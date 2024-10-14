Top holiday LEGO deals: Score big on Star Wars, LEGO Flowers & more

Looking for the best LEGO deals this holiday season? From LEGO Flowers to Star Wars sets, Amazon's got the perfect gifts for builders of all ages at unbeatable prices!

Save big on LEGO for the holidays!

Loved by kids and adults alike, LEGO has been sparking creativity for generations. Whether it’s the joy of finishing a set or the agony of stepping on a stray brick, LEGO has a special place in our hearts. And with the holiday season in full swing, it’s the perfect time to gift a LEGO set—whether for the young builder in your life or the young at heart. Plus, you can take advantage of some of the best LEGO deals for the 2024 holiday season.

Amazon’s holiday discounts are bringing some serious savings, with many popular LEGO sets marked down. From fan-favorites like Marvel to the beautifully intricate LEGO Flowers, there’s a set for everyone. The deals I’ve rounded up include some of the hottest sets right now, so you can rest assured your gift will be a hit.

Ready to grab some savings? Check out these amazing LEGO deals on Amazon and wrap up your holiday shopping in no time!

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle front view

Amazon deal price: $135.95 (Regular price: $169.99)

Treat an adult LEGO/Harry Potter fan to The LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle. A 2,660-piece set, it’s a collectable gift that builders are gonna love working on. Plus, it comes with details like the Chamber of Secrets, Potions Classroom, The Winged Keyroom, and more. I love that the model is built to scale, making it a set builders will be proud to display.

LEGO Flowers Tiny Plants Cactus Décor

LEGO Tiny Plants Cactus Décor on a table

Amazon deal price: $49.99 (Regular price: $39.95)

If you know an adult builder who loved the LEGO Flowers series released in 2020, the LEGO Icons Tiny Pants Cactus Décor is a worthy follow-up. Shapped like different cactus varieites, this LEGO set of 9 potted ‘plants’ adds a splash of green to any room. Thankfully, thought, they don’t need water. Even better, the set uses some plant-based plastics made from sustainably-sourced sugarcane.

LEGO Star Wars Millenium Falcon

LEGO Star Wars Millenium Falcon and minifigures

Amazon deal price: $169.99 (Regular price: $135.99)

Star War fans will appreciate the LEGO Star Wars Millenium Falcon. A realistic and updated design, it comes with a bunch of iconic characters: Lando Calrissian, Chewbacca, C-3PO, Finn, R2-D2, and Boolio. Builders will love the intricate interior with a navigation computer and chair and the opening cockpit. At 1,251 pieces, this gift is ideal for fans of the Star Wars series.

LEGO Marvel The Avengers Quinjet

LEGO Marvel The Avengers Quinjet and a child playing

Amazon deal price: $60.00 (Regular price: $99.99)

For the kiddos, I reccommend the LEGO Marvel The Avengers Quinjet. It’s steeply discounted right now—40% off! Designed for builders aged 9 and up, it’s an authentic model of the Super Hero aircraft with an opening cockpit and a retractable under carriage. It also comes with 5 minifigures, including Iron Man, Captain America, and Black Widow. Using the LEGO Builder App, kids can track their progress and zoom in on their creation.

LEGO Flower House

LEGO Flower House as a night light

Amazon deal price with 20% off coupon: $18.98 (Regular price: $28.98)

Created for kids, teens, and adults, the LEGO Flower House is a fun and relaxing builing project. Featuring 484 building blocks, this LEGO greenhouse comes complete with realistic flow pots, mailboxes, and kittens. Building one is ideal for the winter months, when everyone needs reminder that Spring is on its way. Best of all, the set comes with warm yellow lighting that shines a glow on the miniature plants.

LEGO Walt Disney Tribute

LEGO Walt Disney Tribute and box

Amazon deal price: $69.59 (Regular price: $99.99)

For builders 18+ and loves Disney, the play and display LEGO Walt Disney Tribute is a fun gift. The set inclues 811 pieces that build an old fashioned movie camera and a director’s clipboard with a multiplan camera. There are 3 LEGO Disney minifigurines: Mickey, Minnie, Bambie, Dumbo, and Walt Disney. A challenging set, it makes a unique display piece for an office, game room or study.

LEGO Super Mario Piranha Plant

LEGO Super Mario Piranha Plant on a shelf

Amazon deal price: $47.95 (Regular price: $59.99)

Gaming fans of all ages will appreciate the LEGO Super Mario Piranha Plant. Comprising of 540 pieces, it’s a fun gift for an adult or teen. Interstingly, the head, mouth, and stalk are posable, so your giftee can play with the shape. The bright green and red hues add a pop of color to any bedroom, desk or shelf.

LEGO Star Wars The Clone Wars Cruscant Guard Gunship

LEGO Star Wars The Clone Wars Cruscant Guard Gunship

Amazon deal price: $111.95 (Regular price: $139.99)

Here’s a Star Wars set for the kids: the LEGO Star Wars The Clone Wars Cruscant Guard Gunship. It’s a toy created for ages 9 and up and comes with 1,083 pieces–that’s quite a large amount, so I do recommend some parental help. In any case, this set is complete with realistic details like 2 pilot cockpits, 2 cannons, and 2 stud shooters. Also included are 5 minifigures for endless hours of immaginative play.

Holiday deals on LEGO

Whether you’re shopping for a LEGO enthusiast or introducing someone to the world of brick-building, these holiday deals on Amazon offer something for everyone. With popular sets like LEGO Flowers and Star Wars at discounted prices, it’s the perfect time to grab a great gift. Don’t wait too long—these deals won’t last forever! Happy building!

