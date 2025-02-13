Locked and loaded: The best types of door locks for a smarter, safer home

Smart locks have completely changed the way I think about home security, replacing the hassle of keys with keyless entry, remote access, and automation. Whether it’s a deadbolt replacement, an adapter for my existing lock, or a smart doorknob, these high-tech upgrades make my life easier while keeping my home safer.

Yale Approach with Keypad / Best types of door locks

Let’s be honest—traditional locks feel a little… outdated. Who enjoys fumbling for keys in the rain or realizing you left your house unlocked as you speed down the highway? I sure don’t. That’s why smart locks are one of the few smart home devices I genuinely think everyone should consider.

But don’t just take my word for it. An article from Yale Home says that smart locks not only improve home security but also reduce the risk of lockpicking and unauthorized entry compared to traditional locks. Additionally, a study by Agency Forward found that nearly 60% of smart home device owners reported feeling safer after installing smart locks.

These high-tech locks don’t just open doors; they unlock a whole new level of convenience, security, and, dare I say, bragging rights. Whether you’re looking for a deadbolt replacement, a smart adapter for your existing lock, or a sleek lever-handle option, there’s a perfect smart lock for every need and budget.

But before you run off to buy one, let’s talk about the types of door locks that are revolutionizing home security.

The Different Types of Door Locks (And Why You Should Care)

Not all locks are created equal. Depending on your home, security needs, and tech preferences, one type may suit you better than another. Here are the major categories:

1. Deadbolt Smart Locks

🔒 Best for: Homeowners looking for maximum security.

Deadbolt smart locks replace your existing deadbolt with a motorized one that can be controlled via an app, keypad, or even your voice. These locks are rock-solid in security and packed with features like remote access, biometric authentication, and auto-locking.

✅ Top Pick: Schlage Encode Smart WiFi Deadbolt – A tough, no-nonsense lock that integrates seamlessly with Alexa and Google Home.

Schlage Encode Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt Design

💡 Fun fact: Deadbolts are statistically the hardest locks to pick. That’s why most burglars opt for an easier entry point—like an unlocked window!

According to a burglary statistics report on The Zebra, over 55% of break-ins involve forcible entry through doors, but high-quality deadbolts significantly reduce the risk of such incidents.

2. Deadbolt Adapter Smart Locks

🔧 Best for: Renters or anyone who wants to keep their existing deadbolt.

These locks work by attaching to your current deadbolt, replacing the thumb turn with a motorized one. That means you can enjoy smart functionality without changing your keys—perfect for renters or commitment-phobes.

✅ Top Pick: Yale Approach Lock with Wi-Fi + Keypad – Simple installation, sleek design, and works with almost any single-cylinder deadbolt.

Yale Approach Lock with Wi-Fi + Keypad

🔍 Source: CNET’s Smart Lock Buying Guide notes that deadbolt adapters are ideal for apartments and short-term rentals since they don’t require structural changes.

3. Lever-Handle Smart Locks

🚪 Best for: Doors without deadbolts (like interior doors or some apartments).

If your door doesn’t have a deadbolt, a lever-handle smart lock replaces the entire doorknob. These locks are perfect for accessibility and convenience but aren’t quite as burglar-proof as deadbolt models.

✅ Top Pick: Schlage Encode Smart WiFi Lever – The same great features as the Encode Deadbolt, but designed for doors without deadbolts.

Schlage Encode Smart WiFi Lever product demo

💡 Did you know? Lever-handle locks are often preferred in commercial spaces because they’re ADA-compliant and easier to open with an elbow when carrying groceries.

4. Keypad & Touchscreen Smart Locks

🔢 Best for: Those who want to ditch physical keys altogether.

These locks use PIN codes instead of physical keys. Some even have fingerprint scanners for quick and secure access.

✅ Top Pick: Yale Assure Lock 2 – A sleek, stylish keypad lock with built-in Wi-Fi and a keyway backup for extra peace of mind.

Yale Assure Lock 2 Deadbolt

🔍 Source: A Reddit thread here highlights a unique keypad lock that reduces the risk of lock-picking by randomizing your PIN regularly to avoid wear patterns on frequently pressed numbers.

Final Thoughts: Are Smart Locks Worth It?

In a world where we can control our thermostats, lights, and even coffee makers with a smartphone, why are we still using old-school keys?

I get it—some people are hesitant to trust technology with their home security. But the reality is that smart locks aren’t just about convenience; they actively enhance security. Research from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) found that modern encryption methods used in smart locks make them highly resistant to hacking, contrary to some outdated fears about digital vulnerabilities.

Plus, a study by Parks Associates found that 72% of smart lock owners reported an increase in perceived safety and convenience, especially for families with kids and elderly relatives who might struggle with traditional locks.

So, are smart locks worth it? Absolutely. They’re more than just a techy gimmick—they bring real convenience, security, and flexibility to everyday life. Whether you’re a homeowner, renter, or Airbnb host, there’s a smart lock that fits your needs.

So, will you keep struggling with keys, or will you step into the future of home security? 🚀