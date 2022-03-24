These smart toothbrushes will make your dentist proud in 2022

Dread your dentist visits? Your checkups will be a breeze when you add these smart toothbrushes to your routine.

The Colgate hum is a great smart electric toothbrush

Even if you brush your teeth 3 times a day, you could still miss a spot with a regular toothbrush. Eliminate the guesswork and have better checkups when you add any of the best smart toothbrushes in 2022 to your routine. Your mouth will feel healthier and your dentist will be proud.

With a smart toothbrush, there’s no spot that doesn’t get a deep clean. A case in point is the Colgate hum. Its smart sensors ensure that even difficult-to-reach areas receive proper care.

Then, toothbrushes with coaching apps—like the Oral-B GENIUS X10000—help you improve your habits and either increase or decrease pressure for better results.

Get a stellar report from your dentist when you add any of these smart toothbrushes to your routine.

1. The Oral-B iO Series 10 toothbrush gives you live brushing guidence in over 6 zones for a deep clean.

Oral-B iO Series 10 in black

Get a clean tailored to your mouth and brushing habits with the Oral-B iO Series 10 toothbrush. Its iO Sense technology gives you brushing tips in real time. Plus, a pressure sensor lets you know if you brush too hard.

This gadget is coming soon, and its price is TBA. Learn more about it on the official website.

2. The Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige toothbrush offers AI brushing guidance and tips as you brush.

Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige in a video

Improve your brushing habits with the Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige toothbrush. It connects to an app on your smartphone that gives you progress reports on your brushing. What’s more, sensors in the handle know how much pressure you’re using.

Get it for $379.96 on the official website.

3. The Willo Essential Kit kids’ toothbrushing robot encourages good brushing habits in children 6–17.

Willo Essential Kit on a bathroom sink

Could your children use a little help brushing? Get them the Willo Essential Kit kids’ toothbrushing robot. It easily removes plaque and stains and connects to a tracking app, making it one of the best smart toothbrushes in 2022.

Try it for $0 down with nok.

4. The quip smart electric toothbrush oral cleaner has an app that shows you how well you brush each time.

quip smart electric toothbrush in use

Go for the quip smart electric toothbrush for a smart toothbrush that works with your iPhone. Its iOS app helps improve your cleaning habits and rewards you for thorough brushing sessions with free refills and other products.

Get it for $65 on the official website.

5. The Colgate hum smart electric toothbrush

Colgate hum in light green

You won’t have to worry about missing a spot with the Colgate hum smart electric toothbrush. Its smart sensors help with that. Then, the Colgate app shows you all the stats on your brushing as well as tips for improving it, making it one of the best smart toothbrushes in 2022.

Get it for $32.49 on the official website.

Ordo Sonic+ Electric Toothbrush with products

Ensure your teeth are clean on the surface and in between with the Ordo Sonic+ Electric Toothbrush. It boasts sonic pulse technology, delivering 40,000 pulses per minute. Four brushing modes let you customize your experience.

Get it for about $66 on the official website.

7. The Oral-B GENIUS X 10000 knows your brushing style thanks to its AI intelligence and connects to an app.

Oral-B GENIUS X 10000 with devices (Image Credit: GQ Magazine)

The Oral-B GENIUS X 10000 is one of the smartest toothbrushes out there. It understands human brushing behaviors and can identify your brushing style. Even better, the daily coaching helps you cover all areas.

Get it for $174.04 on Amazon.

8. The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9300 smart toothbrush has smart sensor technology for an excellent clean.

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9300 in a bathroom

Keep your teeth cleaner with the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9300 smart toothbrush. It removes plaque and improves gum health. Moreover, the smart brush heads sync automatically with brushing modes.

Get it for $219.96 on Amazon.

9. The Caresy Cordless Water Flosser cleans your teeth better than string floss and has a smart memory.

Caresy Cordless Water Flosser with a woman

Although it’s not exactly a smart toothbrush, the Caresy Cordless water flosser is an essential companion to smart brushing. Its high water pressure removes both plaque and tartar buildup, and then the smart memory saves your settings for next time.

Get it for $38.97 on Amazon.

10. The Blu Smart Toothbrush has a smart timer and connects to a coaching app that gives brushing tips.

BLU Smart Toothbrush in black

You’ll get your timing just right with the BLU Smart Toothbrush. Its smart timer signals every 30 seconds when it’s time to move to the next section of your mouth. With its connected app, it’s one of our favorite smart toothbrushes in 2022.

Get it for $99.95 on Amazon.

The smart tech in these toothbrushes keeps your teeth and gums in dentist-approved condition. Which of these gadgets would you add to your medicine cabinet? Let us know in the comments.

