Top 10 workspace gadgets you need for a comfortable and ergonomic workstation

By Lauren Wadowsky on Apr 13, 2023, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Tired of feeling uncomfortable while you work? Don't despair. Check out our list of the top 10 gadgets you need for a comfortable and ergonomic workstation.

Top 10 workspace gadgets you need for a comfortable and ergonomic workstation
Dell Premier Rechargeable Mouse MS900 in black

Whether you work from home or at an office, it’s crucial to have a workspace that not only looks professional but also allows you to work comfortably. And, these days, there are plenty of gadgets for a comfortable and ergonomic workstation. So we’re highlighting our favorites, from a customizable standing desk to a zero-gravity recliner.

Related: Smart lighting and sound systems: 10 office gadgets for a better work environment

Need an office desk sized to your specifications? Just check out the Oakywood Standing Desk. It customizes easily on the brand’s 3D tool. There, you can select your desktop size, shape, color, and leg style.

Then, if repetitive clicking is taking a toll on your hand muscles, consider the Contour Design RollerMouse Free3 mouse. It sits in front of your keyboard and works ambidextrously with your fingers and thumbs.

Are you ready for a more comfortable workday? Let’s discover the top 10 workspace gadgets for a comfortable and ergonomic workstation.

1. The Oakywood Standing Desk adjusts easily and can be customized to your needs and style. It costs $1,200 on the official website.

Oakywood Standing Desk 3D Configurator video

Design the ideal desk for your workspace when you buy the Oakywood Standing Desk. You can customize it using the online 3D customizer tool, which lets you choose from different colors, leg styles, shapes, and desktop sizes. Plus, the desk is made from solid wood.

2. The Contour Design RollerMouse Free3 ambidextrous mouse reduces unneeded muscle movement in the hands. Buy it for $309 on Amazon.

Contour Design RollerMouse
Contour Design RollerMouse Free3 on a desk

Ease up on your finger, wrist, and arm muscles when you have the Contour Design RollerMouse Free3 ambidextrous mouse. It sits in front of your keyboard and relies on a Rollerbar to control the cursor. This placement reduces the stressful muscle activity that clicking requires, which is why this product is one of our favorite gadgets for a comfortable and ergonomic workstation.

3. The Dell Premier Rechargeable Mouse MS900 boasts a comfortable curve and an innovative scroll wheel. It costs $99.99 on the company website.

Dell Premier Rechargeable Mouse MS900
Dell Premier Rechargeable Mouse MS900 on a table

Keep your hand supported during hours of computer work with the Dell Premier Rechargeable Mouse MS900. This thoughtfully designed mouse has a palm grip, track-on-glass sensor, supportive curve, and advanced 4-way scrolling.

4. The ASUS ROG Destrier Ergo Gaming Chair is incredibly adjustable and has lumbar support. Purchase it for $899.99 on the brand website.

Top 10 workspace gadgets you need for a comfortable and ergonomic workstation
ASUS ROG Destrier Ergo side view

Highly adjustable, the ASUS ROG Destrier Ergo Gaming Chair ensures you feel great while seated. It offers lumbar support and padded armrests. Plus, a special elevation mode raises the armrests up to 14 centimeters.

5. The Dell UltraSharp 43 4K USB-C Hub Monitor splits into 4 partitions at once, letting you multitask. Get it for $1,044.99 on Dell’s website.

Dell UltraSharp 43
Dell UltraSharp 43 4K USB-C Hub Monitor in use

See everything you’re working on at once with the Dell UltraSharp 43 4K USB-C Hub Monitor. It splits into 4 screen partitions, letting you connect 1 PC to the monitor and view all 4 inputs, switching between them using KVM.

6. The Fluidstance Lift 2-in-1 laptop riser and whiteboard raises your laptop to the ideal height and more. Buy it for $89 on the official website.

Top 10 workspace gadgets you need for a comfortable and ergonomic workstation
Fluidstance Lift on a desk

Improve your productivity at work with the Fluidstance Lift 2-in-1 laptop riser and whiteboard. It not only helps you work smarter, but it also frees up desk space. Moreover, Lift offers a smooth surface where you can jot down notes. It’s one of the best gadgets for a comfortable and ergonomic workstation.

7. The ESR HaloLock 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with CryoBoost keeps your gadgets lifted and charged at your desk. It costs $79.99 on the company website.

ESR HaloLock 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with CryoBoost product video

Ensure your everyday work gadgets are at 100% with the ESR HaloLock 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with CryoBoost. This MagSafe-style wireless charging stand has dedicated angled charging spots for your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch.

8. The Twelve South HiRise Pro for MacBook brings your MacBook to the perfect height for calls and more. Get it for $99.99 on the brand’s website.

Top 10 workspace gadgets you need for a comfortable and ergonomic workstation
Twelve South HiRise Pro lifting a MacBook

Use the Twelve South HiRise Pro for MacBook to get the perfect height for video calls or to align with your external display. MagSafe-compatible, this MacBook Stand also holds your MagSafe Charger, creating a more streamlined workspace.

