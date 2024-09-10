PITAKA iPhone 16 Series Cases Review: From ultra-thin to military-grade durability

By Lauren Wadowsky on Sep 10, 2024, 4:21 am EDT under Product Reviews,

Get ready to protect your new iPhone 16 in style! From ultra-slim designs to military-grade protection, PITAKA’s latest cases combine sleek aesthetics with top-notch durability.

PITAKA iPhone 16 Series Cases Review: From ultra-thin to military-grade durability
PITAKA’S Special Range of iPhone 16 Cases / Gadget Flow

Yesterday, Apple wowed us at the ‘It’s Glowtime’ event by unveiling the iPhone 16 lineup. With bigger screens—6.3″ for the iPhone 16 Pro and a massive 6.9″ for the iPhone 16 Pro Max—these devices are more stunning than ever. But with bigger phones come bigger risks of damage. That’s where PITAKA’s iPhone 16 cases come in, offering stylish and durable protection.

I had the chance to review PITAKA’s iPhone 16 series cases ahead of the Apple event and am sharing my thoughts about them today. Available in 4 editions: Ultra-Slim, Tactile Woven, Military-Grade Protective, and PITAKA x Aries NoProblemo, there’s a case for every kind of iPhone user. Which one is right for you? Keep reading to find out!

Get lightweight protection: the Ultra-Slim Case

If you like thin, barely-there cases, the PITAKA Ultra-Slim Case deserves your attention. Designed for the iPhone 16 up to the iPhone 16 Pro Max, it’s made with PITAKA’S MagSafe SlimBoard 2.0 technology, and measures—gasp—just 0.84 mm thick!

PITAKA Ultra-Slim Case for the iPhone 16 Series

This slim, lightweight case (it weighs 17.84 g) keeps the iPhone closer to my hand, making drops less likely. PITAKA credits the case’s top-grade aramid fiber—a strong but lightweight material that protects the phone against everyday life.

This case also boasts more powerful magnets than those in iPhone 15 cases, making it compatible with a wider range of MagSafe accessories than ever. Whether I snap it to a MagSafe grip or wallet, it’s super convenient on the go.

I could go on and on about this case, but know this—the finish is textured, and it delivers exclusive services from NFC chips.

Amplify your style: the Tactile Woven Case

But perhaps you want your iPhone 16 case to make a style statement. In that case, there’s PITAKA’S Tactile Woven Case. Made using PITAKA’s Fusion Weaving technology, the process weaves colored fibers on a loom, creating stunningly textured designs like Sunset and The Milky Way.

PITAKA’S Tactile Woven Case for iPhone 16 Series

At first glance, these iPhone 16 cases look like fabric sleeves, with their unique texture that fits comfortably in the hand. On closer inspection, you can see that the design is set on an amarid fiber case, keeping the design protective.

Like the Ultra-Slim Case above, the Tactile Woven Case is thin and light—just 0.88 mm thick and 17.95 g in weight. It, too, features stronger magnets and snaps easily to MagSafe Chargers, car mounts, and more!

Shield your iPhone 16: the Military-Grade Protective Case

My favorite case in the series is PITAKA’S Military-Grade Protective Case. Created for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, it safeguards the premium phones from accidental drops and shocks, thanks to the aerospace-grade aramid fiber and shockproof TPU construction.

PITAKA’S iPhone 16 protective cases in lifestyle images

While I don’t go rock climbing every day, navigating daily life can sometimes feel like a rugged expedition. So I appreciate that this case has passed the MIL-STD-810G drop test, meaning it can handle whatever life throws at it—whether that’s a drop while juggling my morning coffee or and accidental tumble from my desk.

Despite the rugged build, these iPhone 16 cases are slimmer and lighter than other shockproof cases on the market, adding less bulk to the phone. This is incredibly convenient for users who want comprehensive protection that won’t weigh them down.

Like the other cases, this one is MagSafe compatible—you can charge the phones wirelessly and attach them to accessories without removing the case. It also has built-in NFC chips and beautiful colorways like Sunset and Moonrise.

Cover your phone with art: the NoProblemo Case

You may want an iPhone case that isn’t just about standing out, one that combines fashion with function. Enter the NoProblemo case, a collaboration between PITAKA and Aries, a trendy London-based fashion brand with rebel-inspired aesthetics.

NoProblemo iPhone 16 case, a collaboration between PITAKA and Aries

The resulting collaboration blends contemporary art with woven technology. Featuring PITAKA’s Lumintex technology, lumious materials were integrated with the aramid fiber, allowing the phone case to glow in the dark!

It’s a fun and impressive design that definitely catches the eye. From a practical standpoint, it helps users find their phones in the dark. Like the other iPhone 16 cases in the series, this stylish case protects from everyday use, is MagSafe compatible, and has built-in NFC chips. It also fits the iPhone 15/16 Pro and the iPhone 15/16 Pro Max.

NoProblemo iPhone 16 case, a collaboration between PITAKA and Aries

Final thoughts on PITAKA’s iPhone 16 protective cases

Whether you’re looking for ultra-slim convenience, stylish woven designs, or military-grade protection, PITAKA’s iPhone 16 cases have you covered. Ready to give your new iPhone the protection it deserves? Explore the full lineup and find the perfect case for your lifestyle.

The Ultra-Slim Case is priced at $49.99, the Tactile Woven Case at $59.99, and the Military-Grade Protective Case at $69.99—all available for purchase now. The NoProblemo Case will be launching on September 10 for $69.99, so mark your calendars!

