TESSAN launches Ultra-Thin Universal Travel Adapter (PD 25W edition), delivering fast charging and global connectivity in a 1.3-inch slim design

Image Credits: TESSAN

Pocket-friendly 5-in-1 adapter powers up to five devices simultaneously in over 200 countries

TESSAN today announced the release of the Ultra-Thin Universal Travel Adapter (PD 25W Edition), a streamlined, high-speed charging solution engineered for modern global travelers. Combining a 1.3-inch ultra-slim “origami” design with upgraded 25W USB-C Power Delivery and worldwide plug compatibility, the adapter addresses the growing demand for compact, multi-device charging on the go.

Designed to eliminate bulky travel gear while maintaining performance, the new PD 25W Edition supports up to five devices simultaneously—without the need for additional charging bricks.

Image Credits: TESSAN

Ultra-Thin “Origami” Design

Unlike traditional brick-style adapters, the TESSAN Ultra-Thin Universal Travel Adapter features a sleek 1.3-inch profile that fits easily into pockets, carry-ons, and laptop sleeves. The foldable plug system integrates US, EU, UK, and AU configurations into one compact body, reducing packing clutter while maintaining structural durability.

Upgraded 25W Fast Charging

The adapter is equipped with a high-speed USB-C Power Delivery (PD 25W) port, enabling significantly faster charging for compatible smartphones and tablets, including modern iPhone and Samsung Galaxy devices. The fast-charging capability supports quick top-ups during airport layovers, business trips, or busy travel days.

5-in-1 Connectivity Hub

The PD 25W Edition expands device connectivity with:

1 Universal AC outlet



2 USB-C ports



2 USB-A ports



This configuration allows travelers to power up to five devices at once—ideal for charging phones, tablets, laptops, cameras, and other travel essentials in hotels or shared accommodations where outlet availability may be limited.

True Global Compatibility

Featuring an integrated sliding mechanism with foldable US, EU, UK, and AU plugs, the adapter provides power access in over 200 countries and regions. It is suitable for major travel destinations including London, Paris, Tokyo, Sydney, and beyond.

Image Credits: TESSAN

Cruise Ship Approved Design

Engineered without surge protection or extension cords, the adapter complies with regulations from major cruise lines such as Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian. This design ensures travelers can bring reliable charging onboard without violating cruise ship electrical policies.

Technical Specifications

Model: Ultra Thin Universal Travel Adapter (PD 25W)



Ultra Thin Universal Travel Adapter (PD 25W) Ports: 1× Universal AC Outlet, 2× USB-C Ports, 2× USB-A Ports



1× Universal AC Outlet, 2× USB-C Ports, 2× USB-A Ports Max USB Output: 25W Max (USB-C Power Delivery)



25W Max (USB-C Power Delivery) Total USB Output: 5V/3A Max (when sharing multiple ports)



5V/3A Max (when sharing multiple ports) AC Power Rating: 10A Max, 100–250V

1000W at 100V

2500W at 250V



10A Max, 100–250V Input Voltage: 100–250V AC

(Note: This adapter is not a voltage converter.)



100–250V AC (Note: This adapter is not a voltage converter.) Dimensions: Approx. 3.15 × 1.96 × 1.3 inches



Approx. 3.15 × 1.96 × 1.3 inches Weight: Approx. 4.8 oz



Approx. 4.8 oz Safety Features: Dual 10A fuse protection, built-in safety shutters



The TESSAN Ultra-Thin Universal Travel Adapter (PD 25W Edition) is available through TESSAN’s official website and select retail channels.