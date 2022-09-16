Check out the best action cameras for capturing life’s adventures

In the market for a new action cam? Check out our picks for the best small and easy-to-use cameras. You can take them on any of life's adventures.

DJI Osmo Action 3 quick-release cam in use

Whether you’re a professional vlogger or hobbyist videographer, the best action cameras in 2022 give you that fantastic 360° footage and cinematic stabilization. From magnetic designs to dual-screen wonders, these cameras go anywhere and deliver stunning results.

Want to record your snowboard moves from your point of view? The GoPro HERO11 Black is up to the task with its HyperSmooth 5.0 stabilization and ultra-durable design.

Or add a creative powerhouse to your videography toolkit with the Insta360 X3. It captures 5.7K 360 video and lets you choose the best angles for reframing later. Share your work on social media with just a tap.

Don’t miss a moment with the best action cameras of 2022.

1. The GoPro HERO11 Black action camera

GoPro HERO11 Black waterproof action camera product design

Upgrade your action footage with the GoPro HERO11 Black action camera. Equipped with a larger sensor, it captures more of your environment in better quality. It also sends shots to social media instantly.

Get it for $399.98 on the official website.

Insta360 X3 in a video

Capture outdoor stunts, vacation scenery, and more with the Insta360 X3 360° action camera. It supports content creation and sharing. It also boasts 1/2″ 48 MP sensors for stunning resolution.

Get it for $449.99 on the official website.

3. The DJI Osmo Action 3 quick-release cam mounts vertically and horizontally, giving you creative flexibility over your action footage.

DJI Osmo Action 3 quick-release cam in use

Sometimes you want to shoot vertically. Other times, only a horizontal frame will do. Luckily, the DJI Osmo Action 3 quick-release cam gives you that flexibility with its quick-release design, making it one of the best action cameras.

Get it for $329 on the official website.

4. The GoPro HERO10 Black Creator Edition video kit brings award-winning technology to your films, vlogs, and livestreams.

GoPro HERO10 Black in a video

Whether capturing a desert trek or an independent film, the GoPro HERO10 Black Creator Edition video kit delivers professional quality. It boasts Emmy Award-winning HyperSmooth Stabilization and ultra-sharp 5.3K video resolution.

Get it for $581.95 on the official website.

5. The Insta360 ONE RS 1-Inch 360 Edition camera delivers unrivaled images with incredible dynamic range thanks to its two 1-inch CMO sensors.

Insta360 ONE RS 1-Inch 360 Edition camera in use

Need a high-quality creative tool? Go for the Insta360 ONE RS 1-Inch 360 Edition camera. Ultra versatile and ready to travel, this device provides immersive 3D footage that far outshines most other 360 cameras.

Get it for $799.99 on the official website.

6. The DJI Action 2 multifunctional cam has a magnetic locking design, making it super easy to switch between modules and accessories.

DJI Action 2 multifunctional cam product design

Switching modules and accessories is a breeze with the DJI Action 2 multifunctional cam. It has a convenient magnetic design, and you can even wear it. Drop proof, dust proof, and waterproof, it’s one of the best action cameras available.

Get it for $359 on the official website.

7. The AKASO BRAVE 7 LE Weatherproof action camera

AKASO Brave 7 LE weatherproof action camera design

Record what’s most important with the AKASO BRAVE 7 LE Weatherproof action camera. The rear screen sees the world, while the front frames you. Moreover, the IPX7 water-resistant body can withstand splashes, spills, and sprays.

Get it for $149.99 on the official website.

8. The DJI Pocket 2 tiny stabilizing camera puts a powerful videography tool in your hand, stabilizing movement and capturing sharp images.

DJI Pocket 2 tiny stabilizing camera in use

It’s easy to record random yet special moments with the DJI Pocket 2 tiny stabilizing camera. It fits in your bag, hand, or pocket, so it’s always at your side. Features like ActiveTrack 3.0, Story Mode, and the 3-axis motorized gimbal give your footage a Hollywood quality.

Get it for $349 on the official website.

9. The Insta360 ONE RS Twin Edition shoots 360° of footage and wide-angle action shots. All you have to do is change the lens.

Insta360 ONE R Twin Edition product design

Want shooting flexibility? Consider the Insta360 ONE RS Twin Edition. You can take both wide-angle shots and 360° footage with its 2 lenses. The FlowState Stabilization is incredibly smooth, making it one of the best action cameras you can buy.

Get it for $549 on Amazon.

10. The WOLFGANG GA400 Action Camera has a 4K camera, capturing your journey’s details. It’s also suitable for underwater adventures.

WOLFGANG GA400 Action Camera in black

Record your adventures in detail, at a wallet-friendly price, with the WOLFGANG GA400 Action Camera. This 8M bare metal waterproof camera can withstand depths up to 40M. Meanwhile, the 4K camera clearly captures your surroundings.

Get it for $119.99 on Amazon.

Ready to take your footage to the next level? The best action cameras on the market help you get there with their compact, rugged, and easy-to-use designs. Which one(s) do you love the most? Tell us!

