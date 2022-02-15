This eco-friendly travel bag converts into 3 entirely different styles

By Lauren Wadowsky on Feb 15, 2022, 8:04 am EST under Product Reviews,

Most convertible travel bags don't actually change their shape or appearance. Get a bag that transforms completely into a handbag, daypack, and backpack with the DAKOTA.

This eco-friendly travel bag converts into 3 entirely different styles
DAKOTA as a handbag

Choose a better bag for your travels with the DAKOTA fully convertible bag. This eco-friendly travel bag becomes 3 beautiful styles and transforms in seconds. That way, you can rely on just one bag to take you from the airport to dinner.

You want to maximize your suitcase space to avoid paying those overweight luggage fees while traveling. But when you need to bring multiple bags with you, there’s not much extra room to save.

And that’s where the DAKOTA comes in. This practical, 3-in-1 bag is an authentic convertible bag, meaning it changes its size and shape, not just its strap placement, to adapt to your needs. Let’s have a look at it.

DAKOTA in use outdoors

Convert this versatile bag into 3 entirely different styles

Your bag needs change throughout the day while you’re traveling. Maybe you’d like a backpack for a morning stroll through the market, while in the evening, you only want a small handbag.

With this eco-friendly travel bag, you’ll always have the right bag for the occasion. And the changes are simple. To transform your backpack into a handbag, just remove the shoulder straps and fold it. You’ll then close the bottom straps and attach the handle.

And when you want to turn the handbag into a daypack, take out the bottom straps put the shoulder straps back on. That’s it.

DAKOTA as a handbag

Enjoy different features with each style

Since the 3 bags are different, they each have their own features. There are 27 features in all, so we’ll highlight some of them here:

The handbag

The handbag is ideal when you want to move around with the minimum amount of stuff. It boasts a petit size, a premium branded lining, and a detachable chain handle.

Meanwhile, you get plenty of organization from 2 main internal compartments and 2 internal pockets. With up to 12 liters of storage space, you’ll have plenty of room for your large EDC items and travel documents.

The backpack

The DAKOTA backpack frees up your hands, giving you the flexibility to take photos and videos. What’s more, this eco-friendly travel bag’s backpack style provides plenty of room for your essentials.

Yes, there’s a 15.6-inch laptop compartment with a waterproof layer and even a jacket or yoga mat holder. With a padded back panel and lightweight design, it’s comfortable for sightseeing.

The daypack

For all daily activities, the daypack has you covered. It has a stylish zippered top, allowing you quick and easy access.

But don’t worry, not all access is easy. This leisure bag has an antitheft pocket in the back where you can store cash, cards, and ID securely.

Then, an expandable bottom gives you more room if you need it. Finally, the luggage strap allows this eco-friendly travel bag to fit easily atop your rolling suitcase.

DAKOTA in a video

Go for a sustainable travel bag

You won’t have to worry about your environmental impact when you go for this convertible travel bag; the company says it relies on sustainable materials.

In fact, the company has constructed its bags using only tested and certified ecological materials.

For style, the creators opted for DMF-free, water-based PU leather. It’s 100% vegan and non-toxic, and it resists abrasion, cold, and aging while maintaining a beautiful look and soft touch.

For a practical fabric, the company went with RPET. It’s a high-quality polyester created from recycled plastic bottles. This material has a soft look and feel, and complies with the Global Recycled Standard.

Carry your jacket or yoga mat with ease

Tote your yoga mat in style with the backpack’s elegant yoga mat holder, located in the front as a large compartment with side zippers.

You can also use it to carry a jacket or sweater when you need to remove a layer. Or, use it to carry a bag of liquids through airport security.

Know where your things are with the smart zippered pockets

You won’t have to wonder where your belongings are when you switch bag styles thanks to the smart zippered pockets.

With these pockets, everything will stay as you left it. The bag features two of them: one on the inside for things like money, keys, and chargers, and one on the outside for items you need quickly, like your smartphone.

Use this convertible bag in any situation

The great thing about the DAKOTA bag is, it’s not just for travel. With its convertible shape and multipurpose functionality, it also makes a great go-to bag for shopping, commutes, work, and yoga sessions.

If you need to use a bag for a situation, you can use the DAKOTA.

Save luggage space

We touched on this at the beginning, but it’s worth repeating; this sustainable travel bag saves you space while you travel. Instead of packing 3 different bags for a trip, with the DAKOTA, you’ll only need to bring one.

