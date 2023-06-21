Top 5 Star Wars gadgets and accessories to satisfy the Jedi in you

By Lauren Wadowsky on Jun 21, 2023, 8:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Gear up and embrace the Force with Star Wars gadgets and accessories that are out-of-this-galaxy! From Jedi-worthy headsets to Darth Vader–inspired toasters, satisfy your inner Jedi and join the adventure.

Logitech GA30 The Mandalorian Edition headset in use

Calling all Star Wars fans! If you’re looking to beef up your memorabilia collection this summer, you’re in for a treat. Because we’re highlighting the top 5 Star Wars gadgets of the season, including the most sought-after LEGO set and a Jedi-inspired bartending tool. If you’re on the lookout for an excellent Star Wars gift for yourself or the fan in your life, look no further.

First up, we have the Logitech G A30 The Mandalorian Edition headset. This collaboration between Star Wars and Logitech G brings you a headset with features inspired by the iconic show. It’s compatible with PS5, PC, Mac, and Xbox Series X|S, giving you cross-compatibility at your fingertips. Whether you’re gaming or on the go, this headset has you covered.

But that’s not all. Imagine building and displaying your very own LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series version of The Razor Crest starship. With authentic details, this LEGO set will transport you straight into the world of The Mandalorian. The detachable cockpit, detailed interior, and additional features make it a must-have for any Star Wars enthusiast.

So, whether you’re treating yourself or searching for a gift, these Star Wars gadgets and accessories will satisfy the Jedi in you. Get ready to embrace the Force and enjoy the incredible world of Star Wars like never before.

1. The Logitech GA30 The Mandalorian Edition headset is a collaboration between Star Wars and Logitech G for die-hard fans. Buy it for $249 on the official website.

Logitech G A30 The Mandalorian Edition product video

Immerse yourself in the Star Wars universe with the Logitech GA30 The Mandalorian Edition headset. It offers compatibility with PS5, PC, Mac, and Xbox Series X|S. And, guess what? It even has cross-compatibility through a nifty dongle.

Want to take your gaming on the go? No problem! The 2.4 GHz LIGHTSPEED wireless and Bluetooth capabilities let you connect to your mobile devices with ease.

But the awesomeness doesn’t stop there. The Logitech G A30 Mandalorian Edition headset features custom speaker tags and ear cups adorned with authentic Mandalorian script and signets.

Moreover, it’s like wearing a piece of the Star Wars universe on your ears. Plus, the sleek Beskar-Steel-like colorway adds an extra touch of style.

2. The LEGO Star Wars The Razor Crest lets you relive your favorite moments from The Mandalorian thanks to authentic details. Get it for $599.99 on the company website.

LEGO Star Wars Razor Crest in a lifestyle scene

Become a galactic bounty hunter as you embark on an epic journey with the LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series Razor Crest starship. This massive build-and-display model, measuring over 28 inches long, transports you to memorable moments from Star Wars: The Mandalorian with its authentic details.

Immerse yourself in the action as you explore the removable engines and cockpit, revealing a detailed interior that’s perfect for recreating your favorite scenes. Meanwhile, the side hatches and cargo compartment house a weapons cabinet and even a minifigure-size carbon-freezing chamber.

And, for added excitement, the Razor Crest features a detachable escape pod for daring adventures. It’s one of the top 5 Star Wars gadgets this year.

3. The Uncanny Brands Star Wars Darth Vader 2-Slice Toaster brings the power of the dark side to your breakfast nook. Purchase it for $39.99 on Amazon.

Uncanny Brands Star Wars Darth Vader Empire Toaster

Bring the Dark Lord to your breakfast table with the Uncanny Brands Star Wars Darth Vader Empire 2-Slice Toaster. This sleek and vibrant toaster will add a touch of mystery and menace to your kitchen counter.

Simply place 2 slices of bread inside and watch as Darth Vader’s iconic helmet emerges toasted on each. It’s a breakfast experience that will transport you to a galaxy far, far away.

What’s more, you can guide your toasting preferences with the adjustable dial, allowing you to enjoy your toast just the way you like it. The striking design featuring Vader’s chest plate will undoubtedly be a conversation starter, making it a must-have for any Star Wars enthusiast.

4. The Arcade1 Up Digital Pinball Machine brings Star Wars–inspired arcade games into your living room. It costs $749.99 on the official website.

Arcade1 Up Digital Pinball Machine in a game room

Get ready to embark on an epic Star Wars pinball adventure right in the comfort of your own home with the Arcade1 Up Digital Pinball Machine. Arcade1Up teamed up with Disney and Zen Studios to create an immersive and thrilling digital pinball experience.

Say goodbye to crowded arcades and hello to affordable, authentic fun with Tastemakers’ innovative 3/4 scale Star Wars pinball machine. This collaboration brings together the best of both worlds—the nostalgia of classic pinball games and the excitement of the beloved Star Wars franchise.

Then, prepare for a squadron of epic Star Wars titles, featuring thrilling gameplay and captivating storytelling from the original trilogy as well as the modern releases. With Zen Studios’ expertise in developing digital pinball games, you can expect a diverse selection of retro and modern titles. For that reason, it’s one of the top 5 Star Wars gadgets right now.

5. The Mover & Shaker The Smuggler Strainer lets you make cocktails with the help of everyone’s favorite heap of junk. Buy it for $55 on the company website.

Mover & Shaker The Smuggler Strainer

Inspired by Han Solo’s iconic spaceship, the Mover & Shaker The Smuggler Strainer is the ideal gift for Star Wars and cocktail enthusiasts alike. This handcrafted stainless steel cocktail strainer measures 6″ x 4″. It’s built to withstand the toughest bartending challenges.

Not only does it pay homage to the iconic spaceship, but this strainer is also practical. Its fine mesh design efficiently strains out unwanted pulp, ice, and herbs, guaranteeing a smooth and delightful cocktail every time. Plus, it’s dishwasher safe.

Whether you’re hosting a Star Wars–themed party or enjoying a drink at home, this Millennium Falcon–inspired cocktail strainer adds a touch of intergalactic flair to your bartending arsenal. So channel your inner Han Solo and let the Falcon guide you to mixology greatness!

These top 5 Star Wars gadgets and accessories are sure to satisfy the Jedi in you. From the Logitech G A30 to The Mandalorian Edition headset, these products bring the magic of Star Wars right into your hands.

