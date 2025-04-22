Smart ovens are getting too smart, but I’m not complaining

These countertop ovens have serious smarts

When my husband and I moved into our first house (over a decade ago!) one of our biggest splurges was a conventional oven. We were young and the $700 pricetag seemed huge—but we knew we were buying an essential appliance, one we’d use practically every day. Flash forward to 2025 and I’m singing different tune. Today’s smart ovens have nearly replaced that “essential” from the 2010s.

Yep, a sleek, app-connected countertop cooker has gradually become my go-to cooking gadget. It’s more energy efficient, cooks faster, and surprisingly powerful. I use it practically every night to cook meals for my family. And it can handle everything from fish to bread. And yes, it costs way less to use than a typical oven

If I were designing my first kitchen today, I’d avoid the the traditional oven altogether. But smart ovens aren’t just for young Gen Zers. Busy parents, grandparents, and young professionals will all appreciate having easier cooking options at home.

Are you sold yet? Here’s a list of my favorite smart ovens right now and why I think they’re so great.

1. Tovala Oven Pro

Tovala Smart Oven Pro with food

When you work hard all day, meal prep has to be fast and easy. That’s where where the Tovala Smart Oven Pro comes in. A 6-in-1 countertop oven, it air fries, steams, bakes, and broils at the touch of a button. I can even create my own cook cycles with 1 or more modes—this ensures everything comes out the way I like it—every time!

And then there’s my favorite feature: the company’s fresh meal kits. The box cooks those perfectly—all I have to do is scan a QR code that comes on the kit and boom, we’ve got dinner on the table in under an hour. The kits are tasty and healthy. However, this smart oven cooks for no more than 2 people at a time, so it’s best suited for young professionals without kids.

My personal take:

💙 I love the meal kits—they’re quick, tasty, and cook to perfection.

🚀 The smartphone app sends you notifications when your meal is ready.

❗️Not great for families since it can only cook portions for 1-2 adults.

Amazon Price: $389.99

2. Brava Oven Chef’s Choice 10-in-1

Brava Oven Chef’s Choice 10-in-1 in a kitchen

Busy parents everywhere fear hangry children at 5:30 pm. With the Brava Oven Chef’s Choice 10-in-1, they can cook dinner for up to 4 with the 2-level cooking option. And it lets you cook without rotating. That’s right, your chicken, steak, or fish will be beautifully crispy—and all you have to do is press a button.

The one-touch smart programs include an impressive 8,000+ customizable cooking programs, and 10 cooking functions. It’s a lot—and reviewers have called the interface a bit complicated. But it’s fun to use and really takes pressure away from mealtime, especially if you use the meal kits.

My personal take:

✨ Its compact size fits easily on my countertop.

💚 I love flexible capacity. It cooks for one to 4 people.

🍽️ The meal kits are tasty and easy, but on the pricy side.

Amazon price: $1,695

3. GE Profile Smart Oven

GE Profile Smart Oven front view

With its spacious interior and unique, almost futuristic, design, the GE Profile Smart Oven looks beautiful in any kitchen. I love the garage-like sliding door—it opens with a touch. And the wide viewing window lets me easily see if my pizza is over browning. Meanwhile, it works with GE’s SmartHQ app, which easily pairs the oven with my phone. It sends notifications when there’s a minute left in my cooking time and again when the food is ready.

Function-wise, it bakes and air fries well. I can expect crispy fries, broccoli, fried chicken, and frozen waffles. The high capacity makes it a weeknight savior. It also serves as an oven extender on holidays like Thanksgiving. However, the Zero preheat technology falls a little short. Reviewers have mentioned that the appliance doesn’t heat up as quickly as expected.

My personal take:

🏡 It’s an excellent size for family-style cooking.

🦃 Need extra cooking space during the holidays? This countertop has you covered!

🧼 Cleaning the interior is rather complicated, even if you follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

Amazon Price: $282.99

4. Breville Joule Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro

Breville Joule Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro video

If there’s one smart oven that can replace your traditional one, it’s the Breville Joule Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro. Outfitted with a slew of cooking functions, including slow cook, air fry, and dehydrate, it actually serves the function of multiple kitchen appliances (and can replace those, too). Unlike a traditional oven, it heats up to the precise temperature you set. So there’s no need for obsessive, back-and-forth checking.

And its app is actually pretty useful, too. It’s easy to connect to and gives me access to hundreds of recipes from respected cooking sites like New York Times Cooking, Serious Eats, and America’s Test Kitchen. Each recipe comes with photos and videos. Voice activation is compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa.

My personal take:

😀 It’s great for apartment dwellers, families, and busy professionals.

🤳 The app-connected features are solid—compared to most.

💰 At $500, it’s pricier than some conventional ovens. But! It does replace many smaller kitchen appliances.

Amazon price: $499.95

5. Café Couture Oven

Café Couture Oven in white

Need a smart countertop oven for you and just one other person? Want it to look nice, too? The Café Couture Oven ticks those boxes. I love the traditional design—it has a Victorian era look. But don’t worry, it’s equipped with today’s modern tech.

Your purchase includes accessories such as a pizza pan, an air fry/dehydrate basket, and a baking tray. They help you make the most of the 14 cooking modes. The Wi-Fi connectivity makes cooking easier by enabling voice control via Echo or Google Home devices. The SmartHQ app even lets you start and manage cooking programs remotely.

🎨 The cast iron aluminum material is gorgeous—and durable!

🧑‍🍳 With 14 cooking functions and app connectivity, it’s super tech forward.

❗️The interior is a bit small for family cooking.

Amazon list price: $449 Discounted price: $328.96, 27% OFF

6. Nuwave Pro-Smart Oven

Nuwave Pro-Smart Oven front view

If you cook for a crowd and want the easiest countertop oven experience possible, I recommend the Nuwave Pro-Smart Oven. It’s tricked out with cooking features that give you perfect results every time. There’s an integrated temperature probe to reduce the risk of overcooking. And the adjustable heating elements give you independent control of top and bottom heating.

I love this product’s performance. The cooking times are quick and the heat distribution is even. Plus, with the temperature probe, I can expect thoroughly cooked recipes every time. The capacity is large enough to add to your family cooking reportoire and the 12 cooking functions mean you can whip up anything from air fried chicken to baked chocolate chip cookies in a flash.

My personal take:

🌡️ The included temperature control is such a game changer!

🧽 Cleaning is easy with the removable rack and trays. Plus, the grill/griddle rack is non stick.

❗️Some reviewers have noticed that the oven runs hotter than the set temperature.

Price: $399.99

Parting thoughts

Today’s smart ovens outpace traditional ovens in pretty big ways. If you want a ton of cooking options and a compact appliance, these smart ovens are definitely worth looking into. Not only do they use less energy, but they also cook faster. Add to that the app connectivity and voice assistant compatibility, and you’ve got an insanely useful gadget that fits right in with modern life!