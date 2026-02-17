Forum Discover Discover Products Explore over 300 categories and sub-categories. From tech to sports and everything in between. Brands Brands View products from the best brands on the market Trending Now Trending Find the most popular products based on engagement. Updated automatically every day. Magazine Official Magazine Read our latest articles, including our popular Daily Digest and product roundups.
TESSAN launches the TC02 Universal Travel Voltage Converter, delivering 2000W of reliable power for U.S. travelers abroad
Product Reviews

Feb 17, 2026, 10:00 am EST

Feb 17, 2026, 10:00 am EST
3 min read
0 comments
Image Credits: TESSAN

A true 220V to 110V step-down solution designed to protect American appliances in over 150 countries
Image Credits: TESSAN

A true 220V to 110V step-down solution designed to protect American appliances in over 150 countries

TESSAN today announced the launch of the TC02 Universal Travel Voltage Converter, a high-capacity 220V to 110V step-down power solution built specifically for U.S. travelers. Unlike standard travel adapters that only change plug shapes, the TC02 actively converts foreign 220–240V electricity into safe 110–120V power, enabling Americans to use their everyday hair tools and other single-voltage appliances abroad without risk of damage.

From Europe to Australia and across Asia, voltage differences remain one of the biggest challenges for international travelers. The TC02 eliminates that uncertainty by bridging the gap between global power systems and U.S. electronics.

TESSAN 220V to 110V Universal Voltage Converter TC02
Image Credits: TESSAN

True Step-Down Voltage Conversion

The TC02 converts 220–240V AC to 110–120V AC, protecting single-voltage U.S. appliances from burning out in destinations such as the UK, France, Thailand, China, and beyond. Unlike plug adapters, which only provide physical compatibility, the TC02 provides real electrical conversion for safe operation.

High-Power 2000W Support for Beauty & Personal Care Tools

Engineered for high-wattage mechanical devices up to 2000W, the TC02 supports essential travel items such as:

  • Hair dryers
  • Hair straighteners
  • Curling irons
TESSAN 220V to 110V Universal Voltage Converter TC02
Image Credits: TESSAN

This capacity addresses one of the most common travel frustrations—leaving favorite beauty tools at home due to voltage incompatibility.

6-in-1 Power Hub for Multi-Device Charging

In addition to voltage conversion, the TC02 functions as a centralized travel charging station. It features:

  • 2 US standard AC outlets
  • 1 USB-C port (5V/3A)
  • 3 USB-A ports (5V/2.4A each, shared output)

Travelers can simultaneously power hair tools while charging phones, tablets, cameras, or other USB devices from a single wall outlet—ideal for families, couples, or business travelers sharing accommodations.

Worldwide Compatibility in 150+ Countries

The TC02 includes four interchangeable international adapter plugs:

  • Type A (USA)
  • Type C (Europe)
  • Type G (UK/HK)
  • Type I (Australia/China)

A 5-foot detachable power cord provides added flexibility in hotel rooms where outlets may be inconveniently located.

Advanced Safety Protection Built to NRTL Standards

Designed with comprehensive protection systems, the TC02 includes safeguards against:

  • Over-current
  • Over-load
  • Over-heat
  • Short-circuits

A built-in silent cooling fan ensures safe, stable performance even during high-load use, while maintaining quiet operation.

Technical Specifications

  • Model: TC02
  • Function: Converts 220–240V AC to 110–120V AC
  • Power Rating: 2000W max (resistive load)
  • AC Outlets: 2× US standard outlets
  • USB Ports: 1× USB-C (5V/3A), 3× USB-A (5V/2.4A each, shared output)
  • Included Adapters: Type A, C, G, I
  • Dimensions: Approx. 4.0 × 4.0 × 2.0 inches
  • Weight: ~1.6 lbs
  • Cord Length: 5 ft detachable cable

Appliance Compatibility

Supported:
Single-voltage (110V/120V/125V) mechanical devices under 2000W, including hair dryers, straighteners, and curling irons.

Not Supported:

  • 110V appliances with electronic digital control panels, touch screens, or timers
  • Dyson hair dryers
  • Dual-voltage devices that do not require conversion

The TESSAN TC02 Universal Travel Voltage Converter offers U.S. travelers a dependable, high-capacity power solution designed for real-world international use. By combining active voltage conversion, multi-device charging, global plug compatibility, and advanced safety features, the TC02 simplifies travel power management without compromising performance.

For more information, product availability, and purchasing details, visit TESSAN’s official website.

Author

Madhurima Nag

Madhurima Nag is the Head of Content at Gadget Flow. She side-hustles as a parenting and STEM influencer and loves to voice her opinion on product marketing, innovation and gadgets (of course!) in general.

