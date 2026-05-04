Discover Discover Products Explore over 300 categories and sub-categories. From tech to sports and everything in between. Brands Brands View products from the best brands on the market Trending Now Trending Find the most popular products based on engagement. Updated automatically every day. Magazine Official Magazine Read our latest articles, including our popular Daily Digest and product roundups.
More
Trending Categories
All Things BBQ Coolest AI Gadgets Crowdfunding Projects Gaming Gadgets Health and Fitness iPhone Accessories Kitchen Gadgets Tech Gadgets
Featured Today
Solly 280W Solar Power Bank with Wall Charger Reeflex Ultra Telephoto Lens for iPhone & Android Mirakuru Self-Adjusting Air Pillow for Better Sleep ZIMO1 27-inch Glasses-Free 3D Monitor by Zondision
Trending:
Top Categories
Crowdfunding ProjectsStar Wars GiftsGeek Gifts and GadgetsSmart LivingWork DesksBest Work GadgetsBest Home Accessories and Gadgets
Cool New GadgetsTech and GadgetsAI GadgetsGadgets for MenUseful GadgetsGaming GadgetsTravel GadgetsMac AccessoriesCar AccessoriesPet AccessoriesCoffee Accessories
Discover Brands Trending Magazine
Explore More
Brands Get the Apps Newsletters Affiliate Discounts
About
Meet the Team Brand Assets Careers Contact Us Help Center Press Carbon Neutral
Legal
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Fact-Checking Ethics Policy Corrections Policy
Services
List your Product
Trending:
Top Categories
Crowdfunding ProjectsStar Wars GiftsGeek Gifts and GadgetsSmart LivingWork DesksBest Work GadgetsBest Home Accessories and Gadgets
Cool New Gadgets
Tech and Gadgets
AI Gadgets
Gadgets for Men
Useful Gadgets
Gaming Gadgets
Travel Gadgets
Mac Accessories
Car Accessories
Pet Accessories
Coffee Accessories
I checked the May the 4th LEGO deals… and yeah, it’s basically a shopping event now
Tech News

I checked the May the 4th LEGO deals… and yeah, it’s basically a shopping event now

May 4, 2026, 10:37 am EDT
4 min read
0 comments
I checked the May the 4th LEGO deals… and yeah, it’s basically a shopping event now
LGEO

Let’s be real: Star Wars Day hasn’t been “just a fan joke” for a while now.

It started that way, though. The first recorded “May the Fourth Be With You” showed up in a 1979 newspaper ad congratulating Margaret Thatcher, and it lived for years as a kind of low-key fan handshake. Lucasfilm didn’t officially lean in until around 2011, and Disney stores followed a few years later. This year, there’s a slew of May the 4th LEGO deals.

It was niche. A little inside joke. The kind of thing you either got—or you didn’t.

But that’s kind of what happens to little internet holidays when the fanbase is… well, Star Wars-sized. They grow up. They get shared. And eventually, they become something bigger—less “inside joke,” more “everyone’s invited.”

LEGO Star Wars May the 4th Deals 2026: What’s Included?

Lego May the Fourth
LEGO

In 2026, Star Wars Day feels less like a wink and more like a full-on moment—and The LEGO Group is a big part of why.

I took a look at LEGO’s official May the 4th event, and it’s honestly kind of fascinating. The whole thing runs May 1–6, and it’s built in a way that makes it really easy to join in—whether you’re picking up one set or finally going for that big display piece.

Related: May the 4th Be With You (2026): 7 Star Wars gifts for play, display, and everyday use

Spend $160 on Star Wars sets, and you’ll get a free Darksaber build.
Go for the $249.99 UCS Mandalorian N-1 Starfighter, and there’s an exclusive Mando and Grogu display included.
Even smaller purchases unlock mini-builds like the Razor Crest.

On top of that, there are double LEGO Insiders points across a wide range of sets—basically a nice bonus if you were already planning to grab something.

And yes, everything is limited—“while supplies last,” one per household—but it reads less like pressure and more like part of the tradition at this point. You show up early, you see what’s available, and you join in.

