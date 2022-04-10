Weekend Digest: These all-in-one coffee makers will speed up your morning routine

Running short on time in the morning? Do you want to speed up your routine? Don't sweat it, because an all-in-one coffee maker can make all the difference. Today we take a look at the many different kinds of coffee machines that are whipping up anything from a pot of black coffee to a single, frothy latte. Read on to find out more!

Smeg Fully Automatic Coffee Machine in white

Sometimes you wake up with enough time to get ready, drop by your favorite coffee shop, and get on with your day. Sometimes, you roll out of bed in a state of panic upon realizing you’re already 20-minutes behind schedule and now you’re faced with a dispiriting dilemma: stop for coffee and be late for work or forego it and arrive on time dreadfully un-caffeinated.

For those who have ascended beyond their need (or desire) for coffee, this scenario may not apply to you. However, we coffee fanatics know it all too well. This is why all-in-one coffee makers and similar machines are able to change the game. They can speed up our morning routines and keep us perfectly, and deliciously, on target.

A woman pouring coffee in a kitchen

What’s an all-in-one coffee maker?

You may be asking yourself what an all-in-one coffee maker even is, exactly? The answer actually isn’t so straightforward. In fact, it leaves a bit to interpretation since the spectrum in which coffee drinks exist can be quite broad. For example, there are carafes that hold any number of cups and there is the single-serve that only makes one. There are machines that grind fresh beans into the sacred bean powder to create the freshest of brews. Some coffee makers can make lattes and cappuccinos and espresso, while others may do cold brews and iced coffee. In short, the answer is this: any coffee maker that combines more than one method in which it serves coffee can be considered “all-in-one.”

A notification on a smartphone about coffee brewing status

The real question to ask yourself is which additional features do you need to boost your daily routine? If capacity is more important to you, you’ll want a machine that can brew all kinds of different cup sizes. Are cafe-style espresso drinks a must? Go for one that includes that capability. There are even a few these days that let you use voice commands. So grab a cup of joe and come hang with us as we take a gander at a few of these great all-in-one coffee makers.

Smeg Fully Automatic Coffee Machine offers a classy design along with easy 1-touch operation.

Smeg Fully Automatic Coffee Machine

If you’re in search of the latest all-in-one coffee makers, yet you want something that looks elegant and can brew espresso-based beverages, you’ll want to check out this new java machine.

The Smeg Fully Automatic Coffee Machine features a classy, yet modern aesthetic that will look phenomenal on any countertop. It has an intuitive control panel that allows you to make a cup with as little as a single touch. The device can also make regular coffee, along with espresso, cappuccinos, lattes, and macchiatos. The best part? It even grinds beans during its process to provide the best possible brewing experience–not to mention the best possible flavor.

You can get the Smeg Fully Automatic Coffee Machine here for $850.

KEURIG K-Duo Special Edition Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker does quantity the right way.

KEURIG K-Duo Special Edition Coffee Maker

Not big on espresso or fancy coffees and in need of a machine that has a wider range of capacity options? When it comes to quantity selections, this one does it all.

The KEURIG K-Duo Special Edition Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker is a perfect choice for anyone who needs to make anywhere from a pot of coffee to a single cup. It has a whopping 60 oz. water reservoir and lets you brew in amounts of 6 oz., 8 oz., 10 oz., and 12 oz. There’s also a 12-cup glass carafe and the device can even pause in the middle of brewing should you need it to. Lastly, the coffee maker is programmable so you can assign it a time to brew up to 24 hours in advance.

You can get the KEURIG K-Duo Special Edition Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker here for $200.

Cafe Specialty Drip Coffee Maker has built-in Wi-Fi, 10-cup brewing, and precise temperatures.

Cafe Specialty Drip Coffee Maker

How about a coffee maker that can connect via your smartphone? Those looking for cutting-edge features will certainly appreciate this one because it offers plenty.

The Cafe Specialty Drip Coffee Maker brings buyers a 10-cup carafe and 4-unique brewing modes. Not only that, you can adjust the temperature to your personal preference between ranges of 185-degrees and 205-degrees. The best part though is that it includes Wi-Fi support and a dedicated app experience. This way, you’re able to control the machine from a distance, adjust settings, and use voice commands. With three different aesthetic options, there are lots here to love.

You can get the Cafe Specialty Drip Coffee Maker here for $349.

KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine provides an automatic milk frother and more.

KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine

There are some specialty coffees that require additional ingredients and techniques to get the full flavor. If you want to capture the cafe experience even more effectively, consider a machine that has a frother.

The KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine features a 15-bar Italian pump for crema that’s thick and rich. Thermacoil technology allows the device to heat in under 45 seconds you can adjust the texture preference too. There’s also a built-in cup warmer in case you want to pre-heat your mug. Overall, the machine lets you brew espresso, lattes, and cappuccinos. Perfect to jump-start your day or give you that afternoon boost.

You can get the KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine here for $400.

Nespresso Creatista Plus espresso drink maker has 11 milk temperatures and heats in seconds.

Nespresso Creatista Plus espresso drink maker

Are you a fancy fanatic of cafe-style coffees? Well, this next coffee maker might be what you’re looking for. It’s ready to serve up some seriously delicious drinks for your morning (or evening) routine. It’s also super-shiny.

