Top 10 workspace gadgets you need for a comfortable and ergonomic workstation

Lauren Wadowsky on under Daily Digest , Byunder

Tired of feeling uncomfortable while you work? Don't despair. Check out our list of the top 10 gadgets you need for a comfortable and ergonomic workstation.

Dell Premier Rechargeable Mouse MS900 in black

Whether you work from home or at an office, it’s crucial to have a workspace that not only looks professional but also allows you to work comfortably. And, these days, there are plenty of gadgets for a comfortable and ergonomic workstation. So we’re highlighting our favorites, from a customizable standing desk to a zero-gravity recliner.

Related: Smart lighting and sound systems: 10 office gadgets for a better work environment

Need an office desk sized to your specifications? Just check out the Oakywood Standing Desk. It customizes easily on the brand’s 3D tool. There, you can select your desktop size, shape, color, and leg style.

Then, if repetitive clicking is taking a toll on your hand muscles, consider the Contour Design RollerMouse Free3 mouse. It sits in front of your keyboard and works ambidextrously with your fingers and thumbs.

Are you ready for a more comfortable workday? Let’s discover the top 10 workspace gadgets for a comfortable and ergonomic workstation.

1. The Oakywood Standing Desk adjusts easily and can be customized to your needs and style. It costs $1,200 on the official website.

Oakywood Standing Desk 3D Configurator video

Design the ideal desk for your workspace when you buy the Oakywood Standing Desk. You can customize it using the online 3D customizer tool, which lets you choose from different colors, leg styles, shapes, and desktop sizes. Plus, the desk is made from solid wood.

2. The Contour Design RollerMouse Free3 ambidextrous mouse reduces unneeded muscle movement in the hands. Buy it for $309 on Amazon.

Contour Design RollerMouse Free3 on a desk

Ease up on your finger, wrist, and arm muscles when you have the Contour Design RollerMouse Free3 ambidextrous mouse. It sits in front of your keyboard and relies on a Rollerbar to control the cursor. This placement reduces the stressful muscle activity that clicking requires, which is why this product is one of our favorite gadgets for a comfortable and ergonomic workstation.

3. The Dell Premier Rechargeable Mouse MS900 boasts a comfortable curve and an innovative scroll wheel. It costs $99.99 on the company website.

Dell Premier Rechargeable Mouse MS900 on a table

Keep your hand supported during hours of computer work with the Dell Premier Rechargeable Mouse MS900. This thoughtfully designed mouse has a palm grip, track-on-glass sensor, supportive curve, and advanced 4-way scrolling.

4. The ASUS ROG Destrier Ergo Gaming Chair is incredibly adjustable and has lumbar support. Purchase it for $899.99 on the brand website.

ASUS ROG Destrier Ergo side view

Highly adjustable, the ASUS ROG Destrier Ergo Gaming Chair ensures you feel great while seated. It offers lumbar support and padded armrests. Plus, a special elevation mode raises the armrests up to 14 centimeters.

5. The Dell UltraSharp 43 4K USB-C Hub Monitor splits into 4 partitions at once, letting you multitask. Get it for $1,044.99 on Dell’s website.

Dell UltraSharp 43 4K USB-C Hub Monitor in use

See everything you’re working on at once with the Dell UltraSharp 43 4K USB-C Hub Monitor. It splits into 4 screen partitions, letting you connect 1 PC to the monitor and view all 4 inputs, switching between them using KVM.

6. The Fluidstance Lift 2-in-1 laptop riser and whiteboard raises your laptop to the ideal height and more. Buy it for $89 on the official website.

Fluidstance Lift on a desk

Improve your productivity at work with the Fluidstance Lift 2-in-1 laptop riser and whiteboard. It not only helps you work smarter, but it also frees up desk space. Moreover, Lift offers a smooth surface where you can jot down notes. It’s one of the best gadgets for a comfortable and ergonomic workstation.

7. The ESR HaloLock 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with CryoBoost keeps your gadgets lifted and charged at your desk. It costs $79.99 on the company website.

ESR HaloLock 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with CryoBoost product video

Ensure your everyday work gadgets are at 100% with the ESR HaloLock 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with CryoBoost. This MagSafe-style wireless charging stand has dedicated angled charging spots for your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch.

8. The Twelve South HiRise Pro for MacBook brings your MacBook to the perfect height for calls and more. Get it for $99.99 on the brand’s website.

Twelve South HiRise Pro lifting a MacBook

Use the Twelve South HiRise Pro for MacBook to get the perfect height for video calls or to align with your external display. MagSafe-compatible, this MacBook Stand also holds your MagSafe Charger, creating a more streamlined workspace.

9. The Stealtho Magic Office Chair Replacement Wheels keep your floor safe from marks and scratches. Purchase them for $38.99 on Stealtho’s website.

Stealtho Magic Office Chair Replacement Wheels during installation

Say goodbye to chair mats and scratched floors when you have the Stealtho Magic Office Chair Replacement Wheels. Safe for hardwood, carpet, tile, laminate, and more, the wheels can support up to 300 kg and have a US utility patent. They’re some of the best gadgets for a comfortable and ergonomic workstation.

10. The Modulax Sofer zero-gravity recliner lets you lean back and put your feet up over your head. Contact the company for price information.

Modulax Sofer in a lifestyle photo

Relax in style at work with the Modulax Sofer zero-gravity recliner. It has a zero-gravity design that swivels and lifts your feet above your head. Enjoy improved circulation and reduced stress on your spine and major organs.

These products are sure to improve your productivity and comfort at work. From the Oakywood Standing desk to the Modulax Sofer, they make you more efficient and relaxed. Which of these sweet upgrades would you love to treat yourself to? Let us know!

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us.

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