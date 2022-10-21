Eliminate pet hair, allergens, and dust from your home with the Viomi A9 cordless vacuum cleaner

Remove pet hair, dirt, allergens, and more with the Viomi A9 powerful cordless vacuum cleaner. It offers strong suction, multi-brush cleaning, and a 1-click start.

The Viomi A9 can mount on a wall

Keep your home clean with minimal effort when you have the Viomi Aeolus 9 (A9) cordless vacuum cleaner. Equipped with powerful 23,000 Pa suction, it makes everyday chores more manageable.

If you have kids, pets, or both, you’re no stranger to dirty floors. As adorable as both species are, they create their fair share of crumbs and tracked-in mud.

So what’s a busy parent to do? Spring for a good vacuum, of course. But that doesn’t mean you have to spend a small fortune. The Viomi A9 offers a powerful lightweight design and is affordably priced. Let’s check it out.

Viomi A9 in lifestyle scenarios

Suck up fine dust with this cordless pet vacuum

Pet-hair-covered sofas and spilled coffee granules all happen in a busy home. But, as a caretaker, you don’t have to sweat them when you have the right tools.

For instance, this powerful cordless vacuum cleaner boasts 23,000 Pa of suction and a 120 AW brushless motor. Together, they create an extremely powerful cleaning product that messes don’t stand a chance against.

So the next time you’ve got a spill on your hands, just reach for this cordless vacuum. You’ll clean up the mess in seconds and can get back to your routine.

Viomi Aeolus 9 Vacuum product demo

Tackle hard-to-reach areas with this lightweight vacuum

We all know that keeping a home clean isn’t just about dealing with random messes. It also involves dusting ceiling corners and stair crevices, areas that you simply can’t reach with a standard vacuum.

Luckily, the Viomi A9‘s sleek, lightweight design lets you reach higher spots with just one hand. In fact, it weighs only 3.4 pounds, so you can easily lift it to vacuum cobwebs.

Viomi A9 in action

Let family members of all ages use the Viomi A9

Live with a sick family member or help care for one? The Viomi A9 gives them more independence around the house as they can clean and avoid struggling—and potentially hurting themselves—with a larger cleaning apparatus.

Moreover, this powerful cordless vacuum is also great for teaching kids responsibility around the house. So the next time they get crumbs on the floor, they can clean it themselves instead of waiting for you to do it.

Clean hardwood floors and corners without damage

Sometimes, the wrong vacuum can miss spots and damage your hardwood floors. The Viomi A9, however, is different with its soft, fluffy brush.

It vacuums your floor without causing any scratches or knicks. It also helps remove more dust from crevices, ensuring deep cleaning. What’s more, this brush even suits short-hair carpet and tile.

Viomi A9 soft brush design

Rise to any cleaning scenario with multiple brushes

We’re willing to bet that you don’t have just 1 type of flooring at home and that you clean a range of messes throughout the day. For those reasons, a vacuum with just a single brush isn’t going to cut it for you.

Luckily, this powerful cordless vacuum features a total of 4 brushes: Soft Fluffy, Crevice Tool, Mini Fabric, and a 2-in-1 dusting brush. You can handle pretty much any cleaning situation with them, from vacuuming your kitchen floors to in-between the couch pillows. Each brush works in the handheld vacuum mode for more flexibility.

Enjoy a 1-click start and bright LEDs

Moreover, the Viomi A9 is incredibly convenient to use. Forget fiddling with different floor settings and speeds; this vacuum starts running with just a click. Choose your mode: Strong Mode (23,000Pa), Standard Mode (9,000Pa), or Eco Mode (5,000Pa).

In addition to power, you also get bright LEDs that angle up, down, left, and right. That way, you can be sure you get every speck, even in dark corners and dimly-lit rooms.

Viomi A9 with LEDs illuminated

Purify the air while you clean with this versatile vacuum

Allergy sufferers rejoice. This powerful cordless vacuum also sends out clean air with its multi-filtration stage, eliminating irritating particles.

According to the brand, this stage effectively captures over 99.95% of allergens, dust, dander, and other particles as small as 0.1 μm. So it helps you run a healthy home as well as a clean one.

Go for a vacuum that’s easy to maintain

Tired of spending valuable time charging and maintaining your current vacuum? The Viomi A9 is easier to care for with its long, 60-minute runtime. And if you need to use it quickly, the 3.5-hour quick-charge feature has your back.

Then, emptying this powerful cordless vacuum is simple thanks to the 1-touch emptying 0.4L dust cup. Just a touch is all it takes to open and empty debris. Even better, you can wash the cup.

Finally, the wall-mounted storage option saves space and allows for convenient storage.

See our final thoughts on the Viomi A9

Make cleaning up after pets, kids, and the rest of your household easier with the Viomi A9 cordless vacuum. Its powerful 120AW suction deals with pet hair, allergens, and everyday dirt and dust.

Lightweight and easy to use, it makes the ideal household chore companion. Get it for easier home maintenance.

Check out Amazon to buy the Viomi A9 where you live. The original price for this vacuum cleaner is $269.91 USD. You can now get $41 off for a discounted price of $228.91 until Oct 31, 2022.

