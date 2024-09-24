What are the best wireless earbuds in 2024?

In 2024, the world of wireless earbuds is more diverse than ever, with options to suit every need—whether you’re after top-notch noise cancelation, crystal-clear audio, or a snug fit for those intense workout sessions. But with so many choices, which ones really stand out? I’ve sifted through the best reviews online to bring you the ultimate roundup of the top wireless earbuds this year.

Hands down, some of the best are the Apple AirPods Pro 2, the Sony WF-1000XM5, and the Nothing Ear—that’s why they’re on this list. I’m also including the newly release Apple AirPods 4. These awesome budget earbuds from Apple promise ear health features as well as incredible sound—for just $179.

Whether you want wireless ear buds for noise cancellation, exercise, or calls, this list has you covered!

1. Sony WF-1000XM5

The Sony WF-1000XM5 claimed the top spot in CNET‘s Best Wireless Earbuds of 2024. The reviewer noted that the buds’ latest updates did the product good: they’re now smaller and have improved ANC and voice calls. Priced at $298 on Amazon, they aren’t cheap. However, customers note the incredible sound is worth the price.

Here’s what you can expect: custom processors, dual feedback microphones, and enhanced ear tips. The dynamic driver brings out rich vocals and fine details, while AI noise reduction and bone conduction sensors make calls crystal clear. Sleek and compact, they provide an ultra-comfortable fit with an adaptive sound control feature.

2. Apple AirPods Pro 2

If you’re an iPhone user, the best earbuds for you are the Apple AirPods Pro 2. These wireless earbuds are touted for their top-of-the-line noise cancellation and call quality, whether it’s for entertainment or work. They have an IP54 rating and the latest update gives them clinical-grade hearing aid abilities.

A transparency mode and adaptive audio seamlessly blend to suit your environment, while customizable silicone tips provide a snug fit for all-day comfort. They’re also excellent for music lovers, with their upgraded audio driver, richer bass, and crisper highs

3. JLab JBuds Mini

If you have petit ears, don’t miss the JLab JBuds Mini. They fit both small and kids’ ears and have a good seal for noise cancellation. Actually, Amazon reviewers have been stunned by the ANC for a pair of earbuds under $100.

While compact, these buds pack a punch, offering up to 20 hours of playtime with their tiny yet powerful charging case. You can seamlessly switch between devices thanks to Bluetooth multipoint, and with an IP55 rating, they’re ready for anything life throws your way. Customize your sound and controls through the JLab app, and enjoy safe listening with Be Aware Audio for outdoor activities.

4. Bose QuietComfort Ultra

Forbes has named the Bose QuietComfort Ultra as the best wireless earbuds for noise canceling. According to reviewers, the ANC is impressive, blocking out any sound in a listener’s immediate environment, except for very loud sounds.

Under the hood, these earbuds offer an ultra-immersive sound experience with spatial audio that makes your music feel more vivid than ever. CustomTune technology adapts the noise cancellation to your ears. With multiple modes like Quiet, Aware, and Immersion, plus a comfortable fit thanks to adjustable ear tips, they’re ideal for long sessions.

5. Apple AirPods 4

Announced on Monday at Apple’s “It’s Glowtime” event, the Apple AirPods 4 come in both ANC and standard versions. Best of all, the ANC version is only $179. It also offers a wireless charging case that works with both Qi and Apple Watch pads. A speaker in the case makes a noise to help you locate it.

For its part, the standard version offers updated audio quality and spatial audio with head tracking. I’ve included the buds on this list as they’re the first budget additions to Apple’s earbud lineup. Budget or not, they’ll still have Apple’s great tech!

6. Nothing Ear

I’ve always loved Nothing Ear wireless earbuds for their transparent design. But, it turns out, they’re also a darn good pair of earbuds! Experts laud their overall good sound, ANC, and transparency modes.

They’re designed for crystal-clear audio, with a custom ceramic driver that delivers high-resolution sound, perfect for music lovers. You get 40+ hours of battery life with the case, fast charging, and seamless switching between devices. Plus, with cool features like built-in ChatGPT and game mode, these earbuds are built for modern life.

7. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

If you have a Samsung smartphone, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are your best bet for wireless earbuds in 2024. They help you get the most out of your phone’s features and the dynamic drivers offer super-clear hi-fi.

The studio-quality sound brings your music and podcasts to life with enhanced 360-degree audio. Their intelligent Active Noise Cancelation blocks out distractions, while the secure, comfortable fit makes them perfect for all-day wear. Bonus features like real-time language translation through Samsung phones and seamless device switching make them a top choice for travel



In 2024, the wireless earbud game offers something for everyone—whether you’re after noise-canceling perfection, audiophile-worthy sound, or a snug fit for all-day comfort. From the elite Sony WF-1000XM5 to the sleek Apple AirPods 4 and budget-friendly JLab JBuds Mini, there’s a lot of great earbuds to choose from.