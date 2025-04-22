Smart ovens are getting too smart, but I’m not complaining

By Lauren Wadowsky on Apr 22, 2025, 7:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Thinking about getting a smart oven? Here are some of the best you can buy right now. They're packed with smarts and fun, useful features!

Smart ovens are getting too smart, but I’m not complaining
These countertop ovens have serious smarts

When my husband and I moved into our first house (over a decade ago!) one of our biggest splurges was a conventional oven. We were young and the $700 pricetag seemed huge—but we knew we were buying an essential appliance, one we’d use practically every day. Flash forward to 2025 and I’m singing different tune. Today’s smart ovens have nearly replaced that “essential” from the 2010s.

Yep, a sleek, app-connected countertop cooker has gradually become my go-to cooking gadget. It’s more energy efficient, cooks faster, and surprisingly powerful. I use it practically every night to cook meals for my family. And it can handle everything from fish to bread. And yes, it costs way less to use than a typical oven

If I were designing my first kitchen today, I’d avoid the the traditional oven altogether. But smart ovens aren’t just for young Gen Zers. Busy parents, grandparents, and young professionals will all appreciate having easier cooking options at home.

Are you sold yet? Here’s a list of my favorite smart ovens right now and why I think they’re so great.

1. Tovala Oven Pro

Tovala Smart Oven
Tovala Smart Oven Pro with food

When you work hard all day, meal prep has to be fast and easy. That’s where where the Tovala Smart Oven Pro comes in. A 6-in-1 countertop oven, it air fries, steams, bakes, and broils at the touch of a button. I can even create my own cook cycles with 1 or more modes—this ensures everything comes out the way I like it—every time!

And then there’s my favorite feature: the company’s fresh meal kits. The box cooks those perfectly—all I have to do is scan a QR code that comes on the kit and boom, we’ve got dinner on the table in under an hour. The kits are tasty and healthy. However, this smart oven cooks for no more than 2 people at a time, so it’s best suited for young professionals without kids.

My personal take:

💙 I love the meal kits—they’re quick, tasty, and cook to perfection.

🚀 The smartphone app sends you notifications when your meal is ready.

❗️Not great for families since it can only cook portions for 1-2 adults.

Amazon Price: $389.99

2. Brava Oven Chef’s Choice 10-in-1

Brava Oven Chefs Choice
Brava Oven Chef’s Choice 10-in-1 in a kitchen

Busy parents everywhere fear hangry children at 5:30 pm. With the Brava Oven Chef’s Choice 10-in-1, they can cook dinner for up to 4 with the 2-level cooking option. And it lets you cook without rotating. That’s right, your chicken, steak, or fish will be beautifully crispy—and all you have to do is press a button.

The one-touch smart programs include an impressive 8,000+ customizable cooking programs, and 10 cooking functions. It’s a lot—and reviewers have called the interface a bit complicated. But it’s fun to use and really takes pressure away from mealtime, especially if you use the meal kits.

My personal take:

✨ Its compact size fits easily on my countertop.

💚 I love flexible capacity. It cooks for one to 4 people.

🍽️ The meal kits are tasty and easy, but on the pricy side.

Amazon price: $1,695

3. GE Profile Smart Oven

GE Profile Smart Oven
GE Profile Smart Oven front view

With its spacious interior and unique, almost futuristic, design, the GE Profile Smart Oven looks beautiful in any kitchen. I love the garage-like sliding door—it opens with a touch. And the wide viewing window lets me easily see if my pizza is over browning. Meanwhile, it works with GE’s SmartHQ app, which easily pairs the oven with my phone. It sends notifications when there’s a minute left in my cooking time and again when the food is ready.

Function-wise, it bakes and air fries well. I can expect crispy fries, broccoli, fried chicken, and frozen waffles. The high capacity makes it a weeknight savior. It also serves as an oven extender on holidays like Thanksgiving. However, the Zero preheat technology falls a little short. Reviewers have mentioned that the appliance doesn’t heat up as quickly as expected.

My personal take:

🏡 It’s an excellent size for family-style cooking.

