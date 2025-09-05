TESSAN Unveils the World’s Most Powerful 8-in-1 Universal Travel Adapter at IFA 2025

TESSAN has unveiled its 205W Universal Travel Adapter at IFA 2025—the world’s most powerful 8-in-1 solution designed for charging up to eight devices at once with lightning-fast GaN technology. Compact, globally compatible, and loaded with safety features, it’s the ultimate travel essential for digital nomads, business travelers, and gadget lovers alike.

Stay powered-up across the globe without juggling bulky chargers. TESSAN, a name synonymous with smart travel charging solutions, has just announced its most advanced product yet—the TESSAN 205W Universal Travel Adapter, showcased at IFA 2025. Compact, high-powered, and designed for modern travelers, this pocket-sized powerhouse is built to keep digital nomads, business professionals, and gadget lovers fully charged anywhere in the world.

At the heart of the adapter lies next-generation GaN (Gallium Nitride) Technology, which delivers lightning-fast charging without overheating or bulk. With a staggering 205W of total output, the adapter can charge up to eight devices simultaneously—from power-hungry laptops and gaming rigs to smartphones, tablets, cameras, and wearables.

Power That Adapts to You

Eight Devices at Once – Six USB-C ports, one USB-A, and a universal AC outlet.

– Six USB-C ports, one USB-A, and a universal AC outlet. Smart Power Allocation – Intelligent current distribution for the fastest, most stable charging.

– Intelligent current distribution for the fastest, most stable charging. PD 3.1 Ready – Two primary USB-C ports supporting up to 140W for demanding devices like MacBook Pros and gaming laptops.

– Two primary USB-C ports supporting up to 140W for demanding devices like MacBook Pros and gaming laptops. Optimized Outputs – 20W, 45W, and 15W ports for tablets, phones, and accessories, plus an 18W USB-A for legacy gadgets.

Global Compatibility in Your Pocket

Engineered for use in 200+ countries, the adapter supports plugs for North America, Europe, the UK, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. Despite its wide reach, it weighs just 336 grams and measures 100mm × 55mm × 56mm, slipping neatly into a carry-on or laptop sleeve. Built with flame-retardant polycarbonate (94V-0 rated), it’s tough enough for international adventures while staying travel-friendly.

Safety Without Compromise

With protections against short-circuiting, over-current, and overheating, this adapter is as safe as it is powerful—whether you’re working from a Paris café, attending conferences in Tokyo, or exploring the Australian Outback.

“Our mission at TESSAN has always been to make travel technology smarter, safer, and more efficient. With the 205W Universal Travel Adapter, we’re giving modern travelers a true all-in-one solution—no compromises, no bulky gear,” said Alex, Founder of TESSAN.

Availability

The TESSAN 205W Universal Travel Adapter is now live on crowdfunding, with exclusive rewards and bundle deals for early backers. For those who live and work across borders, this isn’t just another travel adapter—it’s the smartest way to stay powered up, anywhere.