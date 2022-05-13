The P4 modular wireless charging station’s InstaCharge technology charges from 0%–50% in under 5 minutes.

By Lauren Wadowsky on May 13, 2022, 7:00 am EDT under Product Reviews,

Keeping your devices charged still isn't as convenient as it could be. But that's about to change with the P4 wireless charging station. It's the solution for any charging situation.

The P4 modular wireless charging station’s InstaCharge technology charges from 0%–50% in under 5 minutes.
P4 charges any device on the go

Power your devices anytime, anywhere with the P4 wireless power bank. This modular wireless charging station consists of 3 parts: the Hub, the Plug, and the Mobile. Depending on your needs, you can use each piece separately or together.

Last month, InfinaCore unveiled its flagship product, the P4. “It’s like a spaceship turned into a power bank,” says one customer. Two main features make this product unique: InstaCharge technology and magnetic joints. Let’s learn more about these and the other features below.

P4 All in One Global Wireless Charging Solution
P4 All in One Global Wireless Charging Solution
P4 All in One Global Wireless Charging Solution
P4 in different setups

Get superfast charging with InstaCharge technology

We all want super-fast charging for our devices. Luckily, with the P4’s InstaCharge (IC) technology, you can power your devices faster than ever. IC tech allows for speedy wireless charging between the P4’s 2 batteries\.

This means the P4 Mobile can charge from 0%–50% in only 4 minutes. It’s a true game changer when it comes to wireless charging.

P4 All in One Global Wireless Charging Solution
P4 modules on a backpack

Connect the modules with the magnetic joints

Another of the P4’s most significant features is its magnetic joints. These allow all the modules to connect wirelessly and communicate with one another. This magnetic system gives you multiple setup possibilities since it allows you to connect various P4 parts.

P4 product video

Check out the 3 charging modules

With its InstaCharge technology and magnetic joints, this modular wireless charging station is useful and innovative. Now, let’s have a look at the 3 modules that make it so special.

The Plug

The Plug is a portable A/C charger with up to 30W GaN II capability. It comes with 1 USB-C and 1 USB-A port as well as 2 global adapters (UK and EU), so it’s ideal for your wired charging needs. It attaches magnetically to both the Hub and the Mobile modules.

The Hub

The hub works as a 12,000 mAh power bank with up to 100W GaN compatibility. It also has 15W wireless charging that works with MagSafe and Wally Grip.

That way, it integrates seamlessly with your iPhone and accessories and gives you power anytime you need it. This module also includes 1 USB-C and 2 USB-A ports as well as a kickstand and RGB power indicator.

The Mobile

Acting as a 6,000 mAh power bank for wireless charging, the Mobile boasts up to 45W GaN II capability and up to 15W wireless charging that works with MagSafe and Wally Grip.

As we mentioned earlier, the Mobile can reach a 50% charge in 4 minutes. That’s quite fast. So, if you wake up in the morning and realize you forgot to charge your phone overnight, a session in this charger will bring your battery up to 50% way before you’re ready to leave.

Charge your devices easily with this charging station

Best of all, this modular wireless charging station is simple to use. Just charge your P4 wireless power bank in a wall outlet and attach your device.

Otherwise, separate the modules and use them independently. Then, you can juice up and stay connected, whenever, wherever.

Have power anywhere with this modular power bank

The P4 ensures you always have power with you. For instance, the Mobile is an excellent choice for outdoor adventurers with its compact design and wireless charging capability. It lets you charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch even if you go on a remote hike.

Furthermore, the Hub offers a sizeable amount of power with both wireless and wired charging capabilities, suiting a range of devices. It’s great for charging larger gadgets, like laptops, on the go.

Accessorize your P4 wireless charger

Meanwhile, with the P4’s magnetic capabilities, you can easily attach accessories in the future. The company lists a wall stabilizer, wire organizer, kickstand, and more as possible upcoming products.

Add juice to your devices in both the UK and EU

Take a lot of overseas trips? You’ll be happy to know that your charging needs will be covered while you travel with the P4’s 2 adapters for the UK and EU.

So yes, you can charge your wireless power banks and keep them in your backpack whether you’re exploring the Italian Riviera or are at a business conference in London. And, of course, it’ll keep you powered at home in the USA, too.

Power your laptop, gaming devices, work gadgets, and more

What really makes this modular wireless power station unique is its versatility. Since it packs so much into one flexible device, it can power your laptop, gaming devices, gadgets for remote work, etc.

