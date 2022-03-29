These wearable gadgets will help you be more productive at work

By Lauren Wadowsky on Mar 29, 2022, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Got a long to-do list from your boss and calls all day long? Conquer your tasks and more with wearable gadgets that enhance your productivity.

OPPO Air Glass AR eyewear in use

You’re only human, so you can totally turn to tech when you need a boost. When your phone rings all day, and you’ve got an important presentation to prepare, these wearable gadgets for work productivity have your back.

Related: The best workspace gadgets for creative professionals in 2022—products for illustrators, graphic designers, content creators & more

Want to get more done at your desk? The Vue Lite 2 eyewear blocks blue light from your computer and works with Alexa. Then, a noise-canceling mic helps you take calls without missing a beat.

For quick emails and texts between meetings, we recommend a smartwatch you don’t have to worry about: the Apple Watch Series 7. It’s Apple’s most durable smartwatch to date and has a large, easy-to-use display.

Get your tasks done and even have time for a coffee break with these wearable gadgets for work.

1. The Apple Watch Series 7 has Apple’s largest smartwatch display yet, charges quickly, and withstand sports and daily life.

Apple Watch Series 7 on a person swimming

If you need a smartwatch during the workday, consider the Apple Watch Series 7. It boasts a large, easy-to-read display, helping you tap out texts and emails in no time. Then, it’s super durable, so you don’t have to worry about bumps, scratches, or even water.

Get it for $399 on the official website.

2. The Yealink BH76 & BH72 Bluetooth wireless headsets fit into your workday with a retractable mic arm for calls and helpful noise cancelation.

Yealink BH76 & BH72 on a man

Get great calls at the office and anywhere you go with the Yealink BH76 & BH72 Bluetooth wireless headsets. They boast ANC and transparent modes. Plus, the pull-out mic is a pretty handy feature, making them some of our favorite wearable gadgets for work productivity.

Get them for $289.

3. The Vue Lite 2 eyewear gives you access to voice assistants, music, and your prescription glasses in one wearable gadget.

Vue Lite 2 on a man outdoors

Make your workday more manageable with the Vue Lite 2 eyewear. It boasts open-ear surround sound, letting you hear your surroundings while you work. Then, Alexa compatibility, intuitive controls, and a noise-canceling mic keep you productive all day.

Get it for $199 on the official website.

4. The AirPoint Mouse works as either a wearable or desktop mouse. Use it for impressive gesture-controlled presentations.

AirPoint Mouse in a video

Take your work presentations up a notch with the AirPoint Mouse. It’s one of the best wearable gadgets for work productivity because it lets you control the cursor using air gestures, taking you away from the podium. When you aren’t presenting, it works as a regular mouse.

This gadget is coming soon for $179.99.

5. The BeHear PROXY neck speaker keeps you comfortable while listening to music at your desk. It also works for calls with its microphone.

BeHear PROXY on a woman holding a tablet

Do headphones put too much pressure on your ears? Go for the BeHear PROXY neck speaker. It sends the audio to your shoulders, keeping your ears uncovered. Plus, it connects to any Bluetooth device like phones, gaming gadgets, TVs, and more.

Get it for about $211 on the official website.

6. The OPPO Air Glass AR eyewear accesses essential information faster than you can reach for your phone, saving you time and effort.

OPPO Air Glass in a video

Add a pair of futuristic smart glasses to your workday routine with the OPPO Air Glass AR eyewear. It’s equipped with cutting-edge tech like the Spark Micro Projector and MicroLEDs. Supporting touch, voice, head movement, and motion, there are many ways to interact with it.

This gadget is coming soon, and its price is TBA.

7. The Hapbee Smart Wearable keeps you productive at work by helping you choose your emotional state and staying focused.

Hapbee Smart Wearable on a man working

Want to de-stress, relax, or focus at work? Check out the Hapbee Smart Wearable. It works with your smartphone to deliver ultra-low energy signals that recreate the natural effects of compounds like caffeine and melatonin.

Get it for $399 on the official website.

8. The Mojo Vision Lens AR contact lens overlays information about your environment right over your field of vision for extra help.

Mojo Vision Lens between 2 fingers

Add a little sci-fi to your workday with the Mojo Vision Lens AR contact lens. It works just like a contact lens, but it can display things like talking points during a presentation or walking directions to an intended location.

This gadget is coming soon, and its price is TBA.

9. The Varjo XR-3 mixed reality headset gives medical professionals and more hands-on practice in a virtual reality environment.

Varjo XR-3 on a healthcare professional

Simulate realistic experiences with the Varjo XR-3 mixed reality headset. It’s powered by a low-latency, 12-megapixel video passthrough. What’s more, there’s Ultraleap hand tracking and 200 Hz eye tracking.

Get it for $5,995 on the official website.

10. The COVE wearable device helps you sleep better and lowers your stress, ensuring you stay calm and productive at work.

COVE on a woman

Poor sleep can affect your productivity. Add the COVE wearable device to your bedtime routine to get better Zs. Using calibrated vibrations, it brings you to a calm, relaxed state so you can drift off and stay that way.

Get it for $349 on Amazon.

These wearable tech gadgets can do a lot to improve your work productivity. Which ones would you love to add to your workday? Let us know in the comments.

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
