Forum Discover Discover Products Explore over 300 categories and sub-categories. From tech to sports and everything in between. Brands Brands View products from the best brands on the market Trending Now Trending Find the most popular products based on engagement. Updated automatically every day. Magazine Official Magazine Read our latest articles, including our popular Daily Digest and product roundups.
More
Trending Categories
All Things BBQ Coolest AI Gadgets Crowdfunding Projects Gaming Gadgets Health and Fitness iPhone Accessories Kitchen Gadgets Tech Gadgets
Featured Today
RetroVa Vintage Imaging Kit for iPhone Pro Models Xtra Atto 54g 4K Hands-Free Creator Camera miniphone ultra (mpu) Apple Watch Ultra Case NeoSander Mini Electric Reciprocating Detail Sander
Trending:
Top Categories
Crowdfunding ProjectsStar Wars GiftsGeek Gifts and GadgetsSmart LivingWork DesksBest Work GadgetsBest Home Accessories and Gadgets
Cool New GadgetsTech and GadgetsAI GadgetsGadgets for MenUseful GadgetsGaming GadgetsTravel GadgetsMac AccessoriesCar AccessoriesPet AccessoriesCoffee Accessories
Discover Brands Trending Magazine
Explore More
Brands Get the Apps Newsletters Affiliate Discounts
About
Meet the Team Brand Assets Careers Contact Us Help Center Press Carbon Neutral
Legal
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Fact-Checking Ethics Policy Corrections Policy
Services
List your Product
Trending:
Top Categories
Crowdfunding ProjectsStar Wars GiftsGeek Gifts and GadgetsSmart LivingWork DesksBest Work GadgetsBest Home Accessories and Gadgets
Cool New Gadgets
Tech and Gadgets
AI Gadgets
Gadgets for Men
Useful Gadgets
Gaming Gadgets
Travel Gadgets
Mac Accessories
Car Accessories
Pet Accessories
Coffee Accessories
TESSAN launches Ultra-Thin Universal Travel Adapter (PD 25W edition), delivering fast charging and global connectivity in a 1.3-inch slim design
Product Reviews

TESSAN launches Ultra-Thin Universal Travel Adapter (PD 25W edition), delivering fast charging and g...

Feb 17, 2026, 12:25 pm EST
3 min read
0 comments
TESSAN launches Ultra-Thin Universal Travel Adapter (PD 25W edition), delivering fast charging and global connectivity in a 1.3-inch slim design
Image Credits: TESSAN

Pocket-friendly 5-in-1 adapter powers up to five devices simultaneously in over 200 countries

TESSAN today announced the release of the Ultra-Thin Universal Travel Adapter (PD 25W Edition), a streamlined, high-speed charging solution engineered for modern global travelers. Combining a 1.3-inch ultra-slim “origami” design with upgraded 25W USB-C Power Delivery and worldwide plug compatibility, the adapter addresses the growing demand for compact, multi-device charging on the go.

Designed to eliminate bulky travel gear while maintaining performance, the new PD 25W Edition supports up to five devices simultaneously—without the need for additional charging bricks.

TESSAN launches Ultra-Thin Universal Travel Adapter
Image Credits: TESSAN

Ultra-Thin “Origami” Design

Unlike traditional brick-style adapters, the TESSAN Ultra-Thin Universal Travel Adapter features a sleek 1.3-inch profile that fits easily into pockets, carry-ons, and laptop sleeves. The foldable plug system integrates US, EU, UK, and AU configurations into one compact body, reducing packing clutter while maintaining structural durability.

Upgraded 25W Fast Charging

The adapter is equipped with a high-speed USB-C Power Delivery (PD 25W) port, enabling significantly faster charging for compatible smartphones and tablets, including modern iPhone and Samsung Galaxy devices. The fast-charging capability supports quick top-ups during airport layovers, business trips, or busy travel days.

5-in-1 Connectivity Hub

The PD 25W Edition expands device connectivity with:

  • 1 Universal AC outlet
  • 2 USB-C ports
  • 2 USB-A ports

This configuration allows travelers to power up to five devices at once—ideal for charging phones, tablets, laptops, cameras, and other travel essentials in hotels or shared accommodations where outlet availability may be limited.

True Global Compatibility

Featuring an integrated sliding mechanism with foldable US, EU, UK, and AU plugs, the adapter provides power access in over 200 countries and regions. It is suitable for major travel destinations including London, Paris, Tokyo, Sydney, and beyond.

