireless HiFi Earphones with Display

Credit: XYGCACO Wireless Earbuds

Looking for a futuristic pair of earbuds? My colleague bought the Wireless HiFi Earphones with Display (their real name) from Temu over the holidays for his father. The charging case features a large touch display, lending it a sleek, digital appearance.

The most impressive feature is the battery life. My colleague’s father is pleased with the long-lasting battery—they run for days! I only wish I could say the same about my Samsung Galaxy Watch. The fit is comfortable, and the design is easy to carry.

Price: $13.44 $5.70 57% OFF

Parting thoughts:

Can you expect high-quality earbuds from Temu? No, you can’t. That’s not the business model that’s operating here. Temu appeals to people who want certain items, in this case, headphones, for much less than they’d normally pay. And the market for that is huge.

For that reason, you can find a ton of inexpensive, headphones of varying quality on Temu. But today, I’ve shown that it is possible to find great headphones on the site. You just have to scout for known brands, know the hardware necessary for great sound, and decide what you’ll use the headphones for.

If you keep those things in mind, there’s no reason you can’t wind up with a great, cheap pair of headphones from Temu!