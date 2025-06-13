Not just a case for the Galaxy S25 Ultra—the PITAKA PinButton Case is a full-on upgrade

PITAKA just dropped a game-changing case for the Galaxy S25 Ultra—meet the PinButton Case. With 3 customizable NFC buttons built in, it turns your phone into a shortcut machine.

Credit: PITAKA

Recently, PITAKA launched the PinButton Case for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. Staying true to PITAKA’s signature craftsmanship, this case integrates three NFC-powered shortcut buttons on the side. These buttons allow users to customize actions for quick access to their frequently-used phone functions with just a simple press, bringing a whole new level of convenience to their smartphone experience


One Click to Access: Return to Intuitive Interaction

Searching for apps, choosing menu by menu, and repeating the same steps every day—this is how most of us use our phones. But most of the time, our usage habits of an app’s core features are generally fixed. We don’t need complex steps; we need the smooth “one click to access.”

“Tap less. Live more.” – This is more than just a slogan; it’s the guiding philosophy behind the PinButton Case. Because technology should adapt to you—not the other way around. PITAKA’s PinButton case addresses this need. With a single click, users can launch the camera, toggle the flashlight, start recording, check emails, open maps, or play music. Even in situations like driving or meetings, where handling a phone is inconvenient, the PinButtons let users perform actions instantly, eliminating unnecessary steps and boosting efficiency.

PITAKA PinButton Case for Galaxy S25
Credit: PITAKA

What’s worth mentioning is that the PinButton case uses NFC chips to trigger commands, no extra charging is required. It converts the phone’s electromagnetic waves into power, keeping the chips running. All three buttons are fully customizable, whether activating your smart home devices when you get home, starting navigation while driving, or any other quick-access function. This versatile, open-ended design offers users endless possibilities for personalization.

Example Scenarios for Your PinButtons:

–Quick access to the camera for spontaneous photos

Smart home control (e.g., lights or thermostat)

–Navigation with Google Maps or Waze

–One-tap access to Zoom or Teams meetings

–Direct entry into your preferred messaging app

–Instantly open to-do lists or notes

PITAKA PinButton Case for Galaxy S25
Credit: PITAKA

Tech Innovation for a Better User Experience

PITAKA believes that good design should not force people to adapt to technology, but that technology should actively adapt to people. Tech innovation should be a more efficient assistant that matches users’ lives seamlessly. PinButton is not just a bonus tool, but also a product that truly improves users’ efficiency.

During internal testing, many users initially saw the PinButton as just an extra feature. But once they started using it, they quickly became dependent on it. Some even felt they “couldn’t go back.” The three shortcut buttons on the case bring Samsung users features like the iPhone’s Action Button, yet with three instead of just one.

PinButton is not built to add functions to the phone; it makes the existing functions faster and easier to use. The return of physical buttons helps people interact with their phones more directly and instinctively in this smart era. At its core is user experience and the idea that technology serves people. This is PITAKA’s commitment to design.

PITAKA PinButton Case Samsung Galaxy S25
Credit: PITAKA

As smartphones continue to evolve, the return of physical buttons is a form of “tech minimalism”, making interactions “simpler and smoother.” PITAKA hopes the PinButton case can bring users a vision that smart devices in the future can be a human-oriented design innovation.

The PinButton case reflects PITAKA’s deep thinking of smartphone interaction and a forward-looking exploration of how we’ll use our smartphones. Through the most intuitive physical interaction, it allows users to quickly access the most frequently used functions in daily life, bringing back a simple and intuitive use experience. As smartphones become more complex, we need designs simpler to use.

Available on Amazon US, Amazon DE and the PITAKA website for $69.99 / €79.99 / £69.99.

