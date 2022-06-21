These useful sleep gadgets and accessories can help you rest better during summer

Do you sleep just a little too warmly in the summer? Bring the temperature way down with these cooling sleep gadgets and accessories.

LG PuriCare AeroTower home air care solution product design

If you wake up sweaty every morning now that it’s summer, you’re reading the right blog. Because when your bedroom feels like a swamp, getting the right amount of rest isn’t easy. But these cooling sleep gadgets actually lower your sleeping temperature, helping you fall asleep more deeply and for longer.

You could start by purifying and cooling your bedroom’s air with the LG PuriCare AeroTower. This sleek, modern device filters your air and fans it to 10 different intensities, helping you feel fresh.

Then, for an entire bed dedicated to cooler sleep, check out the Ghost SmartBed 3D Matrix. It has a patented cooling layer to keep things breezy. Also, its smart tech even adjusts to your position while you sleep.

Sleep comfortably all summer long with the cooling sleep gadgets on this list.

1. The Ghost SmartBed 3D Matrix smart cooling mattress has a patented gel polymer layer that adjusts to your shape and body temperature.

Ghost SmartBed
Ghost SmartBed 3D Matrix in a bedroom

Sleep cooly on the Ghost SmartBed 3D Matrix smart cooling mattress all night long. Its patented gel cooling layer adapts to your unique temperature, ensuring a fresh feeling while you sleep. What’s more, it boasts smart technology and biometric sensors.

Get it for $4,899 on the official website.

2. The ChiliSleep Cube cooling sleep system can keep your bed as cool as 55°F for those who prefer a truly frigid sleeping environment.

ChiliSleep Cube
ChiliSleep Cube on a person’s lap

If you like your bed to be cold, really cold, go for the ChiliSleep Cube cooling sleep system. It can lower your bed’s temperature all the way down to 55°F and warm it up to 115°F. Plus, it’s easy to use. Just add water and plug it in.

Try with nok for $439.21.

3. The Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-breeze° Cooling Mattresses keep you 6–8 degrees cooler while you sleep. It even absorbs your partner’s motion.

Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-breeze° in a video

Looking for a cooling mattress both you and your sleep partner can appreciate? Check out the Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-breeze° Cooling Mattresses. These mattresses actually absorb excess heat, keeping both of you comfortable, which is why they’re some of our favorite cooling sleep gadgets.

Get them starting at $3,899 on the official website.

4. The LG PuriCare AeroTower home air care solution cools and purifies the air in your bedroom, improving your sleep and air quality.

LG PuriCare AeroTower in white

It’s easier to sleep when you aren’t breathing in dust or allergens. And the LG PuriCare AeroTower home air care solution fills your bedroom with clean, purified air. Then, in Fan Mode, it cools the room with 10 levels of intensity.

Get it for $549 on the official website.

5. The Honeywell Home WiFi Smart Color Thermostat automatically regulates your bedroom’s temperature, creating your ideal sleep environment.

Honeywell Home WiFi Smart Color Thermostat installation video

Your bedroom can be cool automatically at bedtime with the Honeywell Home WiFi Smart Color Thermostat. Its smart response technology learns your temperature preferences and schedule, ensuring your bedroom is always the right temperature. Moreover, it works with Alexa and Hey Google.

Get it for $169 on the official website.

6. The ChiliSleep OOLER advanced sleep system uses temperature regulation tech to signal your body to sleep, working with your circadian rhythm.

ChiliSleep OOLER on a bed

If you just can’t get comfortable at night because you’re too warm, try the ChiliSleep OOLER advanced sleep system. It actually uses temperature to signal to your body that it’s time to sleep. Its hydro-powered thermal range keeps your bed between 55°F and 115°F, making it one of our favorite cooling sleep gadgets.

Get it starting at $639.20 on the official website.

7. The ARTIFOX Table Light features museum-quality dimmable LEDs. Its soft light adds a calming, cool touch to your room before sleep.

ARTIFOX Midcentury Table Light
ARTIFOX Table Light on a nightstand

While the ARTIFOX Table Light can’t actually cool your bedroom or your sheets, its high-quality LEDs are dimmable. That way, you won’t have a hot, bright light next to your bed right before sleep.

Get it for $320 on the official website.

8. The Wooflinen 100% Bamboo Sheet Set keeps you at just the right temperature, no matter the weather, with its unique bamboo material.

Wooflinen 100% Bamboo Sheet Set on a bed

Sleep in cool, breathable sheets all night long with the Wooflinen 100% Bamboo Sheet Set. Made from eco-friendly bamboo, these luxurious sheets prevent the oven effect, staying cool in warm weather and toasty during the winter.

Get them starting at $126 on the official website.

9. The Pillow Fight Haymaker adjustable memory & reactive foam pillow has a Tencel cover that wicks moisture, keeping you cool and dry.

Haymaker Adjustable Memory Reactive Foam Pillow
Pillow Fight Haymaker close up

You won’t wake up with a sweaty head when you use the Pillow Fight Haymaker adjustable memory & reactive foam pillow. Its moisture-wicking cover keeps you cool and dry so that you wake feeling fresh, which is why it’s one of our favorite cooling sleep gadgets.

Get it for $74.99 on the official website.

10. The Sleep Artisan Luxury Side Sleeper Pillow with Natural Latex regulates your temperature with its high-quality natural Talalay latex filling.

A woman sleeping on the Sleep Artisan Side Sleeper pillow

Side sleepers will love the Sleep Artisan Luxury Side Sleeper Pillow with Natural Latex. Designed specifically for people who prefer sleeping on their side, this comfy pillow supports your head and neck with natural ingredients. Even better, the natural latex filling is breathable and regulates temperature.

Get it for $119.97 on the official website

From a cooling smart mattress to breathable bamboo sheets, these products can lower your bed’s temperature and help you sleep more comfortably at night. Do you own any cooling sleep products you love? Tell us about them in the comments.