🦃 Need extra cooking space during the holidays? This countertop has you covered!
🧼 Cleaning the interior is rather complicated, even if you follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

Amazon Price: $282.99

4. Breville Joule Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro

Breville Joule Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro video

If there’s one smart oven that can replace your traditional one, it’s the Breville Joule Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro. Outfitted with a slew of cooking functions, including slow cook, air fry, and dehydrate, it actually serves the function of multiple kitchen appliances (and can replace those, too). Unlike a traditional oven, it heats up to the precise temperature you set. So there’s no need for obsessive, back-and-forth checking.

And its app is actually pretty useful, too. It’s easy to connect to and gives me access to hundreds of recipes from respected cooking sites like New York Times Cooking, Serious Eats, and America’s Test Kitchen. Each recipe comes with photos and videos. Voice activation is compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa.

My personal take:

😀 It’s great for apartment dwellers, families, and busy professionals.

🤳 The app-connected features are solid—compared to most.

💰 At $500, it’s pricier than some conventional ovens. But! It does replace many smaller kitchen appliances.

Amazon price: $499.95

5. Café Couture Oven

Cafe Couture Oven
Café Couture Oven in white

Need a smart countertop oven for you and just one other person? Want it to look nice, too? The Café Couture Oven ticks those boxes. I love the traditional design—it has a Victorian era look. But don’t worry, it’s equipped with today’s modern tech.

Your purchase includes accessories such as a pizza pan, an air fry/dehydrate basket, and a baking tray. They help you make the most of the 14 cooking modes. The Wi-Fi connectivity makes cooking easier by enabling voice control via Echo or Google Home devices. The SmartHQ app even lets you start and manage cooking programs remotely.

🎨 The cast iron aluminum material is gorgeous—and durable!

🧑‍🍳 With 14 cooking functions and app connectivity, it’s super tech forward.

❗️The interior is a bit small for family cooking.

Amazon list price: $449 Discounted price: $328.96, 27% OFF

6. Nuwave Pro-Smart Oven

Nuwave Pro
Nuwave Pro-Smart Oven front view

If you cook for a crowd and want the easiest countertop oven experience possible, I recommend the Nuwave Pro-Smart Oven. It’s tricked out with cooking features that give you perfect results every time. There’s an integrated temperature probe to reduce the risk of overcooking. And the adjustable heating elements give you independent control of top and bottom heating.

I love this product’s performance. The cooking times are quick and the heat distribution is even. Plus, with the temperature probe, I can expect thoroughly cooked recipes every time. The capacity is large enough to add to your family cooking reportoire and the 12 cooking functions mean you can whip up anything from air fried chicken to baked chocolate chip cookies in a flash.

My personal take:

🌡️ The included temperature control is such a game changer!

🧽 Cleaning is easy with the removable rack and trays. Plus, the grill/griddle rack is non stick.

 ❗️Some reviewers have noticed that the oven runs hotter than the set temperature.

Price: $399.99

Parting thoughts

Today’s smart ovens outpace traditional ovens in pretty big ways. If you want a ton of cooking options and a compact appliance, these smart ovens are definitely worth looking into. Not only do they use less energy, but they also cook faster. Add to that the app connectivity and voice assistant compatibility, and you’ve got an insanely useful gadget that fits right in with modern life!

Daily Digest

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion

Latest Blog Posts

Can you actually take the guesswork out of plant care? FYTA thinks so.
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
Can you actually take the guesswork out of plant care? FYTA thinks so.
We all love the idea of filling our homes with lush greenery. But if we’re honest, most of us have also faced the not-so-glamorous reality of crispy leaves, drooping stems, or that mysterious death spiral that no amount of Googling..
Beats Fit Pro review: My favorite true wireless earbuds for exercise
Product Reviews
By Grigor Baklajyan
Beats Fit Pro review: My favorite true wireless earbuds for exercise
When I joined the gym, I got tired of constantly replacing earbuds. I tried all kinds—ones with ear hooks, others with ear wings. But none of them worked for me. Some completely missed the mark on sound quality. Sure, workout..
5 Best sim racing cockpits for immersive driving at home
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
5 Best sim racing cockpits for immersive driving at home
I’ve been into sim racing for a few years now, but between work and everything else life throws at me, I never had the time to dive deep. Until recently. If you’re just getting started with sim racing, chances are..
The CZUR StarryHub might be the end of clunky conference setups forever
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
The CZUR StarryHub might be the end of clunky conference setups forever
I haven’t personally tested the CZUR StarryHub yet—but I’ve been reading, watching, and silently obsessing over it long enough to tell you this: if even half of what it promises is true, then this tiny cube might just replace your..
Why the Kawasaki CORLEO Mobility Robot Might Be the Coolest Thing We’ve Ever Seen
Smart Living
By Sargis A.
Why the Kawasaki CORLEO Mobility Robot Might Be the Coolest Thing We’ve Ever Seen
Let me set the scene: it’s 2025. You’re not rolling through rugged terrain on an ATV, nor are you straddling some clunky quad bike that sounds like it’s gasping for life. Nope. You’re riding what looks like a futuristic mechanical..

