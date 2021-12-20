A step toward sustainability—which gadgets to start with and how

By Mark Gulino on Dec 20, 2021, 8:15 am EST

To reduce your carbon footprint, we have a few suggestions of products to help you get started. These will help you make a difference, so read on to discover our expansive category of sustainable gadgets.

Sustainable products include smartphones and natural purifiers

Over the last few years, sustainable products have shifted from trendy, yet impractical, fads to practical purchases. This is because more companies are making this shift together. With greater unification and effort, better materials are being introduced for sustainability, including ways in which to apply them.

For those who wish to do more to preserve our environment, this offers more solutions. No, buying a sustainable product isn’t going to save the world. That doesn’t mean it can’t have an impact on it.

What sustainability gadgets can you start with today, and how can they help? Let’s jump in and take a look at 5 different products that you can begin with.

1. The Fairphone 4 5G sustainable smartphone includes a 5-year warranty and a Full HD+ display.

Fairphone 4 5G smartphone

Consumer electronics can have a significantly negative impact on the environment. The Fairphone 4 5G sustainable smartphone reduce that impact by being carbon-electronic-waste neutral.

The phone features a modular design that lets you swap various parts, like the battery and display. Speaking of the display, the Fairphone includes a 6.3-inch Full HD+ screen with Pixelworks and Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

It has a 3,905 mAh battery and 5G connectivity. If you’re looking for a solid smartphone with a higher focus on sustainability, this just might be it.

You can get the Fairphone 4 5G sustainable smartphone here for about $662.

2. Avocado Green Organic Mattress features 5 ergonomic zones and 100% organic materials.

Avocado Green Organic Mattress

On the list of things that dominate landfills, one of the most notorious is the mattress. The Avodado Green Organic Mattress is a far more sustainable and recyclable option for those seeking to reduce their carbon footprint.

It features a combination of latex and 100% GOTS-certified wool and cotton. This makes it more dust-mite-resistant while providing a comfortable experience. It comes in 2 different versions: standard and pillow top. The pillow-top option gives you 13 inches of thickness in total.

You can get the Avocado Green Organic Mattress here starting at $1,099.

3. Nebia by Moen Quattro showerhead can help save water and includes multiple spray modes.

Nebia by Moen Quattro showerhead

No one wants to be wasteful, but many of us tend to do it anyway. Oftentimes it’s because we’re too busy thinking about other things than paying attention to how much we use and for how long we use it.

Thankfully, with products like the Nebia by Moen Quattro, we have help. The Nebia showerhead helps reduce as much as 50% of the water wasted during normal showers.

Yet the showerhead doesn’t hold back on power either. It features 4 different spray modes that range from soft to hard to conservative. It even has a 6.5-inch head with a 72-inch hose. It’s perfect for any sustainability-focused gadgets list.

You can get the Nebia by Moen Quattro showerhead here for $119.

4. Philips Hue ambient LED bulbs offer a broad spectrum of efficient, long-lasting lighting possibilities.

Philips Hue ambient LED smart lights

What better way to help reduce energy use than with efficient lighting? Philips Hue’s ambient smart bulbs may be pricier than standard light bulbs, but they last far longer and are dimmable. This allows you to run them at lower levels when desired, and you won’t have to replace them as often.

Best of all, you get the benefit of having smart lighting. These bulbs feature white and color options, ambient shades, and support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit.

You can get the Philips Hue ambient lights here starting at $14.99.

5. Respira Natural Air Purifier helps clean the air in your living or working space using natural biofiltration.

Respira Natural Air Purifier

The last item on today’s sustainability gadgets list is a cool one. Improve your indoor environment and promote clean air with a product that does precisely that: cleans the air.

However, this isn’t the same as standard air purifiers. It uses biofiltration instead. Respira Natural Air Purifier uses real plants to help promote cleaner air and circulation.

It features a reusable prefilter and can even water and feed itself. All you need to do is refill the water every week or so and add more nutrients every 6 months. Not only that, but you can also add the system to your home network so you can monitor it from a smartphone.

You can get the Respira Natural Air Purifier here for $849.99.

Sustainable products are available in all shapes and sizes

If you’re having trouble finding what you’re looking for on this sustainability-focused gadget list, or if some of the products here are out of your budget, no worries. There are plenty of sustainable products available in all kinds of shapes and sizes.

In fact, from clothing and accessories to concept electric bikes, there’s something for everyone at a price that doesn’t break the bank. Check out our growing category of sustainable products here to find something that meets your needs. We can’t wait to see what you come up with.

If you have a product that you’d like to recommend to us or fellow readers, drop us a comment below!

