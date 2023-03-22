Top 9 budget-friendly work-from-home gadgets to transform your workspace

Want to improve your WFH setup without breaking the bank? Then check out today's product roundup. We're highlighting affordable gadgets that increase your productivity.

Twelve South HiRise Pro suits MacBook well

In the past 3 years, remote work has become a new norm for millions of people worldwide. As people continue to work from home offices, creating a workspace that’s comfortable, functional, and conducive to productivity is essential. And, luckily, there are plenty of budget-friendly work-from-home gadgets out there.

One of our favorites is the Logitech M170 Wireless Mouse. Its compact footprint fits easily in laptop bags and backpacks, making work in cafés, hotel lobbies, etc. a breeze.

Another transformative work-from-home gadget is the Mini Wipebook Pro +. This smart erasable notebook actually syncs your handwritten notes to the cloud and comes with graph and ruled pages.

So, whether you’re looking for ergonomic accessories, smart lighting, or productivity-boosting gadgets, this blog has you covered!

1. The Satechi Pro Hub Slim comes with a slew of ports for your MacBook in a sleek and portable shape. Get it for $79.99 on the company website.

Satechi Pro Hub Slim in use

The Satechi Pro Hub Slim is a versatile expansion hub that offers multiple ports for your M2 MacBook Air. It includes a USB4 port, HDMI, USB-C data, USB-A data, and SD and microSD card readers in a sleek aluminum design.

2. The Logitech M170 Wireless Mouse is easy to carry in your laptop bag and offers a smooth experience. It costs $19.99 on the brand’s website.

Logitech M170 Wireless Mouse

Make your work-from-home setup more portable than ever with the Logitech M170 Wireless Mouse. Featuring a plug-and-play design, it helps you start working more quickly. It also offers smooth cursor control, 3 buttons, and a 2D optical scroll. These features make it one of the best budget-friendly work-from-home gadgets.

3. The TCL MOVEAUDIO Air immersive earbuds

TCL MOVEAUDIO Air immersive earbuds in use

Experience immersive listening with the TCL MOVEAUDIO Air. With a 9-hour battery life and 32-hour playtime with the charging case, they can work all day. Also, the 4 mics ensure crystal-clear calls.

4. The Native Union Fast GaN Charger PD 35W multi-device charger powers your devices quickly. Buy it for $34.99 on Native Union’s website.

Native Union Fast GaN Charger PD 35W multi-device charger

The Native Union Fast GaN Charger PD 35W multi-device charger can charge up to 2 USB-C devices simultaneously thanks to its dual-port design. Small yet powerful, it uses GaN technology to charge laptops, tablets, smartphones, and more quickly at your desk.

5. The Mini Wipebook Pro + smart erasable notebook syncs your handwritten notes and doodles to the cloud. Get it for $39.99 on the company’s website.

Mini Wipebook Pro + smart erasable notebook demo video

The Mini Wipebook Pro + smart erasable notebook is one of the best budget-friendly work-from-home gadgets. With a mix of erasable graph and ruled pages and a smudge-proof pen, it lets you write down and sync your best ideas to the cloud.

6. The Illum Desk Light flexible customizable desk lighting can boost your mood and productivity. It costs $129 on the brand’s website.

Illum Desk Light flexible customizable desk lighting in use

Another great gadget for work-from-home setups is the Illum Desk Light. It gives you complete flexibility in brightness and hues to match your mood. With a triple-light system, an adjustable gooseneck, and 360-degree rotation, it’s easy to customize.

7. The Twelve South HiRise Pro for MacBook lifts your laptop to the ideal height for video calls and more. Purchase it for $99.99 on Twelve South’s website.

Twelve South HiRise Pro for MacBook in use

The Twelve South HiRise Pro for MacBook is a height-adjustable stand that holds your MagSafe charger, creating a streamlined workspace. It adds 2.5 to 6 inches of height and fits all laptops and MacBooks.

8. The Seal Shield Cleanwipe™ Pro Waterproof Keyboard is 100% washable and dishwasher safe. Buy it for $149.99 on the official website.

Seal Shield Cleanwipe™ Pro Waterproof Keyboard in water

The Seal Shield Cleanwipe™ Pro Waterproof Keyboard is a 100% washable waterproof and dishwasher-safe keyboard. With it, you never have to type on a dirty keyboard. Meanwhile, the ergonomic tilt positions reduce wrist strain while you type, making it one of our favorite budget-friendly work-from-home gadgets.

9. The Wyze Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router quickens internet speeds throughout your house and supports 50+ devices. Get it for $93.99 on the company’s website.

Wyze Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router in white

Upgrade your home internet with the Wyze Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router. Designed to deliver blazing-fast speeds of up to 1 Gbps, it has coverage of up to 1500 sq. feet. This makes it great for work-from-home setups and smart homes.

Working from home has become the norm for many people, and having the right gadgets can make all the difference. Investing in affordable, budget-friendly options like the ones in this blog can transform your workspace and productivity.

