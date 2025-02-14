7 Best closed-back headphones that cover all budgets and needs

Ever feel like your music is the only thing keeping you grounded? The right headphones can make all the difference.

Closed-back headphone / Image Credit: C D-X, Unsplash

I can’t imagine leaving the house without my headphones linked to my phone. Whether it’s a quick walk to the store or a long commute, the thought of being stuck with my thoughts and the city’s noise is enough to stress me out. But not all headphones are created equal. As an introvert, the last thing I want is my music leaking out in a crowded subway station. My playlist feels deeply personal—it’s like a window into who I really am. That’s where the best closed-back headphones save the day.

Closed-back headphones (or sealed), have solid earcups that keep outside noise out and your music in. They’re a go-to choice for most commuters for a reason.

I’ll admit, my closed-back headphones are my haven. Walking through the city with HAEVN’s melodies wrapped around me helps soften the edges of daily life. It’s hard seeing hardship around every corner and knowing I can’t fix it all. Music gives me a little peace. If this resonates with you, I’d love to share my favorite closed-back picks to keep your soundtrack personal and your mind at ease.

1. Best budget closed-back headphones: Sony MDR7506

Sony MDR7506 / Image Credit: trent, Amazon

🛒 —— Buy Now Sony MDR7506 ($98) —— 🛒

My father isn’t an audiophile, and he doesn’t care about adjusting sound settings. So super-neutral headphones might not be the best fit. He also doesn’t use an amplifier. The main thing? Having great sound to pass the time at work.

Finding quality headphones under $100 can be surprisingly tricky—it’s like searching for a hidden gem that balances tech and value. My top recommendation? The Sony MDR7506. They’re comfortable, reliable, and outperform many pricier options.

The MDR7506 offers a balanced sound. Musicians and audio pros love its accuracy, but it’s also fine for casual listening. You’ll hear music closer to the artist’s original vision.

Some users say they’re not ideal for every scenario, but their excellent clarity—especially in the midrange—helps creators refine mixes with precision. They highlight details other headphones miss.

2. Best midrange noise-canceling headphones: Monolith by Monoprice M565C

Monolith by Monoprice M565C

🛒 —— Buy Now Monolith by Monoprice M565C ($214.96) —— 🛒

When I get a new iPhone, I tend to baby it for the first couple of weeks, not even wanting to take it to work in case something happens. But for some people, that worry sticks around, whether it’s a phone or any other tech. If you’re after better sound than most Bluetooth headphones without breaking the bank, the Monolith by Monoprice M565C closed-back headphones are a solid choice.

People love how wide and balanced the soundstage is, with clear vocals and no fatigue even after long listening sessions. They’re super comfy, with premium-feeling earpads and a well-designed headband. The leather suspension band is a little stiff at first, but it softens up nicely over time, according to reviewers.

3. Best upper-midrange noise-canceling headphones: Bose QuietComfort Ultra

Bose QuietComfort Ultra

🛒 —— Buy Now Bose QuietComfort Ultra ($349 $429 ) —— 🛒

When the Bose QuietComfort Ultra dropped in 2023, their price tag was steep. Luckily, they’re now available at a sweet 19% discount (limited-time deal, btw!). Customers rave about the amazing sound quality and comfort. Seriously, these headphones are like a cozy hug for your ears, thanks to the plush faux leather headband and cloud-soft ear cushions.

Now, about that noise cancellation… Some users claim that after trying other noise-canceling headphones, the QuietComfort Ultra just blows everything else out of the water. I can see how these would be a game-changer for drowning out honking cars while walking my dog.

For the average listener, the sound quality is top-notch. But if you’re an audiophile, these might not meet your stringent standards. Some note that the bass is a bit too heavy, and the treble could be a little sharper.

Best audiophile closed-back headphones

For me, being an audiophile means loving sound just for the sake of it. I definitely consider myself one. It’s not just about the music; it’s about the experience of hearing every little detail, like the haunting echo of a synth.

Of course, it’s even better when it’s music I actually enjoy. I’m more into the thrill of unique sound experiences than obsessing over perfection. When it comes to audiophile closed-back headphones, the best ones deliver a front-row seat to your favorite tracks.

