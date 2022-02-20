Weekend Digest: The best gadgets for streamers–lights, cameras, microphones, and so much more

No matter if you're a professional streamer or an aspiring one, there's no shortage of handy streaming products to choose from. That's why this week we're showcasing some of our favorite picks for the best gadgets for streamers! From lights and decor to audio and video tools, there's a slew of cool devices to explore. Read on to learn more!

The best gadgets for streamers

Streaming is big nowadays. For some, it’s a profession and a way of life. Others simply enjoy it as a hobby. Regardless of who you are, one thing is for sure: You can’t stream without embracing technology. This is because streaming utilizes a wide range of devices and processes. So what kind of technologies do you need and what are the best gadgets for streamers? Great questions and one we’re here to answer.

If you’re going to stream, it goes without saying that you need a decent PC or laptop to get started. For example, even if your core content isn’t gaming-based, most of your editing is still likely to take place on a computer. Next, you’ll need a camera and a microphone. Perhaps a solid pair of studio or gaming headphones as well. No worries, however. We’ve got you covered. Today we’ll take a look at some of the best gadgets for streamers. From audio and video equipment to background lighting, there are plenty of ideas to inspire you. Let’s get to it!

NINJA Professional Height-Adjustable Gaming Desk is motorized and includes LED lighting.

NINJA Professional Height-Adjustable Gaming Desk

What’s better than a regular gaming desk? A gaming standing desk! What streamer can’t appreciate the flexibility of being able to sit or stand as needed during recording sessions?

The NINJA Professional Height-Adjustable Gaming Desk is a motorized standing desk that can accommodate a wide range of people. It’s wheelchair friendly and works for anyone as tall as 6-feet 8-inches. It can also support up to 264 lbs. The desk uses quiet, memory-controlled, and Swedish-made dual motors that can be adjusted between 595-mm and 1,300-mm. There’s also a black gaming-themed scratch-resistant surface along with built-in LED lighting. The desk is available in 3 different sizes as well.

You can get the NINJA Professional Height-Adjustable Gaming Desk here for $1273.

Elgato Green Screen Mouse Mat lets you remove deskspace from videos and add in backgrounds.

Elgato Green Screen Mouse Mat

Sometimes you want to record your desktop without having its surface overpower the content you’re making. Using the power of Green Screen technology, you have new ways in which you can deal with this issue.

The Elgato Green Screen Mouse Mat is perfect for creators who want to show their hands, especially while delivering tutorials and unboxing videos. Using a camera you’re able to record and then remove the mat (and all that’s beneath it) from view. Instead, your viewers are left with whatever is on the mat, your hands, and any backgrounds you decide to add. The mat also includes rubber backing to ensure it doesn’t slip along with enough space for your mouse, keyboard, and more.

The Elgato Green Screen Mouse Mat is available here for $30.

ROCCAT Torch microphone offers 24-bit audio quality, RGB lighting, and 3 different pick-up patterns.

ROCCAT Torch microphone

Microphones are an important part of streaming. While many cameras feature reasonably good audio recording capabilities, they simply don’t compare to a full-sized, dedicated mic. Thankfully there are lots of great mics out there you can get without breaking the bank.

The ROCCAT Torch microphone is a great choice for those wanting the best bang for their buck. This nifty mic comes with a slew of cool features like built-in RGB LED lighting. More importantly, is the phenomenal 24-bit audio quality that ranges up to a sampling rate of 48 kHz. There are even 3 different pick-up patterns that include Whisper, Stereo, and Cardioid. Still not impressed? How about a gesture-activated quick mute mode? Yup, it’s got it! It seems like ROCCAT thought of everything with its Torch mic.

You can get the ROCCAT Torch microphone here for $100.

Sony ZV-1 Camera for content creators and vloggers features a portable and effectively versatile design.

Sony ZV-1 Camera for creators and vloggers

What good would our best gadgets for streamers list be without a solid camera? If you want a camera that can work in almost any setting, you should check out Sony’s ZV-1 Camera which is specifically designed for creators and vloggers.

The Sony ZV-1 Camera is small, lightweight, and portable. It weighs in at less than 0.7 lbs and packs a ton of features. For example, there’s a 1.0-type CMOS sensor and wide aperture lens, along with AI-assisted smart autofocusing modes. There’s also one-touch professional-grade bokeh control as well. There’s even a windscreen for outdoor shooting, fantastic image stabilization, and handy accessories to expand your video capturing opportunities.

You can get the Sony ZV-1 Camera for content creators and vloggers here for $750.

Philips Hue gradient light strips add white and color ambient lighting to your creative streaming workspace.

Official Promo for the Philips Hue gradient light strips

Whether intended to immerse your audience or inspire your creative processes, ambient lighting is a great way to spice up your atmosphere. So what’s a good product to add a little color to your environment? Look no further than Philips Hue.

The Philips Hue gradient light strips provide up to 80 inches of flexible, blendable LED lighting. They feature efficacious longevity, lasting as many as 10 years. They also feature instant wireless dimming along with Bluetooth support. The lights can be controlled via the dedicated app or using other compatible Hue control products. Voice control is also supported. It’s a great way to accent areas of your room and adds a professional feel as well.

You can get the Philips Hue gradient light strips here for $180.

Elgato Key Light Mini provides 800 lumens of brightness, easy portability, and a rechargeable battery.

Elgato Key Light Mini LED lamp

Speaking of lighting, there’s something more important to streamers than colorful ambiance: Personal lighting. You don’t want your audience to struggle to see you in a poorly lit room, right? That’s where having a personal light to keep your face visible is highly useful. Even more useful is one that can go anywhere.