The Nespresso Creatista Plus is an espresso-focused coffee maker that can prepare ristretto, espresso, lungo, cafe latte, latte macchiato, and cappuccino. It offers 8 different texture levels, 11 milk temperatures, and can heat in just 3-seconds. The Creatista Plus also comes in multiple aesthetic options that look absolutely sharp. It’s a great choice for anyone who likes a wide range of specialty coffees and needs them to brew quickly.

The Nespresso Creatista Plus espresso drink maker is available here for $650.

Atomi Smart Coffee Maker brings all the capacity options you need along with smart features.

Atomi Smart Coffee Maker

The following coffee maker is a little less about the variety of coffee styles, but it does come packed with features. If being able to brew a huge pot of coffee and smartphone connectivity is your thing, you’ll want to check this out.

The Atomi Smart Coffee Maker offers a gargantuan carafe with a selectable 12-cup capacity. Most impressively, though, is its handy app support. The machine features a dedicated app that allows you to use voice control through Alexa and Google Assistant. It also lets you adjust settings, select brew strengths, and can receive notifications regarding the status of the brewing process. For example, once the device finishes filling the carafe, it can notify you that it’s ready to drink. It has all the features you need to speed up your prep time before heading to work.

You can get the Atomi Smart Coffee Maker here for $90.

Terra Kaffe TK-01 coffee and espresso machine uses a steel grinder and can froth milk.

Terra Kaffe TK-01 coffee and espresso machine

For some of us, hot coffee isn’t just a luxury, but a key component of our lifestyles. Non-coffee people just can’t understand, am I right? That’s why you deserve a machine that’s all about a quality brewing experience; one you can enjoy right at home.

The Terra Kaffe TK-01 is able to make coffee or espresso drinks. It has a built-in grinder to ensure the freshest flavor and includes a milk frother as well. You can make cappuccinos and lattes, or if using pre-ground coffee, you can even make a cup of decaf. A touchscreen display lets you select your brew type with a single push of a button. The machine also has a clean, modern design too, so it looks great on any countertop.

You can get the Terra Kaffe TK-01 coffee maker here for $825.

Philips 3200 Series LatteGo does coffee and cappuccino, has a grinder, and is fully automatic.

Philips 3200 Series LatteGo

Here’s another beastly machine that packs a punch when it comes to features. This all-in-one coffee maker has enough to satisfy most java gurus and it comes straight from Philips.

The Philips 3200 Series LatteGo is able to produce cups of regular coffee, but also cappuccinos, lattes, americano’s, and more. It’s easy to clean, has a built-in coffee grinder, and even has a large touchscreen display that makes things even simpler. There’s even a LatteGo milk system too, so you can get the full coffee shop experience right at home. It might be pricey, but it doesn’t hold back on delivering some pretty impeccable quality.

You can get the Philips 3200 Series LatteGo coffee machine here for $790.

Beko Bean To Cup includes milk frothing, can auto-clean, and creates delicious barista beverages.

Beko Bean To Cup coffee maker

Here’s a sleek-looking machine you’re sure to love having in your kitchen. It can deliver barista-level brews and has everything you need for regular coffee and espresso drinks too.

The Beko Bean To Cup coffee machine offers a built-in frother and keeps things simple with its handy auto-clean feature. It also does black coffee, cappuccinos, lattes, and more. There are 5 different strengths and includes a memory function so you don’t have to reselect every time. Of course, as an added bonus, it looks great as well with its brushed-metal front design.

You can get the Beko Bean To Cup coffee maker here for $521.

Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker is a well-rounded and affordable option that delivers lattes and more.

Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker

We get it–some all-in-one coffee makers can brew just as much anxiety over their costs as they do coffee. Thankfully, Ninja offers an option that’s well-rounded and affordable too.

The Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker features six brew sizes and can make cafe-style drinks like lattes and cappuccinos. It comes with a massive 50-ounce glass carafe, yet can also brew as little as a single cup. The carafe is dishwasher safe, which makes it easy enough to clean overnight (or, you know, whenever you like to run your dishwasher). There’s a built-in frother as well, which lets you add a little extra richness to your favorite coffee drink.

You can get the Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker here for $200.

Honorable Mention: The KitchenAid Burr Coffee Grinder with as many as 70 different settings.

The KitchenAid Burr Coffee Grinder

While this device, in particular, isn’t a coffee maker, it’s worth mentioning for those who like freshly ground coffee, yet are planning to invest in a machine without a built-in grinder.

The KitchenAid Burr Coffee Grinder features Automatic Smart Dosing technology that automatically adjusts grind consistency, volume, and time as needed. There’s a 10-ounce removable top hopper as well. 70 different settings give you plenty of ways to create grinds for the perfect brew, while Anti-Static technology helps reduce messes. It’s a great accessory to add to your home coffee setup.

You can get the KitchenAid Burr Coffee Grinder here for $200.

Pouring whole coffee beans into a grinder for fresh coffee

Save time, money, and enjoy delicious cafe-style brews

As you can see there are lots of different kinds of all-in-one coffee makers to choose from which offer multiple modes of use. They can help speed up your morning routine or simply make life a little more enjoyable by bringing a cafe-like experience into your home’s kitchen. Not only that, but they can help save money by reducing the need to travel to expensive cafes and coffee shops. For the coffee-lovers out there, it’s a no-brainer.

Do you have any all-in-one coffee makers or coffee machines you think we should feature on the list? Let us know in the comments below.