4. Sonos Ace

Sonos Ace

🛒 —— Buy Now Sonos Ace (̶$349 $449 ) —— 🛒

The Sonos Ace headphones have custom 1.6-inch drivers in their ported ear cups, and they deliver excellent audio. Earlier Sonos models could sometimes feel closed-in or overly restrained, but the Ace offers crisp, balanced, full-range sound.

Noise cancellation is fantastic at blocking white noise and sudden sharp sounds. The transparency mode (called “Aware Mode”) is also top-notch, making conversations and environmental awareness feel natural.

When I look at the design, I’d say the Ace (hey, 22% off right now—grab it!) feels like a stylish mix of Sony’s and Microsoft’s Surface headphones. I love the matte off-white color and the smooth stainless steel bands—they give off that premium AirPods Max vibe. But I have to mention the case, it’s a bit disappointing. It doesn’t fold flat, you need to collapse the headphones to fit them inside, and the zipper is annoyingly fussy. Still, overall, these headphones are a win!

5. Dan Clark Audio ÆON 2

Dan Clark Audio ÆON 2 / Image Credit: Headphones.com

🛒 —— Buy Now Dan Clark Audio ÆON 2 ($899) —— 🛒

If price isn’t your biggest priority, the Dan Clark Audio ÆON 2 closed-back headphones are hands-down one of the top choices. They deliver an impressive sense of depth and clarity, making your music feel spacious and alive. Even if you went for something way pricier, you’d hardly notice a difference.

What’s more, they’re super comfy and surprisingly light for full-size planar-magnetic headphones. You can wear them for hours without feeling weighed down, which is perfect for those long listening sessions.

Just a heads-up from people who own the ÆON 2. First, these headphones are incredibly detailed, so they shine with high-quality recordings. If your music collection leans toward crisp, well-produced tracks, you’ll love them. Second, their 13-ohm resistance might seem low, but don’t let that fool you into thinking they’re easy to power. They can be a bit picky and might struggle with less powerful or lower-end amplifiers. Just something to double-check before you dive in.

6. Most comfortable closed-back headphones: Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e

Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e

🛒 —— Buy Now Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e ($307.62 $399 ) —— 🛒

So, from what I’ve read, the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e headphones are all about quality in their design. Soft leather with memory foam cushions the areas that touch your head, while the outer parts of the headband and ear cups feature smooth, well-crafted fabric. The hinges and arms use durable, high-grade plastic that operates quietly, and the overall construction feels exceptionally sturdy.

People rave about how comfy they are and how awesome the sound is. Folks upgrading from cheaper headphones say the difference is wild—like hearing details in their music they never noticed before. The noise canceling? Works like a charm, and I love that you can flip it on/off easily. Also, a big plus: actual buttons instead of touch controls. No accidental swipes, just reliable clicks.

7. Best closed-back studio headphones: beyerdynamic DT 700 PRO X

beyerdynamic DT 700 PRO X

🛒 —— Buy Now beyerdynamic DT 700 PRO X ($269.29) —— 🛒

I was trying to find the best closed-back headphones for recording, so I tapped a relative of mine who’s been in and out of studios for decades. He was the lead vocalist in a rock band that released a few music videos before they split. And now he keeps a lower profile, writing songs for other artists (which is why he prefers staying anonymous). He told me that in his circles, the beyerdynamic DT 700 PRO X are the gold standard. His mantra? “Rehearse like crazy”—and he claims these are the only headphones so comfy you’ll forget you’re wearing them during long sessions.

The DT 700 PRO X aren’t the kind you’d toss in your gym bag or use on your commute. They’re built for serious studio work. Unlike others that alter the sound with extra bass or treble, these keep the audio true, letting you hear exactly what the creators intended.

Final word

The best closed-back headphones aren’t just for escaping noise—they’re versatile tools that adapt to different passions. For audiophiles like me, they transform ordinary moments into immersive experiences, revealing hidden layers in familiar songs. So, whether you’re fine-tuning studio work or just vibing to your go-to tunes, your perfect pair’s got your back.