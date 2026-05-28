Top Telecom software development companies in 2026

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Telecom software is quietly one of the most brutal sectors to build for. Carriers run on systems that in some cases predate smartphones. The billing engine a European Tier 1 operator uses today might have been installed when Nokia was still selling candy-bar phones. Meanwhile 5G is live in dozens of markets, eSIM is reshaping how subscribers think about loyalty, and the pressure to move everything cloud-native isn’t going away. So who actually builds the software that makes any of this work? Seven companies worth knowing — and why each of them ended up on this list.

What’s Happening in the Market Right Now

A few years back the conversation was all about 5G readiness. Every vendor had a slide deck with the words “5G-ready” somewhere on slide three. That phase is mostly over. Operators have started deploying — real network slicing, real cloud-native cores, real-time charging that actually runs in production — and the gap between vendors who can deliver and vendors who can demo has become very visible.

What the Software Actually Covers

Worth clarifying upfront. “Telecom software” is a wide umbrella. Under it:

OSS — everything about the network itself: inventory, provisioning, fault management, topology

— everything about the network itself: inventory, provisioning, fault management, topology BSS — the business side: billing, CRM, revenue assurance, partner settlement

— the business side: billing, CRM, revenue assurance, partner settlement Network orchestration — automating how services spin up across multi-vendor hybrid environments, often using ETSI NFV frameworks or ONAP

— automating how services spin up across multi-vendor hybrid environments, often using ETSI NFV frameworks or ONAP Customer experience platforms — self-service portals, digital onboarding, real-time account dashboards

— self-service portals, digital onboarding, real-time account dashboards Analytics — churn modeling, fraud detection, capacity planning that feeds back into network decisions

Getting one of these right takes years. Getting several of them integrated without breaking anything takes a specific kind of stubbornness. That’s the actual filter.

Seven Companies That Have Done This Before

1. DXC Technology

DXC came together in 2017 when CSC and HP Enterprise Services merged. The telecom track record behind both of those organizations goes back considerably further — to the era when carrier IT meant rooms full of physical servers and billing platforms written in COBOL. That background isn’t just trivia. It explains why DXC keeps showing up in deals that involve migrating operators off 20-year-old systems without taking the network down.

Their TMT practice covers a broad scope: cloud migration, BSS and OSS transformation, network operations managed services, customer experience platforms, AI and data integration. Not a niche player, not a boutique consultancy. The kind of partner a Tier 1 carrier calls when the problem is large and messy and involves multiple vendor environments at once.

A few things that differentiate them practically:

Managed services that cover both IT infrastructure and network operations — rare in one contract

Application modernization for legacy environments, including mainframe workloads still running core carrier logic

AI capabilities embedded in workflows rather than bolted on as separate dashboards

Active partnerships with AWS, Azure, and ServiceNow, which matters when the carrier is mid-migration across cloud providers

Full picture of what they do in the sector: https://dxc.com/industries/technology-media-telecom

2. Amdocs

Based in Missouri, engineered largely in Israel. Amdocs is probably the most carrier-specific pure-play software vendor that exists. AT&T, T-Mobile, Vodafone — their BSS stack runs inside some of the largest operators in the world. Revenue management, customer lifecycle, digital channels.

What’s interesting about Amdocs right now is their microservices-based architecture push. Operators can replace individual billing components without rebuilding the whole platform. That sounds like a small thing until you understand that some of these billing systems process hundreds of millions of transactions a day. You don’t rip and replace. You replace components while the engine is running.

3. Tecnotree

Finland. Espoo specifically. Founded in 1978, which means they were building telecom software before most cloud platforms existed. Their current BSS suite is built for 5G-era complexity: convergent real-time charging, AI-assisted product catalog, partner lifecycle management for MVNO and MVNE environments.

What’s underrated about Tecnotree is their deployment geography. A lot of their work is in Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia. These are markets where network economics are genuinely different — thinner margins, higher churn, often much more complex prepaid logic. Building BSS that works there is harder than building it for a Western European incumbent with stable subscriber bases.

Their differentiators in practice:

Convergent charging that handles prepaid, postpaid, and hybrid on one platform

Product catalog flexible enough for bundled services across mobile, fixed, and digital

Partner management for wholesale and MVNE scenarios without requiring custom development

4. Comarch

Polish company. Krakow. Over 100 operators globally run their OSS platform — network inventory, service activation, fault management. Not the kind of software end users ever see, but the kind that determines whether a new SIM card activates in two minutes or forty-five.

Comarch has been quietly expanding their AI-driven operations tooling. Their integration with ONAP — the open-source platform that sits under a lot of NFV orchestration work — is solid. For operators trying to build automated operations without locking into a single proprietary stack, that matters.

5. Infovista

Paris. Specific focus: network performance management and radio planning. Their Planet suite is used by mobile operators and neutral hosts for 5G NR deployment planning — modeling propagation, optimizing antenna placement, validating coverage before any physical installation happens.

Before a base station goes up in a dense city, someone modeled what it would cover. Infovista is often the software behind that model. Not a flashy product. Extremely consequential if you get it wrong.

6. Subex

Bengaluru. Entire product line built around one problem: telecom revenue leakage. Revenue assurance, fraud management, partner settlement. The CFCA puts global telecom fraud losses in the billions annually. SIM box fraud alone costs operators billions. Subex’s HyperSense platform applies machine learning to billing and network data to catch anomalies before they compound.

Most operators underestimate this problem until there’s a fraud spike that shows up in quarterly results. That’s when Subex tends to get called.

What they actually ship:

Revenue assurance automation with real-time anomaly detection

Fraud management with configurable alerting across multiple fraud typologies

Partner settlement and interconnect billing accuracy tools

7. Enghouse Networks

Canadian. Lower profile than everyone else on this list. Their OSS products and video infrastructure software run at major cable operators across North America and Europe. The Dialogic acquisition in 2019 brought real-time communications processing into the portfolio. Not the vendor that gets mentioned in analyst reports very often. Worth knowing if the deployment involves cable or large-scale IP video.

Picking One: Questions That Actually Matter

A strong demo isn’t proof of anything. These are more useful:

Has this vendor run a live production system at a carrier your size? Which one?

What does their integration look like against your current OSS or ERP stack?

What’s the support model when billing goes down at 2am on a Sunday?

How do they handle schema migrations in production without service interruption?

The distance between “we support network slicing” in a pitch and “we ran network slicing orchestration at a live Tier 2 operator” is where implementation budgets go to die.

The Short Version

No single vendor on this list does everything. DXC handles the broadest scope for operators with complex legacy debt. Amdocs owns enterprise-scale BSS. Tecnotree and Comarch go deep on specific operational domains. Subex solves a problem most carriers don’t prioritize until it’s actively expensive.

The real work is being specific about which problem is most urgent — and then checking whether the vendor has actually solved that exact problem somewhere else, recently, at comparable scale. That’s the only evaluation that matters.