Why LEGO May the 4th Promotions Feel Like a Full Event

Lego May the 4th deals Razer Crest
LEGO

The timing adds to that feeling. LEGO kicked things off with a mid-April livestream featuring designers and a Lucasfilm exec, plus a few surprises and giveaways. Insiders got early access on May 1, and there were in-store mini-build events over the weekend leading up to May 4.

It’s not just a sale—it’s a whole rollout.

According to Tom’s Guide, this year includes nine new sets, with a big focus on The Mandalorian. The N-1 Starfighter launches on May 4 itself, while other sets—like the Razor Crest, buildable Grogu, and character busts—arrive a bit earlier.

So if you’ve been eyeing something, there’s a natural rhythm to when things drop and how people shop.

Is Star Wars Day a Shopping Event Now?

And that’s kind of the bigger shift. Star Wars Day hasn’t lost what made it fun—it’s just expanded. What used to be a niche fan moment is now something closer to a shared tradition, complete with releases, events, and yes, a few well-timed deals.

It may not feel quite as under-the-radar as it once did, but in exchange, a lot more people get to be part of it. And honestly? That’s not a terrible trade-off.

May the 4th hits a little differently now—and for a lot of fans, that’s part of the appeal.

Author

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two kids.

Be the first to comment

Latest
Your Comment..
Sign up to leave a comment.
Click here to tag users that participate in this comment thread.
Click here to upload an image or gif.
Click or drag your image here (Maximum Size 4MB, Accepted formats JPG, PNG, GIF).
Add an emoji to your comment.
Click here to add a gif from Giphy.com to your comment.
Search
powered by Giphy

Related Blog Posts

Tech News
By Amy Poole
LEGO just made May the 4th worth waiting for with its new Star Wars R2-D2 set
LEGO just made May the 4th worth waiting for with its new Star Wars R2-D2 set
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
May the 4th Be With You (2026): 7 Star Wars gifts for play, display, and everyday use
May the 4th Be With You (2026): 7 Star Wars gifts for play, display, and everyday use
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
I said I’d stop buying LEGO—these Prime Day LEGO deals laughed in my face
I said I’d stop buying LEGO—these Prime Day LEGO deals laughed in my face
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Top holiday LEGO deals: Score big on Star Wars, LEGO Flowers & more
Top holiday LEGO deals: Score big on Star Wars, LEGO Flowers & more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Best deals on Amazon right now
Best deals on Amazon right now

Latest Blog Posts

Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
May the 4th Be With You (2026): 7 Star Wars gifts for play, display, and everyday use
May the 4th Be With You (2026): 7 Star Wars gifts for play, display, and everyday use
Buyer's Guide
By Arthur
Best hard drives for security cameras: NVR vs DVR explained
Best hard drives for security cameras: NVR vs DVR explained
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
M Sofa review: the kind of sofa that makes you wonder why furniture ever stopped evolving
M Sofa review: the kind of sofa that makes you wonder why furniture ever stopped evolving
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
The BMW iX3 Flow Edition has me thinking color-changing cars are hitting reality
The BMW iX3 Flow Edition has me thinking color-changing cars are hitting reality
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
KitKat’s new phone-blocking candy wrapper proves digital detoxing is officially a brand trend
KitKat’s new phone-blocking candy wrapper proves digital detoxing is officially a brand trend
About
Meet the Team The Story Press & Media Careers Brand Assets Contact Us Magazine
Resources
Help Center Get the Apps Archives Affiliate Program Sitemap Forum
Services
Kickstarter Marketing Indiegogo Marketing List your Product
Legal
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Fact-Checking Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Shield
From the Blog
May the 4th Be With You (2026): 7 Star Wars gifts for play, display, and everyday use I checked the May the 4th LEGO deals… and yeah, it’s basically a shopping event now Best hard drives for security cameras: NVR vs DVR explained
Let’s Connect
© 2026 Gadget Flow Inc, 405 RXR Plaza, Uniondale, NY 11556, USA

Cookie Notification

We use cookies to personalize your experience. Learn more here.

I Accept
I Don't Accept