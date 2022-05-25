The Groomie BaldiePro™ Head Shaver Kit eliminates cuts and achieves a close shave

Amy Poole on under Product Reviews , Byunder

Designed especially for bald heads, chests, and legs, this body shaver leaves you with fresh, smooth skin every time. Continue reading to discover what makes it unique and why it's a must-have.

The palm-size Groomie BaldiePro™ Head Shaver Kit

For many men, shaving is a part of their weekly, or even daily, routine. But most shavers simply don’t cut it; they lead to cuts, nicks, and bumps and even fail to deliver a clean shave.

The Groomie BaldiePro™ Head Shaver Kit, on the other hand, is different. With its palm-size design, it’s not cumbersome to navigate over your head and other parts of the body, and it feels comfortable to hold. This electric head shaver also has a 10,000-RPM motor to work quickly and leave a smooth shave. Because nobody has time for hours in the bathroom.

Achieve a well-shaved head that works wonders for your confidence with this men’s beauty gadget.

The Groomie BaldiePro™ Head Shaver Kit leaves skin smooth

The Groomie BaldiePro™ Head Shaver Kit leaves heads smooth

According to the brand’s Amazon page, 66% of men experience some form of hair loss or balding by the age of 35. Owning a reliable electric shaver can work wonders for your self-confidence. That’s why this shaver was designed to minimize any securities by offering a smooth, close shave every time.

Moreover, with MessFree Shave technology, it captures hair within the blade system to leave behind an even, fresh finish. Ditch inconvenient trips to the barber and accomplish a close shave yourself—even if you have little experience of self-grooming.

Furthermore, you can achieve a clean cut in only 3 minutes thanks to its large surface area. That’s perfect for busy professionals looking for a quick yet effective fix.

Achieve a fresh, clean shave in just 3 minutes

Shave on the go with ease

Portable electric shavers aren’t a new invention. While they have a focus on an extended battery life, several models lack a portable design that’s actually easy to take on the go and comfortable to operate.

Thankfully, the Groomie BaldiePro™ Head Shaver Kit comes with a built-in track lock and a compact design. This makes it ideal to store in a travel bag and provides the convenience for a quick touch-up. And its ergonomic verticle handle gives you the freedom you’ve been looking for to shave comfortably. So no more missed patches because you couldn’t reach your targeted area or awkward stretching to reach the back of your head.

The creators certainly didn’t scrape on the battery life, though, as it provides 90 minutes of running time thanks to the advanced lithium-ion battery. That’s more than enough for several shaves because it needs a quick charge to reboot itself.

Best of all, its cordless design allows you to use it in the bathroom or shower. In fact, with no cords restricting you, you’ll encounter much more freedom to reach every angle.

Its palm-size design makes it easy to navigate

Use it on more than just the head area

This palm-size shaver is also suitable for the head, legs, and chest areas. It includes an accessory adapter, an exfoliation brush, a pre-shave massager, 3-5-7 mm clipper guards, a precision clipper and a nose, and an ear trimmer.

With all of these attachments at your fingertips, you needn’t own multiple shavers to target different areas of the body. Best of all, the 3-5-7 mm clipper guards prevent any nicks and cuts that are so commonly normalized with shaving. Even if you have a firm grip, these clipper guards help to prevent unwanted cuts and bumps.

It’s also suitable for both wet and dry shaves. This allows you to conduct a quick shave in a rush should you see you missed a patch of hair. Or spend more time crafting a clean cut. Plus, use it in combination with your favorite shaving foam or moisturizer—whatever works for your beauty regime.

You can even use this shaver in the shower, as it boasts an IPX7 waterproof rating. That’s also a great feature to have for rinsing the blades or should you accidentally immerse it in water.

Beauty is skin deep, but indulging in a gadget that enhances how you feel can never be a bad thing. We highly recommend this electric shaver for its effectiveness and ability to tackle any stray hairs. Meanwhile, its smart LED display updates you on the remaining battery life power level, and more.

Treat yourself or the man in your life to the Groomie BaldiePro™ Head Shaver Kit on Amazon for $69.99. What are your grooming tips? Reveal all in the comments.