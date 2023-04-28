Make your ride smarter with the WOLFBOX G900 touchscreen dash cam

Looking for a high-quality dash cam that won't let you down? Check out our review of the WOLFBOX G900 dash cam, complete with film-level 4K quality and more.

Make your ride smarter with the WOLFBOX G900 touchscreen dash cam
WOLFBOX G900 gives you film-level 4K image quality

Drive smartly and record incidents with the WOLFBOX G900 touchscreen dash cam. This front and rear dash cam features both a front camera with film-level 4K quality and a 2.5K premium quality rearview mirror camera, expanding your view.

Tired of dealing with your car’s blind spots? Well, adjusting and setting your rearview and side mirrors may finally be a thing of the past, thanks to the WOLFBOX G900 touchscreen dash cam.

This 12-inch touchscreen replaces your traditional rearview mirror and tricks it out with film-quality front and rearview cameras. The high-res front and rear cameras deliver 4K and 2.5K images, respectively.

Let’s dive in and see how this dash cam can elevate your driving experience!

WOLFBOX G900 informational video

Enjoy film-level 4K & 2.5K AudioRear View Mirror cameras

If you’ve used other dash cam mirrors, you know that the image quality can be iffy. But iffy doesn’t cut it when you’re driving. Nope, your dash cam needs to have footage you can clearly discern without any second-guessing.

And that’s why the WOLFBOX G900 touchscreen dash cam is such an exciting product. It’s equipped with a real Ultra HD 4K lens that gives you a front camera resolution of 3840 x 2160 @30 fps (8 MP) as well as a rear camera with 2560 x 1440 @ 30 fps (3 MP).

Then, the integrated microphone and high-tech speakers offer noise-canceling audio, making the product a great choice for image recording. Combined, the cameras and audio give you a clearer picture of the traffic around you and are even great for capturing your trip.

WOLFBOX G900
WOLFBOX G900
WOLFBOX G900
WOLFBOX G900 in lifestyle scenes

Bring a large 12″ smart dash cam to your ride

What’s more, at 12 inches in length, this front and rear dash cam gives you a wide view of your surroundings. So you won’t have to guess about the number of cars behind and to the sides of you. The extra space allows you to see exactly what’s happening.

Plus, with an IPS Full-Touch interface, this car gadget is easy to use. If you want to change parameters or settings, all it takes is a few taps on the screen.

What’s more, the 2.5D curved glass screen and anti-glare processing are gentler on the human eye. Yes, even on a bright sunny day or in the glare of streetlights at night, these cameras can clearly confirm your surroundings.

Finally, the large size and smooth body lines of the WOLFBOX G900 make it a stylish gadget to add to your car since it easily blends into a sleek aesthetic.

WOLFBOX G900
WOLFBOX G900 inside a vehicle

Get fast charging from the built-in special supercapacitor

Meanwhile, this smart dash cam’s built-in special supercapacitor offers faster charging than a traditional lithium battery, delivering 500 Mbps. So you can get it up and running faster.

Also, the special supercapacitor increases the WOLFBOX G900’s durability since it allows an increased number of charging cycles, heat and cold resistance (-4°F–158°F), and improved power supply capability.

Overall, this car gadget has you covered in a variety of situations on the road.

WOLFBOX G900
WOLFBOX G900 front view

Check out the Dual WDR for better night vision

Do glares from road lights and other cars’ headlights interfere with your vision? This front and rear dash cam helps here, too!

Actually, the 2.5K rearview mirror camera uses WDR technology, which can vastly restore your night scenery. Can you imagine seeing a sharp view of the cars behind you at dusk, instead of a blurry mess?

It’s exactly what the WOLFBOX G900 provides, thanks to its F1.5 large aperture. It can better adapt to different light environments and support the starlight night vision effect from the front and rear views.

So, with this gadget, you can expect a true crystal-clear picture, day or night, and even in tunnels!

Bring 24-hour all-around protection to your vehicle

With 24-hour all-around protection and UHD evidence, the WOLFBOX G900 also adds security to your car in various ways. First, the loop recording feature automatically covers the first unlocked videos and continues to record.

Then, the Manuel Emergency recording, makes it easy to activate footage during an unexpected incident. What’s more, the G-sensor detects collisions and quickly records and locks videos for use as evidence later.

Next, there’s parking monitoring with continuous time-lapse video recording, ensuring you can catch bumps and scratches to your vehicle, even while you’re not there.

Even better, you can prove your innocence of traffic violations thanks to the GPS Tracking-Record. It records your speed, direction, position, and playback video.

Park safely with the 320° parking assistance

Parking isn’t always easy, but this front and rear dash cam can help. Packed with a 320° wide-angle view, it covers multiple lanes and reduces blind spots.

The camera also displays digital lines to help you steer your car easily and gracefully into your selected spot. It eliminates the fear of backing into a raised curb or parking outside the lines. Yep, with this gadget, you can park perfectly from your first attempt.

Catch all the details while driving

The WOLFBOX G900 touchscreen dash cam is an excellent way to improve your driving experience. With a film-level 4K quality front camera and a high-quality rearview mirror camera, it makes every detail visible.

Additionally, the built-in microphone and noise-canceling speaker ensure everything you hear is crystal-clear, while the security features give you invaluable evidence in the event of an incident.

If you value safety and smart driving, this dash cam is definitely worth the investment. Even better, it’s currently 18% off its regular price on the company website! Get it for just $229.99 today!

Do you use this dash cam? Tell us about your experience in the comments.

