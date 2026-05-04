I checked the May the 4th LEGO deals… and yeah, it’s basically a shopping event now

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Let’s be real: Star Wars Day hasn’t been “just a fan joke” for a while now.

It started that way, though. The first recorded “May the Fourth Be With You” showed up in a 1979 newspaper ad congratulating Margaret Thatcher, and it lived for years as a kind of low-key fan handshake. Lucasfilm didn’t officially lean in until around 2011, and Disney stores followed a few years later. This year, there’s a slew of May the 4th LEGO deals.

It was niche. A little inside joke. The kind of thing you either got—or you didn’t.

But that’s kind of what happens to little internet holidays when the fanbase is… well, Star Wars-sized. They grow up. They get shared. And eventually, they become something bigger—less “inside joke,” more “everyone’s invited.”

LEGO Star Wars May the 4th Deals 2026: What’s Included?

LEGO

In 2026, Star Wars Day feels less like a wink and more like a full-on moment—and The LEGO Group is a big part of why.

I took a look at LEGO’s official May the 4th event, and it’s honestly kind of fascinating. The whole thing runs May 1–6, and it’s built in a way that makes it really easy to join in—whether you’re picking up one set or finally going for that big display piece.

Related: May the 4th Be With You (2026): 7 Star Wars gifts for play, display, and everyday use

Spend $160 on Star Wars sets, and you’ll get a free Darksaber build.

Go for the $249.99 UCS Mandalorian N-1 Starfighter, and there’s an exclusive Mando and Grogu display included.

Even smaller purchases unlock mini-builds like the Razor Crest.

On top of that, there are double LEGO Insiders points across a wide range of sets—basically a nice bonus if you were already planning to grab something.

And yes, everything is limited—“while supplies last,” one per household—but it reads less like pressure and more like part of the tradition at this point. You show up early, you see what’s available, and you join in.

Why LEGO May the 4th Promotions Feel Like a Full Event

LEGO

The timing adds to that feeling. LEGO kicked things off with a mid-April livestream featuring designers and a Lucasfilm exec, plus a few surprises and giveaways. Insiders got early access on May 1, and there were in-store mini-build events over the weekend leading up to May 4.

It’s not just a sale—it’s a whole rollout.

According to Tom’s Guide, this year includes nine new sets, with a big focus on The Mandalorian. The N-1 Starfighter launches on May 4 itself, while other sets—like the Razor Crest, buildable Grogu, and character busts—arrive a bit earlier.

So if you’ve been eyeing something, there’s a natural rhythm to when things drop and how people shop.

Is Star Wars Day a Shopping Event Now?

And that’s kind of the bigger shift. Star Wars Day hasn’t lost what made it fun—it’s just expanded. What used to be a niche fan moment is now something closer to a shared tradition, complete with releases, events, and yes, a few well-timed deals.

It may not feel quite as under-the-radar as it once did, but in exchange, a lot more people get to be part of it. And honestly? That’s not a terrible trade-off.

May the 4th hits a little differently now—and for a lot of fans, that’s part of the appeal.