TESSAN launches Ultra-Thin Universal Travel Adapter
Image Credits: TESSAN

Cruise Ship Approved Design

Engineered without surge protection or extension cords, the adapter complies with regulations from major cruise lines such as Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian. This design ensures travelers can bring reliable charging onboard without violating cruise ship electrical policies.

Technical Specifications

  • Model: Ultra Thin Universal Travel Adapter (PD 25W)
  • Ports: 1× Universal AC Outlet, 2× USB-C Ports, 2× USB-A Ports
  • Max USB Output: 25W Max (USB-C Power Delivery)
  • Total USB Output: 5V/3A Max (when sharing multiple ports)
  • AC Power Rating: 10A Max, 100–250V
    • 1000W at 100V
    • 2500W at 250V
  • Input Voltage: 100–250V AC
    (Note: This adapter is not a voltage converter.)
  • Dimensions: Approx. 3.15 × 1.96 × 1.3 inches
  • Weight: Approx. 4.8 oz
  • Safety Features: Dual 10A fuse protection, built-in safety shutters

The TESSAN Ultra-Thin Universal Travel Adapter (PD 25W Edition) is available through TESSAN’s official website and select retail channels.

Author

Madhurima Nag

Madhurima Nag is the Head of Content at Gadget Flow. She side-hustles as a parenting and STEM influencer and loves to voice her opinion on product marketing, innovation and gadgets (of course!) in general.

Be the first to comment

Latest
Your Comment..
Sign up to leave a comment.
Click here to tag users that participate in this comment thread.
Click here to upload an image or gif.
Click or drag your image here (Maximum Size 4MB, Accepted formats JPG, PNG, GIF).
Add an emoji to your comment.
Click here to add a gif from Giphy.com to your comment.
Search
powered by Giphy

Related Blog Posts

Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
TESSAN launches the TC02 Universal Travel Voltage Converter, delivering 2000W of reliable power for U.S. travelers abroad
TESSAN launches the TC02 Universal Travel Voltage Converter, delivering 2000W of reliable power for U.S. travelers abroad
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
TESSAN Unveils the World’s Most Powerful 8-in-1 Universal Travel Adapter at IFA 2025
TESSAN Unveils the World’s Most Powerful 8-in-1 Universal Travel Adapter at IFA 2025
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
Meet the world’s first 205W universal travel adapter—A powerhouse in your pocket
Meet the world’s first 205W universal travel adapter—A powerhouse in your pocket
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
HONOR Magic V5 leaks tease ultraslim foldable design
HONOR Magic V5 leaks tease ultraslim foldable design
Daily Digest
By Grigor Baklajyan
CES 2025: TESSAN showcases 140W USB-C power adapter and other portable charging innovations
CES 2025: TESSAN showcases 140W USB-C power adapter and other portable charging innovations

Latest Blog Posts

Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
TESSAN launches the TC02 Universal Travel Voltage Converter, delivering 2000W of reliable power for U.S. travelers abroad
TESSAN launches the TC02 Universal Travel Voltage Converter, delivering 2000W of reliable power for U.S. travelers abroad
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
I love retro gaming—but $1,337 for a collector’s gaming mouse is a little too extra
I love retro gaming—but $1,337 for a collector’s gaming mouse is a little too extra
Buyer's Guide
By Lauren Wadowsky
The future of AI cooking might actually save my weeknights
The future of AI cooking might actually save my weeknights
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
70mai expands its dash cam lineup with the 4K A810S, an all-round upgrade shaped by real-world driving insights
70mai expands its dash cam lineup with the 4K A810S, an all-round upgrade shaped by real-world driving insights
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
MIZUDO 199K tankless water heater [GEN 3]: the February upgrade for endless hot water and lower energy bills
MIZUDO 199K tankless water heater [GEN 3]: the February upgrade for endless hot water and lower energy bills
About
Meet the Team The Story Press & Media Careers Brand Assets Contact Us Magazine
Resources
Help Center Get the Apps Archives Affiliate Program Sitemap Forum
Services
Kickstarter Marketing Indiegogo Marketing List your Product
Legal
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Fact-Checking Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Shield
From the Blog
TESSAN launches Ultra-Thin Universal Travel Adapter (PD 25W edition), delivering fast charging and global connectivity in a 1.3-inch slim design TESSAN launches the TC02 Universal Travel Voltage Converter, delivering 2000W of reliable power for U.S. travelers abroad I love retro gaming—but $1,337 for a collector’s gaming mouse is a little too extra
Let’s Connect
© 2026 Gadget Flow Inc, 405 RXR Plaza, Uniondale, NY 11556, USA

Cookie Notification

We use cookies to personalize your experience. Learn more here.

I Accept
I Don't Accept