Smart lighting and sound systems: 10 office gadgets for a better work environment

Boost your productivity with these 10 smart gadgets that take your office to the next level! From smart lighting to cutting-edge sound systems, we've got you covered.

Yeelight Cube smart lamp on a desk

In today’s modern and fast-paced work environment, creating a productive and comfortable workspace is essential. Smart lighting and sound systems have revolutionized the way we work, making it easier to concentrate and stay focused. With an abundance of gadgets available in the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one for your office. So in this blog, we introduce you to 10 smart lighting and sound systems that can transform your workspace into a more productive and comfortable environment.

One light we love for a better work environment is the Illum Desk Light flexible customizable desk lighting. It offers total flexibility in hue and brightness.

Then, the Jabra Speak2 75 Professional speakerphone lets you enjoy better conference calls from anywhere with its convenient portable design.

Enhance your work experience and achieve your goals with these smart office gadgets!

1. The Govee LED Strip Light M1 smart lights boast high-density LEDs and multiple customization options. Get them for $89.99 on the official website.

Govee LED Strip Light M1 in a home music studio

Transform your office lighting with the Govee LED Strip Light M1 smart lights. They have improved natural tones, higher lumen brightness, and better DIY color control. Plus, they sync to music and work with Google Assistant and Alexa.

2. The GE Lighting Cync Dynamic Effects 2023 lineup enhances the light in your office with 16 million color options. It’s coming soon for a TBA price.

GE Lighting Cync Dynamic Effects in a YouTube video

The GE Lighting Cync Dynamic Effects 2023 lineup offers various products that take your office lighting to the next level. Enjoy 16 million color options, music syncing, Matter compatibility, and more.

3. The Illum Desk Light flexible customizable desk lighting lets you customize hue and brightness at your workspace. Buy it for $129 on the company website.

Illum Desk Light with a desktop computer

Illuminate your desk and videoconferences like never before when you have the Illum Desk Light. This flexible desk light made our list of smart lighting and sound systems because it offers 3 light sources that rotate 360 degrees. It also has an easy-to-adjust gooseneck design and wireless remote controls.

4. The Nanoleaf Lines Squared color-changing LED bars are ideal for creative professionals. Purchase them for $99.99 on the brand’s website.

Nanoleaf Lines Squared in a video

Enhance your office’s look and convenience with the Nanoleaf Lines Squared color-changing LED bars. They deliver RBG lighting in a modular form. Even better, they sync with music, mirror your screen, and work with popular voice assistants.

5. The Yeelight Cube smart lamp is designed to inspire with 3 lighting modules for infinite combinations. Preorder it for $114 on Indiegogo.

Yeelight Cube on a workspace

Build your own desk lamp when you have the Yeelight Cube smart lamp. This cool ARGB table lamp features a magnetic modular design so that you can construct your best workspace lighting. Choose from Cube-Matrix, Cube-Panel, and Cube-Spot modules.

6. The Apple HomePod (2nd generation) smart speaker boasts improved audio, intelligence, and design. It costs $299 on Apple’s website.

Apple HomePod (2nd generation) in black

Want to improve your workspace’s audio and convenience? Go for the Apple HomePod (2nd generation) smart speaker. Not only does it offer better Siri and audio capabilities, but it also has premium sound quality and voice control, which is why it’s one of our favorite smart lighting and sound systems.

7. The Jabra Speak2 75 professional speakerphone has a portable shape for great conference calls anywhere. Preorder it for $389 on the official website.

Jabra Speak2 75 on a coffee table

Elevate your hybrid work setup with the Jabra Speak2 75 professional speakerphone. It’s ideal for remote conference calls, hotel meeting rooms, and more. With super wideband audio and 360-degree sound coverage, this speakerphone ensures clear communication anywhere.

8. The Sonos Era 100 smart speaker has an array of connectivity options like USB-C, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. Buy it for $249 on the company website.

Sonos Era 100 in a lifestyle scene

Looking for a versatile office smart speaker? The Sonos Era 100 is an excellent choice. You can connect via Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C line-in, or Wi-Fi 6, and it even supports AirPlay 2. That way, you can access nearly any audio file while you work.

9. The Drop BMR1 Nearfield Monitors streamlined speakers bring ultra-expressive sound to your office. Preorder them for $129 on Drop’s website.

Drop BMR1 Nearfield Monitors in an office

Upgrade your workspace audio with the Drop BMR1 Nearfield Monitors. Specifically designed for desktop use, they deliver impressive sound with wide-bandwidth BMR drivers. They also have a headphone output and aux-in for easy connectivity to any device, making it one of our favorite smart lighting and sound systems.

10. The NOMVDIC X300 smart portable speaker & projector have gorgeous aesthetics and impressive tech. Purchase it for $649 on Amazon.

NOMVDIC X300 on a table

Kick your office audio up a notch with the NOMVDIC X300. This 2-in-1 Full HD projector and speaker has a built-in battery, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity. Plus, the Harmon Kardon speakers play superb sound.

So, there you have it! 10 awesome gadgets to transform your office into a lively and productive workspace. These smart lights and sound systems help create the perfect atmosphere for work and play. Which of these gadgets would you love to get your hands on? Let us know!