The Elgato Key Light Mini is able to give users proper face lighting using 800 lumens of brightness. This portable LED is able to be attached to a wide range of devices and stands and even comes with its own rechargeable battery. It’s also dimmable. The Light Mini is compatible with most smartphones, Macs, and PCs, and can be controlled via an app. There are also built-in controls as well, which keep things even simpler.

You can get the Elgato Key Light Mini here for $100.

Sennheiser HD 400 PRO studio headphones include a comfortable design with powerful driver magnets

Sennheiser HD 400 PRO studio headphones

Having a pair of solid-quality studio headphones is essential while editing audio and video. Thankfully, Sennheiser always delivers a fantastic product when it comes to headphones.

The Sennheiser HD 400 PRO studio headphones are perfect for media creators, musicians, and editors. They allow you to hear things in crisp, yet balanced detail. The headphones have a broad frequency response from 6 to 38,000 Hz plus a unique diaphragm. The HD 400 PROs also keep distortion levels low while delivering great bass performance using powerful magnetic drivers. Lastly, the headphones are comfortable enough to wear during long editing and recording sessions. Easily one of the best gadgets for streamers.

You can get the Sennheiser HD 400 PRO studio headphones here for $249.

Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 creative interface provides customizations and lots of programmable shortcut buttons.

Official Promo for Elgato Stream Deck MK.2

Those doing advanced streams will really appreciate this one. It helps you to set up shortcuts, activate effects, and launch apps way faster during your sessions.

The Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 creative interface comes with 15 programmable LCD keys you can use to trigger events. These events can range from switching modes to initiating social media posts or muting your microphone. Just about any action, you can think of to link to the keys will be at the touch of a button. There are also tons of compatible software plug-ins, plus swappable hardware faceplates. This nifty item you don’t want to miss out on.

You can get the Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 creative interface here for $150.

Elgato Stream Deck Pedal offers a hands free way to launch apps, shortcuts, actions, and more.

Elgato Stream Deck Pedal

A product from Elgato that works well paired with their Stream Deck MK.2 device is the Elgato Stream Deck Pedal. It works similarly in that you can use it to launch a plethora of quick actions and shortcuts, however, it lets you do so with your feet! This gives users a hands-free way to manage tasks while focusing on what’s important. It’s perfect for musicians or those who are filming unboxing videos.

You can get the Elgato Stream Deck Pedal here for $90.

Opal C1 is a professional DSLR webcam with a 4K resolution, a glass lens, and a 14-nanometer VPU chip.

Opal C1 DSLR webcam

If you don’t want to buy a standalone camera for your streaming workspace, you can always opt for a webcam instead. Not sure which to get? There are lots of options, but the following is an upcoming webcam that’s sure to put all others in their place.

The Opal C1 webcam is a pro-level device with DSLR capabilities. It features a 4K resolution and a glass lens which allows 2.4 times more light than other webcams offer. With 3-microphone MicMesh technology you can record crystal clear audio as well. There’s even super-fast processing via its 14-nanometer VPU chip. The camera is suitable for everything from WFH to video chats and can even be used in streaming kits–especially when on the road.

You can pre-order the Opal C1 webcam here for $300.

Logitech Litra Glow is a phenomenal LED light made for streamers that comes with TrueSoft technology.

Logitech Litra Glow

What’s another nifty LED light with streaming in mind? The Logitech Litra Glow, of course! This handy LED light comes with a 3-monitor mount so you can adjust it for the perfect angle. The Litra Glow also features TrueSoft technology which provides full-spectrum lighting and a variety of temperatures to properly compliment your skin tone. Lastly, the device is glare-free and is completely detachable. This way you can take it with you when moving to different locations.

You can get the Logitech Litra Glow LED light here for $60.

Razer Seiren V2 Pro microphone helps reduce background noise and has a built-in shock absorber.

Razer Seiren V2 Pro microphone

Another option for those in the market for a streaming microphone is the Razer Seiren V2 Pro. This streamer-friendly mic brings effective performance quality with full tone, highs, and lows. It also reduces voice distortion that may occur due to volume increases during recording sessions. There’s even a feature that eliminates background noise like ambient sounds or computer hums. Onboard controls allow you to adjust the sound levels or toggle mute. Whether it’s the best gadgets around for streamers we’ll leave it up to you, but we think it’s pretty great.

You can get the Razer Seiren V2 Pro microphone here for $150.

Elgato Wave Panels acoustic foam tiles can create studio-level recording quality by absorbing and balancing sound.

Elgato Wave Panels

It can be frustrating to record in an echoey room. For streamers, the many different sounds being produced at one time can blend harshly, causing muddy, chaotic recordings. Thankfully, foam tiles are a great way to help with this issue.

Elgato’s Wave Panels are acoustic foam tiles that allow you to achieve studio-level recording quality by absorbing the sound. From the mids and lows to the higher frequencies, they can help balance the sound while reducing echo. The tiles also feature a cool aesthetic that fits right in with many different streaming styles. They’re also easy to install and come in multiple color options, letting you mix and match.

You can get the Elgato Wave Panels starter pack here for $100.

Kickstart your streaming makeover with any of these great gadgets

Anyone who’s already dabbling in the world of streaming likely has, at the very least, a modest setup. For those people, this list is certainly easy to pick through to find that one gadget you’ve been looking to replace. However, newbies who are just beginning may find it overwhelming. Don’t worry, though; you’re not alone. Any of the products on this list will be sufficient enough to get started. In fact, all you really need is a decent computer, camera, and microphone. Add a little lighting so your audience can see you easier, and you’re in business! Luckily, these are all things you can find in on our best gadgets for streamers list. So be sure to revisit this article or our many different product categories for more ideas the next time you’re looking for great streamer-centered devices.

What kind of gadgets do you recommend for both newcomers and established streamers? Let us know in the comments below!

