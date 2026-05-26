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BEYOND Expo 2026 opens in Macao: Four days of tech and cross-border ideas
Tech News

BEYOND Expo 2026 opens in Macao: Four days of tech and cross-border ideas

May 26, 2026, 7:00 pm EDT
4 min read
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BEYOND Expo 2026 opens in Macao: Four days of tech and cross-border ideas
BEYOND Expo

BEYOND Expo 2026 opens its doors today at The Venetian Macao Cotai Expo. It’s the start of four days of tech programming that brings together founders, investors, corporations, and policymakers from across Asia and beyond. The event runs from May 27 to May 30, 2026, under the theme “Empowering Asia, Bridging the World.”

Described by Bloomberg as “The largest tech ecosystem event in asia,” BEYOND Expo returns to Macao with an expanded scope this year. The 2026 edition follows the record-setting 2025 event, which drew more than 25,000 visitors and over 800 exhibitors — the highest participation in the platform’s history. The organizers have signaled that this year’s will be larger in scale, deeper in content, and broader in reach.

What to Expect Across Four Days

The four-day program runs across exhibitions, summits, fireside chats, pitch sessions, and networking events spread throughout the venue. The agenda is built around several flagship segments.

The Opening Ceremony sets the tone on day one. Confirmed speakers include Matt White, Global CTO of AI at the Linux Foundation, who joins the Opening Fireside Chat to discuss the future of open-source AI and the evolution of ecosystem governance. He is joined by Mark Nicholas Cutis, Senior Advisor for Strategic Projects at the Abu Dhabi Investment Council (ADIC). He will share a global sovereign wealth perspective on emerging capital opportunities and AI-driven industrial transformation.

The Global Investment Summit, scheduled for May 29, brings together more than 900 international investors, 150 Asian tech giants, and 200 unicorn founders and executives for a full day of forums and closed-door sessions. The lineup spans China, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, the Middle East, Europe, and the United States.

Alongside the main summit, the program includes the Asia-Latam Tech Forum, the SheTech Summit, the BEYOND Wealth Summit, and AI Day. Each event focuses on a distinct slice of the global tech conversation. Additionally, the Fund at First Pitch segment returns to spotlight early-stage Asian startups, connecting founders directly with institutional investors, VCs, and family offices.

On the exhibition floor, attention is already gathering around the “Aibao Smart Cube,” an interactive installation that drew large crowds during its appearances in Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen. It is now making its Macao debut.

A Broader Program Beyond the Show Floor

BEYOND Expo 2026
BEYOND Expo

BEYOND Expo 2026 also expands its non-conference programming. The schedule includes gala dinners, a Pool Party, the GBA Innovation Tour, and the ORIGIN Asia Conference. Meanwhile, the BEYOND Awards will recognise standout work in innovation across the region. These additions widen the platform and aim to support deal-making and relationship-building beyond the formal sessions.

Why Macao, and Why Now

BEYOND Expo has grown alongside a broader repositioning of Asia within the global tech landscape. Across five editions since 2021, the platform has hosted more than 90,000 in-person attendees, 9.5 million virtual participants, over 1,700 exhibitors, and more than 600 investors. International exhibitors have consistently made up around 30 percent of the floor, and speakers have travelled from Greater China, the United States, the United Kingdom, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, Brazil, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Vietnam, Pakistan, and elsewhere.

Macao continues to serve as the host city, offering a venue that sits at the intersection of the Greater Bay Area and the wider Asia-Pacific region. It’s a geography that aligns closely with the kind of cross-border collaboration BEYOND Expo facilitates.

Joining the Event

BEYOND Expo 2026 runs May 27 to 30, 2026, at The Venetian Macao Cotai Expo. The full schedule, speaker list, and exhibitor directory are available on the official BEYOND Expo website. Updates and announcements will continue throughout the four days of the event.

Author

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two kids.

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