Which smart home speaker should you buy in 2023?

By Lauren Wadowsky on Jan 30, 2023, 9:00 am EST under Daily Digest,

Want to buy a new smart home speaker in 2023? Check these out. They offer great sound, connectivity, and other useful features.

Denon Home 350 wireless speaker in black

Has your Amazon Echo Dot from 2016 seen better days? Maybe your HomePod Mini’s audio doesn’t exactly fill the room. Then it’s time to upgrade. But with all the options, you might wonder which are the best smart home speakers to buy in 2023. We’ve got answers.

If you mainly use Amazon Alexa gadgets, the Amazon Echo Dot with Clock 2022 version is a great choice. The improved display shows more information than ever, and the acoustics have improved, offering more bass.

Then, a list of the best 2023 smart home speakers wouldn’t be complete without the Apple HomePod 2nd generation. The latest rendition of Apple’s smart home speaker offers enhanced Siri and audio features.

Enjoy great sound, connectivity, and more from the best smart home speakers of 2023.

1. The Apple HomePod (2nd generation) smart speaker brings room-filling audio and improved Siri features. Order it for $299 on the official website.

Apple HomePod (2nd generation) intro video

Offering improved audio and Siri features, the Apple HomePod (2nd generation) is definitely worth owning in 2023. It uses advanced computational audio and even supports Spatial Audio tracks. What’s more, you can use this smart speaker to control your smart home, create Siri automations, check on the temperature, and more.

2. The Amazon Echo Dot with Clock 2022 version is the ideal smart home speaker for nightstands with its dox matrix display. Get it for $59.99 on Amazon.

Which smart home speaker should you buy in 2023
Amazon Echo Dot with Clock 2022

The Amazon Echo Dot with Clock 2022 is a practical bedside clock with a matrix dot display showing information like the time, calendar events, and song titles. Plus, it has better sound than the previous version and has an additional eero Wi-Fi extender built in.

3. The Acer Halo Swing Portable Smart Speaker makes your music portable and has Google Assistant enabled. It’s coming soon for a to-be-announced price.

Acer Halo Swing
Acer Halo Swing with a person dancing

Enjoy better music at home and on the go with the Acer Halo Swing Portable Smart Speaker. Its design is easy to carry thanks to a detachable leather strap. Additionally, it plays powerful sound and provides voice assistance via Google Assistant. It’s one of the best smart home speakers to buy in 2023.

4. The IKEA x Sonos SYMFONISK floor lamp speaker has a thoughtful design and works with the IKEA smart home app. It costs $289.99 on the brand’s website.

Which smart home speaker should you buy in 2023
IKEA x Sonos SYMFONISK in a lifestyle scene

Go for a smart home speaker disguised as a floor lamp when you buy the IKEA x Sonos SYMFONISK floor lamp speaker. The 2-in-1 design combines a beautiful lamp and audio. What’s more, it connects to the IKEA smart home app.

5. The NOMVDIC X300 smart portable speaker & projector is a custom design by Harmon Kardon. Purchase it for $599 on Amazon.

NOMVDIC X300 product video

Get a smart speaker that takes care of your entertainment when you go for the NOMVDIC X300 smart portable speaker & projector. The Harmon Kardon design projects a 100-inch screen and is cable free. Meanwhile, the Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connection let you cast or screen mirror content from any of your devices.

6. The Denon Home 350 wireless speaker works with Alexa, letting you control music, skip tracks, and more. Buy it for $499 on the official website.

Which smart home speaker should you buy in 2023
Denon Home 350 on a table

Upgrade your speaker to the Denon Home 350 wireless home speaker, one of the best smart home speakers to buy in 2023. Delivering powerful audio, its sound reaches every corner of the room. What’s more, it’s compatible with Alexa, letting you play and adjust the music with your voice.

7. The Amazon Halo Rise smart lamp & alarm clock can track your sleep and work as a voice-controlled smart light. It costs $139.99 on Amazon.

Amazon Halo Rise
Amazon Halo Rise on a nightstand

For a smart home speaker that supports your sleep, check out the Amazon Halo Rise smart lamp & alarm clock. In fact, it uses a no-contact sensor to measure movement and breath, calculating your sleep stages. Combine this gadget with an Echo device so you can use it as a voice-controlled smart light.

8. The Cleer Crescent 3D smart speaker is compatible with Google Assistant for smart home management. Order it for $599.99 on the brand’s website.

Cleer Crescent 3D
Cleer Crescent 3D on furniture

Want a smart home speaker that’s also stylish? The Cleer Crescent 3D smart speaker is the way to go. This all-in-1 sound system beautifies your home’s interior. Then, the built-in Google Assistant gives you the news, smart home control, and media management via your voice.

9. The Bang & Olufsen Lunar New Year Beoplay A9 flaunts a minimalist shape and Wi-Fi connectivity. Purchase it for $3,499 on the company website.

Bang Olufsen Lunar New Year Collection of Device
Bang & Olufsen Lunar New Year Beoplay A9 with gadgets

Splurge on your home audio with the Bang & Olufsen Lunar New Year Beoplay A9. Elegant and sleek, it also plays stunning audio. And thanks to its Wi-Fi connectivity, it works with Chromecast, Airplay 2, Beolink Multiroom, Spotify Connect, and more. It’s one of the best smart home speakers to buy in 2023.

10. The Sonos Roam SL portable speaker sits on any side and connects to your home’s Wi-Fi network. Buy it for $159 on the official website.

Which smart home speaker should you buy in 2023
Sonos Roam SL Portable Speaker in black

Enjoy stunning sound at home and on the go with the Sonos Roam SL Portable Speaker. Enabling a Sonos experience on Wi-Fi, it can stream music from your tablet, smartphone, or computer. It also works with AirPlay 2. What’s more, the clarity and depth are pretty impressive for a small speaker.

Make your home more connected and convenient than ever with these 2023 smart home speakers. Which one will you buy? Let us know in the comments.

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