Check out the essential accessories

Moreover, this bag has accessories that improve its comfort and use—a leather backpack handle, chain handbag handle, and a weight reducer. So you can use this bag knowing you’ve got everything you need to keep it useful.

Make every trip more stylish

Whether you’re jetting off to Paris for a girls’ weekend or commuting to work, this eco-friendly travel bag gives you an instant style boost.

The design for each of the 3 bags is feminine and elegant; they’re stylish pieces you’ll be proud to carry everywhere.

The DAKOTA is an ideal travel bag, combining 3 completely different bags in 1 convertible design. What’s more, the PU leather and the RPET material keep it sustainable. Add it to your wardrobe for a unique, conscious fashion.

Preorder the DAKOTA fully convertible bag for $382.15 on Indiegogo. What are some of your favorite travel accessories? Let us know about them in the comments.

Product Reviews

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
These luxury audio gadgets will simply blow your mind
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

These luxury audio gadgets will simply blow your mind

If money is no object, you can buy some pretty amazing audio gadgets. Because the best luxury audio gadgets combine the most cutting-edge tech and design elements available, resulting in pieces that look as stunning as they sound. Related: Tech..
Make your quests more engaging with this cool soundboard for RPG games
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Make your quests more engaging with this cool soundboard for RPG games

Add sound to your tabletop games with the Tabletopy RPG soundboard. Created by a team of musicians and sound designers, this audio software for RPG campaigns makes your quests more lifelike. A game master’s job becomes easier with the Tabletopy..
This 4K WirelessHD portable monitor requires no pairing or Bluetooth whatsoever
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

This 4K WirelessHD portable monitor requires no pairing or Bluetooth whatsoever

Elevate your portable workspace when you add the AVA next-gen portable monitor. This plug-and-play monitor boasts a 66-foot connectivity range and doesn’t require Bluetooth or any other pairing method. It’s helpful having a larger secondary screen when you work on..
The most unusual work desk accessories you need for your home office
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The most unusual work desk accessories you need for your home office

Your desk accessories can be as quirky or off the wall as you like in a home office. After all, the space is yours, so it’s helpful to have items that speak to you. To give you some inspiration, today’s..
This NFC card lets you share your business information with just a tap
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

This NFC card lets you share your business information with just a tap

Digitize your business interactions with the BitSignal Touchless Business Card. This NFC card sends your business information to new contacts with just a tap. And it comes in a range of cool styles. Does carrying around a business card feel..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Weekend Digest: Crypto and NFT gadgets to buy in 2022—smart displays, hardware wallets & everything in between
Daily Digest
By Mark Gulino

Weekend Digest: Crypto and NFT gadgets to buy in 2022—smart displays, hardware wallets & everything in between

In 2009, a little more than a dozen years ago, crypto was born. It was a foreign concept to most of us, and Bitcoin was its champion. Who would have guessed that it would expand to where it has and..
Tech gadget gifts you will want to try in 2022
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Tech gadget gifts you will want to try in 2022

Chances are you’ll want to treat yourself or someone you love to a great tech gadget gift in 2022. Because a device that makes life easier and more comfortable is one everyone appreciates. And we’ve got plenty of them from..
The most useful bike gadgets and accessories for the adventurers in your life
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The most useful bike gadgets and accessories for the adventurers in your life

Got cycling enthusiasts in your life? Support their favorite endeavor by giving them some of the most useful bike gadgets and accessories. From a smart helmet to a water bottle that doesn’t leave the water tasting like plastic, these are..
This fast-paced Grand Prix tabletop game takes as little as 15 minutes to play
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

This fast-paced Grand Prix tabletop game takes as little as 15 minutes to play

Enjoy the drama and tactics of Grand Prix racing in the form of a tabletop game with the LACORSA Grand Prix Game. It boasts a beautiful look. And, designed for 2 to 4 players, it’s fun for the whole family...
Travel back in time with Glorious Revenge strategic online game
Product Reviews
By Amy Poole

Travel back in time with Glorious Revenge strategic online game

If you’ve ever wondered what it’d be like to travel back in time armed only with your bare hands, the Glorious Revenge online strategy game might be for you. Meet Glorious Revenge, a game that allows you to discover endless..
Coolest heart rate monitors you can wear around the clock
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Coolest heart rate monitors you can wear around the clock

Whether you monitor your heart rate for health reasons or hope to take your fitness to the next level, you don’t need to wear an uncomfortable chest strap to do so. Nope, the coolest heart monitors look great and feel..