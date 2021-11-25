Top holiday gadgets—best sustainable products you can buy for your loved ones

Lauren Wadowsky on under Daily Digest , Byunder

Want to go the sustainable route for your holiday gifts this year? We've found eco-friendly gifts your friends and family will love.

Top holiday gadgets—best sustainable products you can buy for your loved ones

When it’s time to shop for the holidays, you want your gifts to have a positive impact on the planet—not the reverse. So today, we’re rounding up the best sustainable products you can gift.

Related: The most fashionable tech gadget gifts you can give this holiday

There are plenty of giftable, eco-friendly gadgets out there. For instance, the Bluetooth speakers by House of Marley use recyclable aluminum and eco-friendly fabric in their design.

And the AWA carbonator is a sleek sparkling water maker. It eliminates the need to buy the bottled product.

Ready for an eco-friendlier holiday? Check out these items and others below.

1. The Fairphone 4 5G sustainable smartphone has ethically-sourced components and a 5-year warrenty.

Fairphone 4 5G in a video

Give your loved ones a long-lasting phone with the Fairphone 4 5G sustainable smartphone. It has a modular design, so your giftee can swap out parts on their own.

Get it for $665.55 on the official website.

2. The House of Marley Get Together Duo Bluetooth speakers are crafted from eco-friendly, recyclable materials.

House of Marley Get Together Duo with a plant

Surprise someone you love with the House of Marley Get Together Duo Bluetooth speakers. These impressive speakers have a beautiful, natural look. They offer superior sound, portability, and an eco-friendly design.

Get it for $149.99 on the official website.

3. The Nimble Wireless Convertible Stand features a soft fabric exterior made from recycled bottles and hemp.

Nimble Wireless Convertible Stand with a smartphone

Reduce plastic tech waste with the Nimble Wireless Convertible Stand. It charges AirPods (2nd Gen), AirPods Pro, Android, and iPhone devices on contact. Every stand comes with a recycled plastic bag for returning old tech for free recycling.

Get it for $59.95 on the official website.

4. The Microsoft Ocean Plastic Mouse‘s shell is 20% recycled ocean plastic, removing waste from oceans and other water sources.

Microsoft Ocean Plastic Mouse front view

Another of the best sustainable products you can buy is the Microsoft Ocean Plastic Mouse. Everyone needs a good computer mouse, and this one gives new life to plastic bottles recovered from waterways. It connects via Bluetooth to Windows laptops.

Get it for $24.99 on the official website.

5. The House of Marley Positive Vibration XL Bluetooth headphones

House of Marley Positive Vibration XL on a woman

For headphones that are gentler on the planet, gift the House of Marley Positive Vibration XL Bluetooth headphones. They have a wood, REWIND fabric, stainless steel, and recyclable aluminum design. Plus, they’re wireless and have 40 mm, high-definition drivers.

Get them for $79.99 on the official website.

6. The Blink Solar Panel Charging Mount charges a Blink Outdoor security camera with the sun’s energy, eliminating worries.

Blink Solar Panel Charging Mount on an exterior wall

Does someone you love own a Blink Outdoor security camera? Then the Blink Solar Panel Charging Mount makes a great sustainable gift. This device continually charges the camera, so there’s never any worry about dead batteries.

Get it for $89.98 on Amazon.

7. The AWA Carbonator

AWA Carbonator in black

Got a person in your life who loves sparkling water? Then gift them the AWA Carbonator. It’s one of the best sustainable products because it makes sparkling water right in their kitchen, reducing their need to buy glass and plastic bottles of the stuff.

Get it for $129 on the official website.

8. The Nimble PowerKnit cables makes use of materials like plastic bottles and recycled aluminum for eco-friendlier charging.

Nimble PowerKnit with a smartphone

Gift them an eco-friendly way to charge their iPhone with the Nimble PowerKnit cables. These cables come with a range of inputs and provide Apple-certified charging at 20 watts. Plus, their packaging is free of plastic.

Get it for $19.95 on the official website

9. The IKEA TJUGO sleek battery recharger has a cute book-shapped design. It reduces use of disposable batteries.

IKEA TJUGO on a desk with books

Help your loved ones minimize their use of disposable batteries with the IKEA TJUGO sleek battery recharger. Disguised as a book, this gadget charges both AA and AAA batteries simultaneously.

Get it for $17.99 on the official website.

10. The FacePlant Sunglasses

FacePlant Sunglasses on people

The FacePlant Sunglasses is another of the best sustainable products you can buy. These cool shades have frames made of recycled plastic bottles and are incredibly comfortable. The lenses are replaceable, biodegrade, and offer UV 400 and Cat 3 coverage.

Get them for $92.95 on the official website.

Give sustainable gifts that your friends and family will love when you go for the best sustainable products on this roundup. Do you have any sustainable gift ideas? Let us know about them in the comments.

Want more tech news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish three new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