9. The Stealtho Magic Office Chair Replacement Wheels keep your floor safe from marks and scratches. Purchase them for $38.99 on Stealtho’s website.

Top 10 workspace gadgets you need for a comfortable and ergonomic workstation
Stealtho Magic Office Chair Replacement Wheels during installation

Say goodbye to chair mats and scratched floors when you have the Stealtho Magic Office Chair Replacement Wheels. Safe for hardwood, carpet, tile, laminate, and more, the wheels can support up to 300 kg and have a US utility patent. They’re some of the best gadgets for a comfortable and ergonomic workstation.

10. The Modulax Sofer zero-gravity recliner lets you lean back and put your feet up over your head. Contact the company for price information.

Top 10 workspace gadgets you need for a comfortable and ergonomic workstation
Modulax Sofer in a lifestyle photo

Relax in style at work with the Modulax Sofer zero-gravity recliner. It has a zero-gravity design that swivels and lifts your feet above your head. Enjoy improved circulation and reduced stress on your spine and major organs.

These products are sure to improve your productivity and comfort at work. From the Oakywood Standing desk to the Modulax Sofer, they make you more efficient and relaxed. Which of these sweet upgrades would you love to treat yourself to? Let us know!

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple NewsGoogle NewsFeedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us.

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Best speaker lamps: the future of home entertainment and decor
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best speaker lamps: the future of home entertainment and decor

There’s no need to buy separate lamps and speakers when you have the best speaker lamps available. These innovative devices combine the functionality of a high-quality speaker with the aesthetics of a stylish lamp. And we’re highlighting our favorites, the..
The future of sustainable technology: 10 eco-friendly gadgets to watch out for
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The future of sustainable technology: 10 eco-friendly gadgets to watch out for

Sustainable technology is constantly evolving with gadgets that are great for the environment. So we rounded up 10 eco-friendly gadgets to watch, from solar-powered chargers to composting devices. Related: 10 Smart home gadgets for every room in your house—from the..
The AIRLEO Duo Eco Air System can help you save money and reduce your energy consumption
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

The AIRLEO Duo Eco Air System can help you save money and reduce your energy consumption

Cut your heating and cooling costs with the AIRLEO Duo Eco Air System. With its patented Low-temperature Evolutionary Ozone (LEO) technology, this energy-efficient heating and cooling system creates a personalized bubble of temperature-controlled air. Tired of hefty electricity bills and..
The best outdoor grills for the perfect barbecue
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best outdoor grills for the perfect barbecue

Warm weather is on its way, so it’s time to start thinking about your summer 2023 outdoor cooking. Because there’s nothing like firing up the grill on a warm day and cooking delicious food for your friends and family. But,..
10 Travel gadgets for a stress-free vacation
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

10 Travel gadgets for a stress-free vacation

Are you planning your next vacation but dreading the packing and hassle? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered! With these travel gadgets for a stress-free vacation, your next trip can be a relaxing, enjoyable experience. Related: Best gadgets for photographers—camera..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

The best gadgets for tech lovers in 2023
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best gadgets for tech lovers in 2023

It’s 2023, and the world of technology is moving at a dizzying pace. The gadgets we use today are smarter, sleeker, and more powerful than ever. As a tech enthusiast, you’re always on the lookout for the best gadgets for..
The best gaming monitors for smoother and faster gameplay
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best gaming monitors for smoother and faster gameplay

Are you tired of lag and stuttering while you play your favorite games? If so, it might be time to upgrade to a better gaming monitor. A high-quality gaming monitor can improve your experience significantly, offering smoother gameplay, better graphics,..
The Tricorder.Zero combines 7 sensors to send accurate data to healthcare providers and trainers
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

The Tricorder.Zero combines 7 sensors to send accurate data to healthcare providers and trainers

Track your health and fitness with the Tricorder.Zero. This health and fitness tracker features 7 integrated sensors, including an otoscope, an infrared thermometer, a pulse oximeter, a stethoscope, an EKG, and more. Want to track your health and share your..
Unleash your inner engineer with the AOHi The Future Eternal City wireless charger
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Unleash your inner engineer with the AOHi The Future Eternal City wireless charger

Transform your workspace into a futuristic cyberpunk dream with the AOHi The Future Eternal City. This DIY wireless charger has a fun structure that you can put together and take apart. Plus, it charges multiple devices. Want to make your..
Best gadgets for photographers—camera gear & accessories to try in 2023
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best gadgets for photographers—camera gear & accessories to try in 2023

Whether you’re a professional shutterbug or a hobbyist who loves capturing the world, the best gadgets for photographers can take your skills to the next level. In fact, from advanced cameras with high-quality lenses to portable cameras that make on-the-go..
Smart security: The best AI-powered home security gadgets
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart security: The best AI-powered home security gadgets

There’s nothing more important than feeling safe in your own home. Luckily, having the right gadgets in place can give you peace of mind and help prevent potential break-ins. That’s why it makes sense to fill your home with the..