May the 4th be with you: must-have Star Wars gadgets and accessories

From a Star Wars–themed shaver to a watch collection, there's no shortage of ways to treat yourself and the fans in your life on May the 4th.

Celebrate May 4th with new Star Wars gear

You have your lightsaber ready, and your Star Wars movies all lined up on Disney+. But have you bought yourself—or the superfan in your life—a new collectible in honor of the day? If not, have a look at these must-have Star Wars gadgets and accessories.

Star Wars collectibles just keep getting better, and the ones from this year are no exception. I love the LEGO Darth Vader Helmet building set for its authentic details and compact, easy-to-display design.

Then, the Panasonic Star Wars ARC3 Special Edition Stormtrooper shaver brings a Star Wars start to your day. It boasts a close save and a non-iritating cutting system.

May the 4th be with you when you add these Star Wars gadgets and accessories to your collection!

1. A shaver shaped like a stormtrooper

Panasonic Star Wars ARC3 Special Edition Stormtrooper Shaver top view

Start your day with the closest shave on this side of the galaxy when you have the Panasonic Star Wars ARC3 Special Edition Stormtrooper shaver. Shaped like a stormtrooper, it’s a fun way to start the day.

Guys love the powerful motor that blasts away stubble with a stainless steel 3-blade cutting system. It keeps beards tidy and doesn’t cause skin irritations.

2. Citizen timepieces with a Star Wars theme

Citizen Star Wars Watch Collection in different styles

Complete your look with a watch from the Citizen Star Wars Watch Collection. There is a watch style for nearly any fan, whether you’re on the dark side or the light side.

I appreciate the premium movements. They’re high quality, so you know you’ll get years of use. Each watch also has water protection and uses premium materials.

3. A Millennium Falcon-inspired gaming mouse

Logitech G502 X Plus Millennium Falcon Edition in a video

Bring Star Wars gear to your PC gaming setup with the Logitech G502 X Plus Millennium Falcon Edition. This mouse will make you feel like you’re flying for the Empire, no matter what game you’re playing.

Outfitted in LIGHTFORCE switches, this mouse offers speed and reliability. Then, the LIGHTSYNC RGB system includes 8-LED lighting with custom Star Wars animation. Tournament tested, you can expect incredible speeds with this mouse.

4. An LED lightsaber you can be proud of

SabersPro Luke LED Lightsaber in use

Watch Star Wars with a stunning lightsaber at your side, the SabersPro Luke LED Lightsaber. It’s made for duels with its smoothswing sounds and flash-on-clash feature. Even better, you can choose from 1 of 12 blade colors.

I think the coolest feature is the xeno configurator. With it, you can control the lightsaber features from your Android or iPhone. Meanwhile, the soundfonts add to the experience.

5. A realistic replica of Chopper C1-10P

Hasbro Star Wars Chatter Back Chopper Ahsoka with kids

Add your favorite cranky droid to your memorabilia collection with the Hasbro Star Wars Chatter Back Chopper Ahsoka. Standing 7.5″ tall, this replica has a sassy personality and multiple playing modes.

In fact, collectors (and kids) can unlock over 40 different sound and movement combinations, bring your play to life. Best of all, it reacts to background noises like talking and music with droid sounds and movements.

6. A Death Star popcorn maker

Uncanny Brands Death Star Popcorn Maker with popcorn

No Star Wars binge-watching session is complete without snacks. Make popcorn from Uncanny Brands Star Wars Death Star Popcorn Maker. It’s shaped like a Death Star and doesn’t need butter or oil.

Using a hot air popping method, this gadget makes a healthy treat for the entire family. I like that the operation is easy—simply add kernals into the main chamber and turn on the unit. The popcorn pops heavenly and quickly!

7. A LEGO Darth Vader helmet

LEGO Darth Vader Helmet in a lifestyle image

Relax after a long day and build the 834-piece LEGO Darth Vader Helmet. This display-worthy collectible stands 8 inches tall and 5.5 inches wide once built. So it makes a great accessory for an office, game room, or gaming setup.

What’s more, the helmet’s design is pretty accurate. The face plate definitely looks like Darth Vader, and the LEGO bricks on the helmet add interesting texture.

8. Handmade retro-style Star Wars posters

Sleepy Whale Star Wars Galaxy Posters hanging on a wall

Looking for classy Star Wars home decor? Go for the Sleepy Whale Star Wars Galaxy Posters. They look just like movie posters from the 70s with sunset scenes and colors.

Created on museum-grade paper, each poster is printed with archival-grade inks, which is why I included them on this list of must-have Star Wars gadgets and accessories.

9. A Mandalorian Cover for Fire TV Voice Remote Gen 3

Nupro Star Wars The Mandalorian Remote Cover in blue

Even your remote can show off your Star Wars fandom when it’s the Nupro Star Wars The Mandalorian Remote Cover. This silicon case adds a Mandalorian look to your remote.

I love that it makes the remote easier to grip and find around the house. The silicon material prevents damage to the remote from drops and falls.

10. An R2-D2 mini Bluetooth speaker

Bitty Boomers Star Wars: R2-D2 front view

The Bitty Boomers Star Wars: R2-D2 mini Bluetooth speaker is a cute Star Wars droid that plays music. But don’t let its small stature fool you; this speaker is pretty powerful.

What’s more, it connects easily with your devices and other Bitty Boomer speakers. The compact size means this speaker is easy to travel with.

Take your Star Wars memorabilia collection to the next level with these must-have Star Wars gadgets and accessories. Which ones are you adding to your wish list? Let us know in the comments.

FAQs

Where can I find Star Wars gadgets for May the 4th celebrations?

You can find an extensive range of Star Wars gadgets at various places, including specialty stores, online retailers like Amazon and eBay, official Disney stores, and even some department stores with dedicated sections for pop culture merchandise. Additionally, you might find exclusive items at conventions or fan expos.

What are the most popular Star Wars gadgets for May the 4th?

Some popular Star Wars gadgets include lightsabers (replica or toy versions), action figures of beloved characters, LEGO Star Wars sets, electronic Star Wars-themed gadgets like droids or lightsaber replicas, Star Wars-themed board games, apparel such as t-shirts or hoodies featuring iconic characters or symbols, and collectible memorabilia like posters or artwork.

Are there any budget-friendly options for Star Wars gadgets?

Yes, there are plenty of budget-friendly options available for Star Wars gadgets. You can find inexpensive items such as keychains, stickers, bookmarks, mugs, or even DIY crafts inspired by Star Wars. Additionally, online marketplaces often have discounted items or special promotions around May the 4th, so keep an eye out for those.

How can I ensure the authenticity and quality of Star Wars gadgets?

To ensure authenticity and quality, it’s advisable to purchase Star Wars gadgets from reputable sellers or official sources like the Disney Store or licensed retailers. If you’re buying online, check customer reviews and ratings. Look for official logos, holograms, or licensing information on the product packaging. Be cautious of extremely low prices, as they might indicate counterfeit products. If you’re unsure, contact the seller or manufacturer for clarification before purchasing.