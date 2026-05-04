May the 4th Be With You (2026): 7 Star Wars gifts for play, display, and everyday use

Image Credit: LEGO

May the 4th Be With You (2026) is the kind of moment where picking a Star Wars gift feels both fun and a little high-stakes. You’re not just grabbing something themed—you’re trying to choose something that fits the person behind the fandom. Maybe you’re thinking about someone who still gets excited over new characters, keeps a small collection on display, or casually works Star Wars into everyday conversation.

The tricky part is that there isn’t one type of Star Wars fan. Some people connect through detailed collectibles that bring the saga into their space, while others prefer practical items that let them carry that interest into daily life. So you should focus on how that person already engages with the story, and choose something that naturally fits into that pattern of enjoyment. That’s why I’ve put together a set of picks that make that decision a lot easier.

Understanding the person behind the fandom

Picking a gift for the Star Wars fan in your life can go in a couple of fun directions. If they love collectibles, you really can’t miss with detailed figures or display pieces from the saga. These aren’t just “toys”—they’re little pieces of a world people grew up with and still care about. A lot of us were told at some point that adults should outgrow this kind of thing, but that idea feels outdated now. People hold on to what they love, and collecting has become a totally normal way to celebrate that. There’s no reason to feel weird about it—if anything, it shows personality and passion.

If collectibles don’t feel like the right fit, practical gifts with a Star Wars twist work just as well. Think mugs for daily coffee, comfortable hoodies, button-down shirts, tote bags, or even a sleek crossbody bag. These are things they’ll actually use, not just put on a shelf. And while some people see fan gear as just decoration, it can do more than that. Using something you enjoy every day adds a small boost to your mood. It’s a simple way to bring a bit of fun into normal routines.

At the end of the day, the best gift is something that fits how they connect with Star Wars—whether that means displaying it proudly or using it every single day.

LEGO Star Wars The Razor Crest (75447)

Image Credit: LEGO LEGO Star Wars The Razor Crest (75447) Preorder it for $ 149.99

The LEGO Star Wars The Razor Crest (75447) building set brings one of the most iconic ships from Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu™ into brick-built form, giving fans a detailed model they can build, play with, and display. The starship features its signature design and color scheme, recreated in a way that feels true to the on-screen version.

Inside the set, you get five characters: The Mandalorian, Grogu, Zeb Orrelios, Colonel Ward, and an Imperial Remnant Stormtrooper. Each minifigure supports action play, with accessories like The Mandalorian’s jetpack and blasters adding extra detail to battle scenes.

Related: I checked the May the 4th LEGO deals… and yeah, it’s basically a shopping event now

The Razor Crest itself includes opening side panels, a removable cockpit canopy, a cargo compartment, and fold-down ramps, making it easy to switch between display and play modes. A buildable Sentry E-Web blaster also adds to the action potential.

With 930 pieces and support from the LEGO Builder app, this set offers a structured building experience alongside plenty of storytelling possibilities for Star Wars fans ages 10 and up.

The Mandalorian and Grogu Action Figure Set – Star Wars Toybox

Image Credit: Disney The Mandalorian and Grogu Action Figure Set – Star Wars Toybox Get it for $ 39.99

Bring a bit of the Star Wars galaxy into playtime with the four-piece The Mandalorian and Grogu Action Figure Set – Star Wars Toybox. It features The Mandalorian, Grogu, Zeb Orrelios, and R5-D4, all with a fun stylized look that still captures their personality. Each figure has poseable joints, so kids can create scenes, action poses, or simple display setups with ease.

The set also includes a blaster accessory, and the best part is that accessories swap across other Star Wars Toybox figures, which opens up more mix-and-match play. That kind of flexibility keeps things fresh and lets imagination take over.

Inspired by The Mandalorian and Grogu (2026), this set works well for both play and collecting. The figures feel sturdy thanks to durable ABS, PVC, and POM materials, so they can handle regular use.

Clang Talking Action Figure – Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu

Image Credit: Disney Clang Talking Action Figure – Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Get it for $ 59.99

Step into the world of Anzellan droidsmiths with the Clang talking action figure, inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu (2026). This character-driven piece captures Clang’s unique personality through expressive design and interactive features that go beyond a standard figure.

With the press of a button, Clang delivers real character phrases while his motorized head, eyes, and mouth move in sync, which makes each interaction feel lively and engaging. The figure also includes six points of articulation, so you can adjust his stance for play or display without much effort.

A rotating monocle adds a clever touch, flipping down over his eyes as a nod to the precision Anzellans are known for. The sculpt shows off fine detail, and the rooted hair gives it a more textured, realistic look that stands out on a shelf.

At 10 inches tall, Clang has a solid presence, and the durable build holds up well during regular use. Batteries come included, so it’s ready for action right out of the box, making it a fun and easy pick for fans ages 3 and up.

Naboo Mug by Starbucks – Discovery Series – Star Wars

Image Credit: Disney Naboo Mug by Starbucks – Discovery Series – Star Wars Preorder it for $ 24.99

Start your day with a trip back to Naboo with this Starbucks® Collection mug inspired by Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. Every sip brings a bit of nostalgia, with artwork that highlights iconic characters and moments from the film, including Darth Maul, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Qui-Gon Jinn, Padmé Amidala, and even the lively presence of Jar Jar Binks.

The full wrap design also includes scenes and details from Naboo, like Otoh Gunga and Gungan imagery, giving the mug a rich, story-filled look from every angle. A matte glaze finish and contrast interior add a modern touch while keeping the design grounded in the Star Wars universe.

Made from durable stoneware, this 14 oz mug is built for everyday use and is both dishwasher and microwave safe, making it as practical as it is collectible. It also comes in a themed collector’s box, which makes it great for gifting or display.

