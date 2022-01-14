Nordictrack iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells feature Alexa voice-control and iFIT support

How about a dumbbells system that's actually quite smart? Meet NordicTrack's new Alexa-powered adjustable dumbbells. With a simple voice command, get exactly what you need from one effective workout system. Read on to learn more!

Lifting weights can be a fun, but exhausting exercise practice. Companies that specialize in manufacturing fitness products are always seeking ways to make this experience a little less difficult and a bit more comfortable. That’s why Nordictrack’s new Alexa-powered iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells, is turning heads–especially those of tech enthusiasts. If you like to see voice assistants integrated into daily tasks and activities, you’re surely going to appreciate this nifty gadget. Let’s get a better grasp on what it’s all about.

The key feature of the new NordicTrack iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells is its ability to use Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant to control its weight system. It’s actually quite impressive. When you issue the voice command, Alexa is quick to make the necessary change. Not only that, but you can do more than ask for a specific weight. If you tell Alexa you want to do something like bicep curls, it can do that; all by using the preferences that you set up in the compatible app.

While it may seem like a frivolity, it really can be helpful when trying to move through workouts. This is because it saves you time not having to fidget with settings. It’s the adjustable dumbbells feature no one ever thought they’d need.

If you’re unsure whether the NordicTrack iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells offers enough weight variety to cover your workout regiment, don’t sweat it. It features plenty of ergonomic square plates that interlock. The square shape is to help keep it from rolling away from you when setting it down, because how annoying is that? The plates create an overall weight range of 5 to 50 lbs, adjustable by increments of 5 lbs at a time.

Another handy feature included is its non-slip weight handles with diamond knurling. Then, there’s the useful built-in LED display so you can monitor what’s going on. Lastly, the NordicTrack iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells come with a 30-day iFIT membership. This way you can stream workouts to your phone, tablet, and TV. The membership isn’t required to access Alexa functionality.

If you enjoy home workouts, this should be on your radar. It’s perfect for those with limited space for workout equipment since it consolidates as many as 20 different dumbbells into one unit. Secondly, it’s a dumbbells system with cutting-edge advantages and thoughtful quality-of-life enhancements. Then, the 30-day iFIT membership is a nice bonus for those who enjoy the experience of ongoing workout programs. If you’re considering investing in some new fitness gear, this one deserves your consideration.

The NordicTrack iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells can be found here for $429.

What do you think about an Alexa-powered set of smart dumbbells? Let us know in the comments below!