This night-vision monocular captures clear, colorful images even in the darkest environments

By Lauren Wadowsky on Apr 30, 2023

Wish you could capture the incredible sights of the night? Now you can, with the Duovox Ultra night vision monocular. This military-grade tool takes your wildlife explorations to the next level!

Duovox Ultra captures images and videos in the darkest surroundings

Add night vision to your nocturnal wildlife explorations with the Duovox Ultra military-grade night vision monocular. This outdoor adventure gadget has an advanced 1080 FHD camera that captures detailed, full-color images, even in pitch-dark environments.

Are you an after-dark explorer, outdoor adventures, or wildlife lover? Then you’ll want to check out the Duovox Ultra military-grade night vision monocular.

It makes a truly awesome addition to your exploration kit, thanks to its advanced camera and incredible night vision. You can use it to capture images of fish underwater, elk grazing on the brush, and all the other hidden worlds just outside our visual capabilities.

Are you intrigued? Then let’s dive in and take a closer look!

Duovox Ultra in a video

See night surroundings in full color with the Starvis CMOS Sensor

One of the Duovox Ultra’s most important features is its premium Starvis CMOS Sensor. It’s specifically designed for low-light situations and captures 1080FHD video and 5M photos even when it’s super dark out.

So, yes, you can snap a photo of the herds of deer roaming the forest at night or film an owl’s late-night flight. Use the footage and photos to delight friends and family with sights few people get to see.

Plus, with the full-color technology, you can view and capture your scene with clear and vibrant colors. What’s more, a built-in infrared illuminator shines extra light, letting you see things in complete darkness—which is pretty impressive!

Duovox Ultra military grade night vision monocular
Duovox Ultra military grade night vision monocular
Duovox Ultra military grade night vision monocular
Duovox ultra in lifestyle scenarios

Enjoy bright, clear images with the f/1.2 Super Aperture

Meanwhile, this night vision monocular has an F1.2 aperture and a 7-layer glass lens. They allow the camera to soak up as much light as possible and pick up every detail in your surroundings, no matter the level of darkness.

And compared to the Duovox Mat, this updated model captures much more light, allowing your images and videos to look bright and clear. When it comes to nighttime photography, this wildlife gadget is in a class of its own.

Duovox Ultra military grade night vision monocular
Duovox Ultra military grade night vision monocular
Duovox Ultra military grade night vision monocular
Duovox Ultra in use at night

Illuminate dark environments with built-in IR

Do you ever miss out on the perfect shot because your target is far away and it’s too dark to capture? Well, that issue becomes a thing of the past thanks to this night vision monocular’s built-in 850NM IR illuminator.

It boasts 7 different IR modes that boost the amount of light so you can see your target clearly, even in complete darkness! Plus, it can even reach up to 500 meters!

So, no more squinting or blurry nighttime shots. This photography gadget helps you capture everything with ease.

Get a clear night vision range from 0.5M to infinity

And if those features aren’t enough, the Duovox Ultra has an impressive 5X optical zoom and 10X digital zoom. These let you get super close to pretty much any subject you want, even from as far as 500 meters away.

Plus, with the manual focus mode, you can fine-tune every little detail with stunning clarity. With this gadget in your hiking backpack, your nighttime exploration adventures take on a whole new meaning because you’ll be able to capture every moment.

Have distortion-free viewing with 7 glass lenses

Compared to its predecessor, the Duovox Mate, the Duovox Ultra has next-level tech that eliminates any distortion when you’re looking at distant objects.

And that’s thanks to the advanced 7-layer glass lenses we mentioned earlier, along with some high-quality image processing technology.

These features basically let you see everything more clearly at night. So no more struggling to make out what’s in the distance or dealing with any weird distortion. It’s like having Superman’s vision!

Explore for up to 10 hours with this wildlife camera

When you’re on a nighttime exploration, battery life is everything. After all, you can only capture for as long as your adventure camera works. Luckily, this night vision monocular has a powerful 4000mAh rechargeable battery.

It lasts for up to 10 hours of uninterrupted use. So you can spend a whole night tracking animals or just taking in nature’s beauty without running out of juice.

And it still lasts for up to 5 hours if you have the IR turned on. So go ahead and marvel at the distant waterfall or follow that elk herd across the plain.

Take this military-grade monocular on any adventure

And, of course, the Duovox Ultra can withstand even your most rugged adventures thanks to its military-grade design.

It has an aviation-grade aluminum lens body and industrial ABS. These keep the camera super durable, enough to endure even the toughest conditions.

Plus, this gadget is designed for easy one-handed performance, so you don’t even have to worry about dropping it. Also, it’s got an IPX 4 dustproof and waterproof rating, so you don’t have to stress about getting caught in a light rain shower.

Get expanded storage and on-screen footage

Some of the Duovox Ultra’s other cool features include expanded storage and on-screen footage. While some devices only give a limited storage capacity for video and photo files, this night vision monocular comes with an impressive 128GB capacity.

It lets you store 1000 high-quality images and up to 120 minutes of 1080 Full HD video! Now, you can film and snap photos all night.

Then, with the high-contrast 2″ TFT screen, you can see the footage as you record or view it later when the sun comes up.

Stream to your smartphone using Wi-Fi

And, conveniently, the Duovox Ultra can stream and record live footage. Just use the dedicated app for both iPhone and Android. All you have to do is connect the monocular with the Viidure app to your device via Wi-Fi.

Explore the great outdoors at night

The Duovox Ultra night vision monocular truly elevates your nighttime wildlife explorations. With its advanced 1080 FHD resolution camera and cutting-edge sensor, you can capture beautiful images and video even in dark environments.

Plus, with 7 built-in IR modes on an 850 NM IR illuminator, you can see up to 500 meters away. Get the Duovox Ultra to take your outdoor adventures to the next level!

Love the Duovox Ultra? Preorder it for $129 on Kickstarter. What do you love about this gadget? Let us know in the comment section!