Popular Blog Posts

9 New Apple products coming in 2025: What’s on your wishlist?
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
9 New Apple products coming in 2025: What’s on your wishlist?
Apple’s moving away from its annual product update cycle. Which means more frequent launches and fewer big delays. I can imagine how tech journalists feel—writing a blog at 2 a.m. sounds rough. But hey, as a fellow tech fan, I’m..
Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: Which budget phone is best in 2025?
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: Which budget phone is best in 2025?
Google hit its “highest-ever smartphone volumes” in 2024. How’d they pull it off? Their Pixel phones impress with smart AI features and integration with Google services. Still, they never cracked the high-end space where Apple and Samsung rule. Instead, Google’s..
Black Friday Apple deals: 11 juicy sales you won’t want to miss
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Black Friday Apple deals: 11 juicy sales you won’t want to miss
I’ve been keeping an eye on Black Friday Apple deals for a few years now—first as an iPhone user and later as a copywriter at Gadget Glow—and this year’s discounts are some of the most exciting I’ve seen. Apple’s products..
How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
Daily Digest
By Grigor Baklajyan
How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
For 5 years, my friend thought AirPods were just a gimmick. But when her Beats Flex started to break, she decided to try the AirPods Pro. Initially, she wasn’t impressed, but after using them for a few days, she discovered..
Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Apple just unveiled its latest iPhone lineup and a bunch of other exciting hardware at the Apple event 2024. One of the standout features of the iPhone 16 series—which includes 4 different models—is the new “capture” button that makes using..

You Might Also Like

I haven’t tried a Tricorder.Zero™ (yet)… But I can’t stop thinking about this 7-in-1 health & fitness tracker
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
I haven’t tried a Tricorder.Zero™ (yet)… But I can’t stop thinking about this 7-in-1 health & fitness tracker
Okay, so I haven’t held this thing in my hands yet, but I have been down a rabbit hole obsessing over the Tricorder.Zero™—and if there’s a gadget out there that looks like it was smuggled out of the Starship Enterprise,..
20 Smart accessories to upgrade your car in 2025
Buyer's Guide
By Madhurima Nag
20 Smart accessories to upgrade your car in 2025
Technology is transforming the way we drive, making vehicles more connected, efficient, and convenient. Whether you’re looking for better organization, safety enhancements, or entertainment options, the latest car accessories offer impressive solutions. Below are some of the most exciting tech..
Earth Day spotlight: the most sustainable tech products & technologies of 2025
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
Earth Day spotlight: the most sustainable tech products & technologies of 2025
Earth Day 2025 is right around the corner. And, as Gadget Flow’s self-proclaimed sustainable tech writer, I’m excited to highlight the innovations that are actually moving us forward. Sure, the headlines can feel heavy, but real progress is happening and..
How will the tariffs affect the prices of consumer tech like smartphones and laptops?
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
How will the tariffs affect the prices of consumer tech like smartphones and laptops?
When President Donald Trump rolled out tariffs on exports from 75 countries, experts predicted the next iPhones in the US might run you around $2,150. The Consumer Technology Association even suggested sales of laptops and tablets could plunge by up..
ASUS TUF Gaming A15 review: Powerful performance at a budget price
Product Reviews
By Grigor Baklajyan
ASUS TUF Gaming A15 review: Powerful performance at a budget price
Buying a cheap gaming laptop means accepting trade-offs. But why does battery life always seem like the first thing to go? Gamers deserve the freedom to play where they want—not just near an outlet. And let’s be honest, AMD chips..
These gadgets for mums are that good—I’d recommend them to my group chat
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
These gadgets for mums are that good—I’d recommend them to my group chat
If you’re looking for the perfect gift to surprise and delight the mom in your life, you’re reading the right blog. As a real mum who reviews tech for a living, I’ve rounded up some of the top gadget gifts..