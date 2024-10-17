The best vacuums for pet hair that’ll save your home (and sanity)!

Tired of finding giant furballs in your home? We got you! Whether it’s your dog’s shedding spree or your cat claiming every inch of furniture, pet hair can be everywhere.

The best vacuums for homes with pets

You’re a devoted pet parent, and your fur baby’s well-being is a top priority. You splurge on the best food, stay on top of vet visits and make sure she’s spoiled with toys and love. But keeping your home free of fur? That can seem like a Herculean task, especially when shedding season hits. Not every vacuum is up to the task, but the best vacuums for pet hair below definitely are.

So, what are the best vacuums for pets? It all depends on who you ask. According to Sabine Heinlein at the Wirecutter, those a cut above the rest have a smell-reducing filter, hair-collecting attachments, and good suction power.

Brian James at Business Insider says a vacuum that can suck up hair, bits of pet food, and everyday spills is a clear winner.

And I like pet hair vacuums that keep cleaning efficient—like robot vacuums that can handle pet hair AND empty dust automatically.

BISSELL CleanView Swivel Pet Upright Vacuum

BISSELL CleanView Swivel cleaning dog food

The BISSELL CleanView Swivel makes cleaning pet hair a breeze with its triple-action brush roll and scatter-free technology. Every purchase helps support the BISSELL Pet Foundation so you can feel good while cleaning up after your furry friend.

It’s ideal for tough-to-reach spots, thanks to tools like the Pet Turbo Eraser and corner brush. I’ve used it to clean my pet’s favorite napping corner—no more fur explosions under the couch! And with edge-to-edge cleaning, no wall or baseboard gets left behind.

Amazon Price: $154.49

Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean

Dyson Ball Animal 2 in use

The Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean is a beast when it comes to suction. It’s engineered for homes with pets and grabs every last strand of fur and dust. The self-adjusting cleaner head keeps the suction tight on carpets and hardwood floors. Then, Ball technology lets you swivel through furniture like a pro.

I love how it makes deep cleaning easy—just turn your wrist, and the vacuum glides right where you need it. Whole-machine filtration traps allergens inside, so I don’t have to deal with dust clouds or lingering pet dander. Honestly, after one run with this vacuum, the dog beds will be cleaner than they’ve ever been!

Amazon Price: $599.99 $359.99 SAVE 40%

Shark NV352 Navigator Lift-Away

Shark Navigator Lift Away close up

The Shark NV352 Navigator combines power and portability so that tackling pet hair is a piece of cake. Its Lift-Away pod lets me clean stairs and furniture effortlessly, and the HEPA filter with anti-allergen tech keeps all that pet dander sealed inside. I appreciate the lightweight design—lugging it between rooms isn’t a workout, and the swivel steering helps me dodge coffee tables and tight corners like a pro.

This vacuum is handy when I need to switch from carpet to hardwood with its brush roll shutoff. The included upholstery tool handles stubborn pet fur like a champ—I’ve used it to clean up after my cat’s daily shed sessions on the couch. No more sneaky fur left behind!

Amazon Price: $199.99 $173.99 SAVE 13%

Roborock Q8 Max+

Roborock Q8 Max+ in a video

The Roborock Q8 Max+ takes care of pet hair while you sit back and relax. Its powerful 5500 Pa suction and dual rubber brushes reduce tangles and lift fur from carpets like a charm. What’s even cooler? It holds debris for up to 7 weeks, so I don’t have to keep emptying. With obstacle avoidance tech, it navigates around my pet’s toys without getting stuck.

I’ve set it to clean the living room daily, and it’s made vacuuming so much easier—especially when my pup decides to shed in bulk. Through the app, I even customize how it mops certain rooms. It handles everything from pet fur to kitchen crumbs effortlessly, and the voice control makes me feel like I’m living in the future!

Amazon Price: $819.99 $659 SAVE 20%

Miele Classic C1

Miele Classic C1 vacuuming hardwood floors

The Miele Classic C1 is built with pet owners in mind, delivering strong suction and odor-neutralizing filtration to keep your home fresh. The Active AirClean filter traps pet smells, while the turbo brush makes quick work of fur-covered upholstery. I love how I can switch between 6 suction settings for everything from delicate rugs to hardwood floors.

I’ve used the handheld turbo brush to deep-clean my dog’s favorite spot on the couch—it pulled out fur I didn’t even know was there. And with included tools like the parquet floorhead and crevice tool, I can handle every nook and cranny of the house without breaking a sweat.

Amazon Price: $789 $712.48 SAVE 10%

Tineco PURE ONE Station FurFree

Tineco PURE ONE in a video

The Tineco PURE ONE Station FurFree is for pet parents who want to streamline their cleaning. The 4-in-1 Clean Station cleans itself automatically and holds dust for up to 60 days. No more dealing with tangled brushes or messy cleanup!

Its ZeroTangle brush traps fur without clogging, while the iLoop Smart Sensor adjusts suction based on how dirty the floors are. Use it after one of your dog’s epic shedding sessions for a powerful clean. With 5-stage HEPA filtration, it not only leaves the floors spotless but also makes the air fresher—ideal for keeping pet dander at bay.

Tineco Price: $778

BLACK+DECKER dustbuster furbuster AdvancedClean+

BLACK+DECKER dustbuster furbuster and components

Although it’s handheld, the BLACK+DECKER dustbuster furbuster makes an excellent go-to for quick pet hair pick-ups. That’s thanks to its lightweight, cordless design. It comes with an anti-tangle pet brush that easily pulls up stubborn fur, and the XL crevice tool helps me get into tight spots like behind cushions and under the bed. With one-touch emptying, I don’t have to touch the debris—perfect for pet parents in a hurry.

This little vacuum is a lifesaver for quick cleans between grooming appointments. I’ve grabbed it to clean up my car after a trip to the park, and the PowerBoost mode gave me extra suction to tackle the hair in those hard-to-reach spots. It’s compact, easy to store, and always ready when I need it.

Amazon Price: $99.99 $78.79 SAVE: 21%

Final thoughts on the top vacuums for pet fur

No more battling random furballs or sneaky pet hair on furniture—these vacuums have your back! Whether you prefer the power of an upright, the convenience of a cordless, or the efficiency of a robot, there’s a pet vacuum out there you’ll love. Plus, with features designed to trap allergens, eliminate odors, and tackle even the most stubborn fur, you’ll finally have the upper hand in the war against shedding.