Part of the Starbucks Discovery Series Star Wars Collection, it blends café culture with galaxy-spanning adventure in a way that feels both cozy and fun.

Star Wars Character Toss Button Down Shirt for Men by RSVLTS

Image Credit: Disney Star Wars Character Toss Button Down Shirt for Men by RSVLTS Get it for $ 72.00

Add a playful Star Wars twist to your everyday style with this RSVLTS button-down shirt. The allover “Star Wars Character Toss” print features fan favorites like Han Solo, Boba Fett, Yoda, Darth Vader, and more, all reimagined in a fun cartoon style that stands out without trying too hard.

This short sleeve shirt uses RSVLTS’ signature KUNUFLEX fabric, which feels soft, light, and stretchy, so it stays comfortable through long days or casual nights out. The full button front, button-down collar, and chest pocket keep the look clean and versatile, while details like translucent buttons and a shirttail hem add a bit of polish.

It’s the kind of piece that works for more than just fan events—you can wear it to hangouts, trips, or even casual Fridays. The breathable polyester-elastane blend helps it keep shape and move with you, so it doesn’t feel stiff or restrictive.

Part of the Star Wars | RSVLTS collection, this shirt strikes a nice balance between fandom and everyday wear, making it easy to show your love for the saga in a relaxed, stylish way.

Grogu Pullover Sweatshirt for Women – Star Wars

Image Credit: Disney Grogu Pullover Sweatshirt for Women – Star Wars Get it for $ 64.99

This Grogu pullover turns instant fan favorite energy into something women can wear every day. The front chenille appliqué captures Grogu’s wide-eyed expression in a soft, textured way that feels playful yet stylish, making it the clear focal point of the sweatshirt.

Inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu (2026), the design also features the embroidered phrase “May the Force be with you” across the front, adding a classic touch that longtime fans will instantly recognize. The fleece interior keeps things warm and cozy, making it an easy go-to for cooler days.

The silhouette leans modern with dropped shoulders, a high-low hem, and a center back seam that give it a relaxed but structured look. Ribbed cuffs, collar, and hem help keep the fit in place without feeling tight or restrictive.

Made from a soft cotton-poly blend, it balances comfort and durability well. Whether you’re lounging, heading out, or just want something fun and comfortable, this Grogu sweatshirt brings a bit of Star Wars charm into everyday wear without overcomplicating it.

Ewoks Endor Loungefly Mini Backpack – Star Wars

Image Credit: Disney Ewoks Endor Loungefly Mini Backpack – Star Wars Get it for $ 80.00

Say “yub nub” in style with this Endor mini backpack, inspired by Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983). It captures the charm of the forest moon with a playful design featuring Ewoks on patrol through their village, bringing a nostalgic scene from Endor to life.

The front showcases detailed screen art and an Ewok appliqué, while subtle iridescent accents add a soft shimmer that reflects the magical forest setting. A themed Endor landscape wraps around the bag, giving it a cohesive, story-driven look from every angle.

Designed by Loungefly, this mini backpack blends fandom with everyday function. It includes a front zip pocket, a spacious main compartment with double zippers, and side slip pockets for quick-access items. Inside, a printed lining continues the Ewok and forest theme for an extra touch of detail.

Comfort is also built in, with adjustable simulated leather straps and a top handle for easy carrying. Finished with silvertone hardware and a cloisonné Star Wars x Loungefly logo plate, it’s a compact but eye-catching piece for fans who want to carry a bit of Endor wherever they go.

Grogu gitamini Droid – Star Wars

Image Credit: Disney Grogu gitamini Droid – Star Wars Get it for $ 2875.00

Meet the Grogu gitamini, a cargo-carrying companion inspired by Grogu’s iconic pram from Star Wars: The Mandalorian. This small but capable robot follows you as you move, using built-in cameras and sensors to recognize its operator and stay right by your side like a loyal travel buddy.

Designed for everyday use, it can carry up to 20 lb of gear, making it useful for errands, short trips, or hauling essentials without effort. With a runtime of up to seven hours and a top speed of 6 mph, it’s built for steady, practical movement across your daily routine.

The gitamini also adds a bit of personality with a built-in Bluetooth speaker, so it can play audio while it follows you. A USB charging port and app support through iOS and Android make setup and updates straightforward, while its rechargeable battery keeps it ready for repeat use.

Inspired by the Star Wars saga, it blends playful design with real utility. Compact yet functional, it turns the idea of Grogu’s floating pram into something you can actually use in real life—part companion, part helper for modern everyday travel.

What works and what gets in the way

You’ll want to be selective with anything that appears exciting but doesn’t actually fit into everyday use. I’ve seen plenty of novelty tech items lose their appeal once people realize they need constant charging, app setup, or ongoing maintenance just to stay functional. That kind of friction usually outweighs the fun.

Oversized collectibles are another category to think twice about unless you already have a dedicated display space. They can feel like a big win at first, but without a clear spot, they quickly become storage problems instead of highlights.

I’d also be cautious with overly gimmicky crossover merch that feels forced rather than thoughtfully designed. It tends to rely on short-term hype, which doesn’t always hold up over time.

From my experience, the strongest choices are the ones that naturally fit into your routine or collection without adding extra effort. If it doesn’t get used or appreciated regularly, it’s usually better left out.

A simple way to narrow your choice

Think about how you want the gift to fit into everyday life. If you’re choosing for someone else, match the item to how they already express their fandom—through display pieces, wearable merch, or practical items they’ll actually use. I’ve found that the best picks are the ones that don’t need effort to enjoy. Look for comfort, durability, and a clear purpose. If it naturally fits into a routine or space, it’s usually a strong choice.