It’s ideal for travelers, work-from-homers, gamers, and pretty much anyone who uses devices.

Read our final thoughts

If you’re looking for a better way to charge your devices, consider the P4 wireless power bank. Boasting a unique modular design with fast InstaCharge technology, it’s convenient and portable. Get it to quickly charge everything from your laptop to your AirPods, wherever you happen to be.

Preorder the P4 on Kickstarter for $149. Would you add the P4 to your EDC? Let us know in the comments.

Product Reviews

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Upgrade your kitchen this summer with these gadgets and accessories
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Upgrade your kitchen this summer with these gadgets and accessories

There’s so much to enjoy about summer cooking, from barbecues to berry crumbles. But don’t greet the start of the season with a subpar mixer or a weak chopper. If you’re the type of person who preps your tools ahead..
Google I/O Keynote 2022: Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 & 7 Pro, Pixel Watch, Pixel Buds Pro & much more
Tech News
By Mark Gulino

Google I/O Keynote 2022: Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 & 7 Pro, Pixel Watch, Pixel Buds Pro & much more

Today marks Google’s 2022 I/O event keynote. What new and exciting things did it announce this time around? There are a plethora of updates, improvements, and enhancements to Google’s suite of apps and services. From Assistant and Tensor to Maps..
The best NFT frames that display your collections in style
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best NFT frames that display your collections in style

So you’ve purchased a few NFTs, and now you want to display them. But casting to just any digital frame won’t do. No, your digital treasures should captivate, just like gallery art. Luckily, the best NFT frames have high-tech screens,..
This 5-in-1 backpack for parents has a built-in high chair and mat
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

This 5-in-1 backpack for parents has a built-in high chair and mat

Choose a baby backpack with more functionality when you have the GillyGro Backpack. This multipurpose backpack for parents converts into a high chair, has plenty of space, and fits your style. Every parent understands the hassle of getting babies and..
Govee DreamView G1 Pro brings color to your gaming station with smart dynamic lighting
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Govee DreamView G1 Pro brings color to your gaming station with smart dynamic lighting

You’ve spent days or maybe even weeks setting up the perfect gaming studio, yet something is missing. That’s when it dawns on you that, despite the vast array of technology you’re assembling, things are looking kinda bland. Well, Govee has..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

DJI Mini 3 Pro brings True Vertical Shooting, tri-directional object sensing & more battery
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

DJI Mini 3 Pro brings True Vertical Shooting, tri-directional object sensing & more battery

DJI is one heck of a company when it comes to producing fantastic drones. Whether it’s one of the commercial or personal drones, you almost can’t go wrong. Those who enjoy smaller versions like DJI’s Mini line of drones will..
10 workout gadgets and accessories that’ll make you forget you’re exercising
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

10 workout gadgets and accessories that’ll make you forget you’re exercising

Is your run around the neighborhood about as exciting as doing the laundry? Keeping your workouts enjoyable is important to stay motivated, no matter your fitness level. Thankfully, these fun workout gadgets and accessories will help you enjoy your workouts..
Meet the app-connected smart water bottle that will change the way you hydrate
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Meet the app-connected smart water bottle that will change the way you hydrate

Make wellness easier with the WaterH all-in-one smart water bottle. This app-connected smart water bottle tracks and analyzes the water you drink. Then, a 360° LED light reminds you when it’s time to hydrate. You want to drink more water...
Wyze Room Sensor has a 3-year battery life, motion sensing & remote monitoring
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Wyze Room Sensor has a 3-year battery life, motion sensing & remote monitoring

What’s great about smart home tech is that there are so many kinds of gadgets to expand your household’s functionality. One of the most notable brands in smart home technology is Wyze. Though Wyze is likely most known for its..
Marshall Willen Bluetooth Portable Speaker is durable and delivers big sound with Stack Mode
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Marshall Willen Bluetooth Portable Speaker is durable and delivers big sound with Stack Mode

Bluetooth speakers are a fantastic way to enjoy music—in some cases, even film and gaming audio. For example, you can use them to chill with some tunes by the pool or enjoy watching a movie on your iPad or laptop..
Revamp your home office in May with these cool gadgets and accessories
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Revamp your home office in May with these cool gadgets and accessories

Could your home office use a refresh? Maybe you just can’t tame the clutter or your printer is slowly dying. Then it’s time to give your workspace a spring overhaul with these cool home office gadgets and accessories. Related: The..